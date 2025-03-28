More Skybound Entertainment Layoffs Identified, This Year And Last

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: layoffs, skybound

Last week, I got word that there were a small number of layoffs made recently at Skybound Entertainment of The Walking Dead, Transformers and GI Joe comics fame. I was able to identify two, Director of Social Media Guillermo Cummings and Senior Social Media Manager Patrick Coyne. At the time, Shannon Meehan, Senior Public Relations Manager at Skybound, told me that "these specific positions were no longer needed."

Bleeding Cool has been able to identify others. Layoffs in the last month include community manager Brandon Potts, who was at Skybound from June 2023 to March 2025, PR Manager Hannah Cosgrove, who was there since December 2022. IT Manager David Honda posted to LinkedIn, "After collaborating with an exceptional team at Skybound, I experienced a recent reduction in force. I am now actively seeking a new opportunity and would be grateful for any support you can provide. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you may have. hashtag#OpenToWork".

More surprisingly, Tiffany Girardi, the new head of Global Publicity who joined Skybound at the end of February, just quit this week, the reason unknown, without even having time to add Skybound to her LinkedIn. At the end of February, Skybound posted, "Welcome to Skybound, Tiffany O. (Tiffany Olivares Girardi), our new Head of Global Publicity! Tiffany brings a wealth of experience, creativity, and strategic vision, and we couldn't be more excited for the impact she'll have as we continue to grow our storytelling universe across film, TV, games, comics, and beyond." She didn't last the month.

And their Director of Social Media Guillermo Cummings confirmed our earlier report, saying "As most of y'all know, I got laid off last week, but Skybound's loss is someone else's gain."

While layoffs in the last year include Games Marketing Manager Arsen Nazaryan, Games Marketing Manager John Solowiej, Social Media Manager Rain Stradley, Social Media Producer Brandon Berezo, Video Editor Gabriel Montoya, and Production Coordinator Jordan Allender. In the words of Mark Gatiss… it's a shit business.

