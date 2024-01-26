Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, darkwing duck, Gargoyles, hercules, james bond, red sonja, Solicits, thundercats

More ThunderCats In Dynamite Comics April 2024 Solicits

Dynamite's April 2024 solicits include Hercules & Red Sonja, alongside ThunderCats, James Bond, Lilo & Stitch, Gargoyles, Cruella De Vil, etc

Article Summary Dynamite Entertainment reveals April 2024 lineup featuring Hercules, Red Sonja, and ThunderCats.

Exclusive covers and premium variants unleashed for Hercules #1 and Red Sonja: Empire of the Damned.

New ongoing series for ThunderCats begins, as well as continuations for AOD Forever and Vampirella.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch joins the April solicits, along with Wheel of Time and Justice Ducks.

Dynamite Entertainment's April 2024 solicits and solicitations include Disney's Hercules and Steve Niles' Red Sonja: Empire Of The Damned, alongside more ThunderCats, Vampiressa, Sweetie Candy Vigilante, James Bond, Elvira, Lilo & Stitch, Gargoyles Quest, Justice Ducks, Cruella De Vil, Negaduck, Fire And Ice, Army Of Darkness, Jennifer Blood, and Wheel Of Time.

HERCULES #1 CVR A KAMBADAIS

DYNAMITE

FEB240154

FEB240155 – HERCULES #1 CVR B LOLLI

FEB240156 – HERCULES #1 CVR C TOMASELLI

FEB240157 – HERCULES #1 CVR D RANALDI NEGATIVE SPACE

FEB240158 – HERCULES #1 CVR E KAMBADAIS FOIL

FEB240159 – HERCULES #1 CVR F KAMBADAIS FOIL VIRGIN

FEB240160 – HERCULES #1 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX

FEB240161 – HERCULES #1 CVR H TOMASELLI LTD VIRGIN

FEB240162 – HERCULES #1 CVR I LOLLI METAL PREMIUM

FEB240163 – HERCULES #1 CVR J 10 COPY INCV RANALDI NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN

FEB240164 – HERCULES #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV TOMASELLI FOIL

FEB240165 – HERCULES #1 CVR L 15 COPY INCV LOLLI B&W

FEB240166 – HERCULES #1 CVR M 15 COPY INCV LOLLI FOIL

FEB240167 – HERCULES #1 CVR N 20 COPY INCV TOMASELLI FOIL VIRGIN

FEB240168 – HERCULES #1 CVR O 30 COPY INCV LOLLI FOIL VIRGIN

FEB240169 – HERCULES #1 CVR P 40 COPY INCV LOLLI VIRGIN

FEB240170 – HERCULES #1 CVR Q 50 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) George Kambadais

THE CHAMPION OF OLYMPUS RETURNS!

The world's favorite demigod-turned-mortal is back, and he's about to embark on the biggest adventure since The Odyssey!

The Greek gods don't really get why Hercules chose a mortal life over the opportunity to join them on Mt. Olympus, but since he proved his mettle as a hero many times over, they're happy to enlist his help with missions that require interventions in the earthly realm. So when Aphrodite grants an artist's wish that his sculpture be brought to life, Herc gets the call to clean things up when the newly conscious artwork proves to be more bone-crushingly lively than expected!

But after discovering that the rogue statue is just misunderstood, and a little rambunctious (much like himself as a youth), Hercules returns to explain the situation to Aphrodite – only to find her temple empty and abandoned. Is the goddess of love just pouting, or is something more sinister afoot? If you know anything about classic mythology, you know it's going to be the latter!

The immortal team of Emmy Award-winning writer ELLIOTT KALAN (The Daily Show) and Gargoyles artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS bring these legends of antiquity to hilarious new life in this brand-new ongoing series. This premier issue also features a pantheon of divinely talented cover artists, including KAMBADAIS, MATTEO LOLLI, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, and more!

