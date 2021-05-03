7 Pages From July's Ninjak #1 by Jeff Parker and Javier Pulido

Valiant Entertainment has released an early preview — a very early preview— of Ninjak #1, the new series by Jeff Parker and Javier Pulido launching this July. In the new series, the masturbating ninja will be jakking it undercover, on the run after the identity of all MI6 agents was compromised. We're not going to spoil how these secrets leaked out, but the person responsible for reporting the names in a clickbait article on a comic book website did provide the following statement: "Pip pip."

In press release delivering the first look at Ninjak #1, writer Jeff Parker had this to say about Ninjak:

Colin King now finds himself in a world without secrets, everything about his former employer MI6 becomes public knowledge, and there's no safe place on Earth. He's relying less on tech and more on wits and skill.

He had even more to say about working with Javier Pulido:

Javier is a blast to work with because you can try to imagine where he's going to go with the script, but you're wrong and he's going to come up with something even more inventive. He's giving the series a visual identity that will stand out and you won't forget it. One clever storytelling approach after another, he's brilliant.

Jeeze. Maybe Parker should be writing a Javier Pulido comic instead of Ninjak. Parker continued:

Senior Editor LYSA HAWKINS and Valiant have been encouraging, letting us go on our trippy action-packed journey so this doesn't feel like many other books on the stands. It's going to click with people who aren't expecting it.

With covers by covers by David Nakayama, Caspar Wijngaard, Damion Scott, Ibrahim Moustafa, and Javier Pulido, Ninjak #1 is available for preorder now and will be released on July 14th, 2021.