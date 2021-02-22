More Diamond Comics Delays To Comic Shops This Week

There have been a lot of delays to comic book deliveries of late, with current weather issues hitting all manner of aspects of the industry. Both Diamond Comic Distributors and Lunar Distribution have faced delays to comic book stores and we now have the latest.

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that "Diamond Comic Distributor's Olive Branch Distribution Center is operating with a very limited staff and will be unable to process direct ship reorders today" and that "replenishment orders for this week will be combined with next week's replenishment orders. We continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available." Well, here is one of those updates.

Diamond has now told retailers that "despite the weather and road conditions, Diamond's Operations teams at the Olive Branch Distribution Center were able to pick and pack the weekly shipments with an on-sale date of February 24. Unfortunately, UPS, FedEx and other freight carriers have been unable to safely send trucks to pick up the shipments. For now, we anticipate the earliest deliveries for customers serviced by Olive Branch to be Wednesday, February 24. Customers serviced by the Plattsburgh Distribution Center, whose freight moves through Olive Branch, will also be affected."

We look forward to finding out more later today. Most comic book stores get comics from Diamond on Tuesday to prepare to go on sale on Wednesday, but this means that even at the earliest, there will be delays. I'm sure your comic book shop will let you know when that is, but that may be only when they get told themselves.

Diamond is the exclusive comic instore distributor for Marvel Comics, Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, Boom Studios, Titan Comics, Oni Press and many more. DC Comics is distributed by Lunar Distribution.