GET READY FOR A WHOLE NEW HERO'S JOURNEY!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR A MIDDLETON

DYNAMITE

FEB240171

FEB240172 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR B LINSNER

FEB240173 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR C CHRISTOPHER

FEB240174 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR D COSPLAY

FEB240175 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR E MIDDLETON FOIL

FEB240176 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR F MIDDLETON FOIL VIRGIN

FEB240177 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX

FEB240178 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR H MIDDLETON LTD VIRGIN

FEB240179 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR I 7 COPY INCV TAN ORIGINAL

FEB240180 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR J 10 COPY INCV LINSNER FOIL

FEB240181 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

FEB240182 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR L 15 COPY INCV TAN FOIL

FEB240183 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR M 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE A

FEB240184 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR N 20 COPY INCV CHRISTOPHER VI

FEB240185 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR O 25 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE A

FEB240186 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR P 25 COPY INCV TAN VIRGIN

FEB240187 – RED SONJA EMPIRE DAMNED #1 CVR Q 30 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

(W) Steve Niles (A) Alessandro Amoruso (CA) Joshua Middleton

After landing in jail following a night of drunken revelry, Red Sonja hears an outlandish story from a fellow inmate. Deep in the mountains lies a dead city in a valley with no name. Abandoned and forgotten, its fields and streets are littered with the bones of two armies, all destroyed by a curse from a warlock who has long since vanished, along with his vast treasure – untold riches just waiting to be taken.

At least that is the legend. But Sonja's cellmate Morgo has more than a diverting tale – he's also got a map that says this legend could well be reality. All they need to do is break out of lockup and hit the road – which may be easier said than done!

Crafted by legendary writer STEVE NILES (30 Days of Night, Simon Dark) and rising art star ALESSANDRO AMORUSO, Red Sonja: Empire of the Damned #1 delivers monsters, magic, and mayhem in equal measure – all wrapped up in sumptuous covers from JOSHUA MIDDLETON, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

THUNDERCATS #3 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

FEB240188

FEB240189 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR B PARRILLO

FEB240190 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR C SHALVEY

FEB240191 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR D LEE & CHUNG

FEB240192 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR E TAO

FEB240193 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

FEB240194 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL

FEB240195 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

FEB240196 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR I NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM

FEB240197 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR J NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN

FEB240198 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR K 10 COPY INCV MOSS PANTHRO CHARACTER DES

FEB240199 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR L 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA FOIL

FEB240200 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR M 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

FEB240201 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR N 15 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

FEB240202 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR O 15 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA FOIL VIRGIN

FEB240203 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR P 20 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

FEB240204 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

FEB240205 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR R 25 COPY INCV SHALVEY FOIL

FEB240206 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR S 25 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN

FEB240207 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR T 30 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

FEB240208 – THUNDERCATS #3 CVR U 40 COPY INCV TAO VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) David Nakayama

As the wary ThunderCats continue to explore their new home, Lion-O finds himself inexplicably drawn to Calica, the beautiful and mysterious survivor of the crashed Mu'Tant ship. But Panthro and Cheetara view the unfamiliar Thundarian with suspicion, and the ensuing confrontation threatens to fracture their fragile new society – leaving them vulnerable to enemies from both outside and within!

The drama intensifies in this third chapter of the highly anticipated new series from award-winning author DECLAN SHALVEY (Old Dog, Hero Killer) and fan-favorite illustrator DREW MOSS (Gargoyles: Dark Ages) – both of whom contribute a cover for the issue along with acclaimed artists DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

FEB240209

FEB240210 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR B CHATZOUDIS

FEB240211 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR C COHEN

FEB240212 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR D COSPLAY

FEB240213 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR E PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

FEB240214 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR F 7 COPY INCV GUNDUZ ORIGINAL

FEB240215 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

FEB240216 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR H 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET VIRG

FEB240217 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR I 15 COPY INCV GUNDUZ VIRGIN

FEB240218 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR J 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

FEB240219 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR K 20 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS VIRGIN

FEB240220 – VAMPIRELLA #668 CVR L 25 COPY INCV COHEN VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

After repeatedly dying then waking up to relive the same day, Vampirella finally cracks the mystery of her temporal prison by assembling clues from the tormenting visions she had thought were just recurring nightmares. Armed with this new awareness, the Daughter of Drakulon discovers the key to

restoring her "real" reality: make sure she's not murdered again!

