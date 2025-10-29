Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: grant morrison, sebastian o, steve yeowell

More Sebastian O From Grant Morrison And Steve Yeowell

More Sebastian O from Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell in 2026

Article Summary Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell return with a new Sebastian O adventure set for release in 2026.

Sebastian O originally launched by DC Vertigo in 1993, making its comeback over 33 years later.

Grant Morrison teases new horror titles The Hangman’s Song and Vaster Than Empires for next year.

Worlds Collide collaboration with Etienne Kubwabo is rescheduled for late 2026 after delays.

In their now AI-free Substack, Grant Morrison, fresh from their adventures on Reddit, posted that they have "been writing some new comics for next year, which youz'll hear more about here first. There's a new Sebastian O adventure planned with their fellow Zenith and Skrull Kill Krew creator, Steve Yeowell. A couple of horror things I mentioned before – The Hangman's Song and Vaster Than Empires. Worlds Collide, with director and Beats of War creator Etienne Kubwabo, has been delayed from this year to the end of 2026, but it's finally back on schedule."

Sebastian O by Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell was published by DC Vertigo in 1993. Looks like it will be back 33 1/3 years later. Originally commissioned by editor Art Young for Disney's Touchmark Comics imprint before it was cancelled, Art took it with him to Vertigo. Sebastian O is a steampunk story of a narcissistic sociopath who, at various points of the plot, kills a police officer having his remains fed to his cat, cuts off a prison warder's hand to allow him to escape a palm-print cell, and slits a man's throat whilst claiming "He's only stunned". A young flamboyant assassin in a technologically advanced Victorian London, he attempts to track down Lord Theo Lavender, who condemned him to prison for his moral crimes and transgressive literature from his Club de Paradis Artificiel.

Worlds Collide sees Grant Morrison and Etienne Kubwabo return to superheroes, combining their own superhero characters Captain Clyde and DJ ET. But this all comes up as we get the FOC date for the upcoming Batman/Deadpool from Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, of which Grant says, "I enjoyed writing Batman/Deadpool more than I expected, and it reignited my dormant passion for writing comics. I thought I'd take a swing at one of those late career renaissances I hear about!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!