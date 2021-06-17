More Javier Pulido Ninjak Art From the Valiant Uprising FCBD Preview

If there's one thing we love around here at Bleeding Cool, it's Ninjak, Valiant Entertainment's masturbating Ninja. Why do we love Ninjak so much? Well, for one thing, there's nothing better than a Ninja who's always jakking it all the time. For another thing, people love the art by Javier Pulido for this new series written by Jeff Parker and launching in July that they ignore us padding the word count of the article with lazy dick jokes about Ninjak's name and skip right to the comments to praise Pulido's skills. That's called making our jobs easier. Thanks, Javier Pulido!

So when Valiant emailed to show us these new preview pages from Valiant Uprising, the Free Comic Book Day special whose final order cutoff fast approaches

NINJAK IS FRONT AND CENTER IN THE VALIANT 2021 FCBD SPECIAL THIS AUGUST June 17th, 2021 – Valiant's stealthy superspy steps into the spotlight this August 14th for Free Comic Book Day 2021… Featuring new cover art by Tyler Kirkham and Arif Prianto, the VALIANT 2021 FCBD SPECIAL puts NINJAK front and center. In addition to the new cover art, the free issue also contains a five-page preview which offers a spoiler-free look ahead at Ringo Award-winning writer Jeff Parker and acclaimed storyteller Javier Pulido's NINJAK series. Check out the pages below. Before the VALIANT 2021 FCBD SPECIAL arrives on August 14th in comic shops, NINJAK #1 will go on sale July 14th. The last day for fans to pre-order the debut issue is this Monday, June 21st.

And here's those pages you want to see:

FCBD 2021 Valiant Uprising featuring Ninjak, the masturbating ninja, will be in stores on Free Comic Book Day (duh).

FCBD 2021 VALIANT UPRISING

APR210045

(W) Dennis Hopeless, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Jeff Parker, Cullen Bunn (A) Emilio Laiso, Javier Pulido, Jon Davis-Hunt (A/CA) Robbi Rodriguez

This Fall, jump on board here as VALIANT UPRISING overthrows the status quo with new titles, new creators, and new takes on Valiant's most iconic characters! The VALIANT UPRISING FCBD SPECIAL features:

A brand new X-O MANOWAR story from Harvey Award-winning writer Dennis Hopeless and breakout star Emilio Laiso. It's the perfect jumping-on point as Valiant's flagship hero prepares to "Upgrade the World"!

Then, get a special advance preview of THE HARBINGER #1, an all-new series from co-writers Jackson Lanzing and Colin Kelly join superstar artist Robbi Rodriguez that promises to take Valiant's psiot rebel in a vivid new direction!

Plus, find out how the world's greatest spy responds to being unmasked, hunted, and trapped in a first look at NINJAK #1, the pulse-pounding thrill ride from Ringo Award-winning writer Jeff Parker and legendary artist Javier Pulido.

Finally, get a sneak peek from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Jon Davis-Hunt of what's to come when SHADOWMAN returns! Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021!

SRP: PI