Acclaimed author CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and fan-favorite artist ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ shift the celebration of Vampirella's six decades in comics into high gear with Vampirella #668 – continuing the series' legacy numbering that reflects all of Vampi's previous appearances in print, and featuring timeless new covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and CARLA COHEN!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #2 CVR A YEAGLE (MR)

DYNAMITE

FEB240223

FEB240224 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #2 CVR B CHIODO (MR)

FEB240225 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #2 CVR C ZORNOW (MR)

FEB240226 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #2 CVR D YONAMI (MR)

FEB240227 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #2 CVR E IVORY (MR)

FEB240228 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #2 CVR F 10 COPY IVORY VIRGIN

FEB240229 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #2 CVR G 10 COPY YONAMI VIRGIN

FEB240230 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #2 CVR H 10 COPY ZORNOW VIRGIN

FEB240231 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #2 CVR I 10 COPY CHIODO VIRGIN

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A) Thiago Vale (CA) Dean Yeagle

STAND AND DELIVER – YOUR HONEY OR YOUR LIFE!

In the wake of the hostile "Sugartown Showdown" street battle, Sweetie and her "swirly pop" formation entourage (Candy Wolf, Pixie Stix, Hansel, Gretel, and the rest of the supernaturals) regroup victorious at the Candy Vigilante factory headquarters in Brooklyn. After getting iced by magic snowball flex and witnessing the grisly fatalities caused by exploding Easter egg grenades, jellybean munitions, and gingerbread jawbreakers, Bart Volgare and his thugs (at least what's left of them) know one thing is certain: the band is back together!

Rumor has it SUV barely survived the weird trauma, so you might say he has something to smile about – permanently. Sweetie's arch-nemesis Bart may think that he got away, but you don't really believe she would just let him scurry off like that, do you? Peter Cottontail and Jack Rabbit lament that they didn't get to take the shot and egg-stinguish him in the name of SWEET revenge when they had the chance, but Sweetie makes it crystal clear she wants Bart alive – at least for now. He knows… something. Plus the bad wolf tower is pinging, and someone's house is about to be blown down.

Meanwhile, the squad is introduced to Honey B, Sweetie's youthful beekeeper, who brings stinging news straight from the hive. Someone has been killing Sweetie's prize bees by chopping off their fuzzy little heads! Could it have anything to do with Sweetie's latest weapon? The frosted whipped-cream confection called "SweetStuff" is derived from the sweetest, purest, grade-A honey, and for those who are pure of heart, it's one of the most delectable concoctions you'll ever taste. To the inherently bad, however, SweetStuff doesn't taste very SWEET at all – in fact, it melts away your… everything! It liquefies matter into a frosty, glittery goo, right down to the bone! Isn't that NICE?

PICK UP SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL. 2 #2 FOR ALL THIS AND LOTS MORE SWEET STUFF!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #3 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

FEB240232

FEB240233 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #3 CVR B BAAL

FEB240234 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #3 CVR C HACK

FEB240235 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #3 CVR D PHOTO

FEB240236 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #3 CVR E ACOSTA LTD VIRGIN

FEB240237 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HACK VIRGIN

FEB240238 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV PHOTO VIRGIN

FEB240239 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV BAAL VIRGIN

(W) David Avallone (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Dave Acosta

The quest for the last true copy of the Necronomicon brings Elvira and H.P. Lovecraft to the crumbling mansion of an old friend and colleague – an ancient pulp writer with disturbingly animated bookshelves. Will the Mistress of the Dark survive her visit to the Strange High House in the Mist, where the Terrible Old Man and the Haunters of the Dark guard the Lurking Fear From Beyond? All these and even more storied hijinks can be found in this exciting issue, brought to you by writer DAVID AVALLONE (Elvira in Monsterland, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist KEWBER BAAL (Vampirella), and featuring cathartically creepy covers from BAAL, DAVE ACOSTA, DAVID HACK, and a stunning Elvira photo!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

JAMES BOND 007 (2024) #4 CVR A JOHNSON

DYNAMITE

FEB240240

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Dave Johnson

Returning from a death-defying trip to the International Space Station, Bond resumes his search for the stolen STALVODA formula. But once he discovers where the trail ultimately leads, the legendary Double O agent finds himself playing for the highest of stakes – and setting a trap for his enemies that risks turning all of MI6 against him!

