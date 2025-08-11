Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, greg capullo

More Marvel/DC Deadpool/Batman Pages, And Greg Capullo's Pencils

Deadpool/Batman #1 is coming next month from Marvel/DC, which is why a bunch of preview pages just dropped… but we also look at Greg Capullo's pencils for other scenes, with the news that he has definitely finished the artwork and has moved back onto his creator-owned series, Creech, coming out from Image Comics next year…

But Greg Capullo has also been sharing his artwork for his Deadpool/Batman story… saying, "Making Batman's current look reminiscent of the Batman that the Capullo Army expects from me was the challenge… Do NOT miss this crossover event! It's a real banger. I can't imagine myself going any higher than this!"

Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1, 17th of September, 2025

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru.