Featuring cover art by DAVE JOHNSON (100 Bullets, Superman: Red Son, Deadpool) and interior art by 007 veteran RAPHA LOBOSCO (James Bond: Black Box), Part Four of author GARTH ENNIS's cracking tale "Your Cold, Cold Heart" continues the celebration of 10 years of James Bond comics at Dynamite!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

LILO & STITCH #4 CVR A BALDARI

DYNAMITE

FEB240241

FEB240242 – LILO & STITCH #4 CVR B FORSTNER

FEB240243 – LILO & STITCH #4 CVR C GALMON

FEB240244 – LILO & STITCH #4 CVR D ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED

FEB240245 – LILO & STITCH #4 CVR E 7 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED VIRG

FEB240246 – LILO & STITCH #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

FEB240247 – LILO & STITCH #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

FEB240248 – LILO & STITCH #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN

(W) Greg Pak (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

CAUTION – STITCH CROSSING AHEAD!

Stitch's impromptu around-the-world tour kicks into high gear as the relentless Cluster Sovereign and their robot enforcers redouble their efforts to retrieve the elusive Experiment 626!

Amplifying the antics from author GREG PAK and artist GIULIA GIACOMINO in this issue are appropriately audacious covers from NICOLETTA BALDARI, TRISH FORSTNER, EDWIN GALMON, and CRAIG ROUSSEAU!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

GARGOYLES QUEST #4 CVR A CRAIN

DYNAMITE

FEB240249

FEB240250 – GARGOYLES QUEST #4 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

FEB240251 – GARGOYLES QUEST #4 CVR C MOSS COLOR BLEED

FEB240252 – GARGOYLES QUEST #4 CVR D CRAIN METAL PREMIUM

FEB240253 – GARGOYLES QUEST #4 CVR E CRAIN LTD VIRGIN

FEB240254 – GARGOYLES QUEST #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

FEB240255 – GARGOYLES QUEST #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV MOSS COLOR BLEED VIRGI

FEB240256 – GARGOYLES QUEST #4 CVR H 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Clayton Crain

GET READY FOR A NEW WORLD ORDER!

Demona's carefully calculated plan to gain control of the three New Keys to Power is almost complete – and the ultimate ability to rule over humans and Gargoyles alike is nearly within her grasp!

Writer and Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and artist PASQUALE QUALANO prepare for the imminent Demonian Era in Gargoyles: Quest #4 – featuring commemorative covers from CLAYTON CRAIN, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and DREW MOSS!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

JUSTICE DUCKS #5 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

FEB240257

FEB240258 – JUSTICE DUCKS #5 CVR B LANGRIDGE

FEB240259 – JUSTICE DUCKS #5 CVR C TOMASELLI

FEB240260 – JUSTICE DUCKS #5 CVR D FORSTNER COLOR BLEED

FEB240261 – JUSTICE DUCKS #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LANGRIDGE VIRGIN

FEB240262 – JUSTICE DUCKS #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FORSTNER COLOR BLEED VIR

FEB240263 – JUSTICE DUCKS #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

FEB240264 – JUSTICE DUCKS #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN

(W) Roger Langridge (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

THE WINGS OF JUSTICE NEVER TIRE!

Just as crime never sleeps, so too do DARKWING DUCK and his faithful compatriots in the Justice Ducks (STEGMUTT, GIZMODUCK, NEPTUNIA, and MORGANA) resist the siren song of slumber until all threats from menacing miscreants have been managed. But that's probably going to take a while, so maybe they'll just rest their eyes for a bit…

Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer ROGER LANGRIDGE and Darkwing Duck artist CARLO LAURO cap off their innaugural avian adventure together with Justice Ducks #5, featuring covers from LANGRIDGE, MIRKA ANDOLFO, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, and TRISH FORSTNER!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #5 CVR A BOO

DYNAMITE

FEB240265

FEB240266 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #5 CVR B FORBES

FEB240267 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #5 CVR C LUSKY

FEB240268 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #5 CVR D ACTION FIGURE

FEB240269 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV ACTION

FEB240270 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LUSKY V

FEB240271 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV FORBES

FEB240272 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BOO VIR

(W) Sweeney Boo (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Sweeney Boo

ALL'S FAIR IN LOVE AND FASHION!

The dazzling denoument of Operation Crown Jewels unfolds here! Does Cruella succeed in her mad plan to steal England's most famous baubles? Can professional jewel thief Emily Bezzler be trusted? Will the De Vil name ever be uttered in high society again? All will be revealed in Disney Villains: Cruella De Vil #5!

Author SWEENEY BOO and artist MIRIANA PUGLIA close out their season's collection with this custom-tailored issue – featuring bespoke covers by BOO, SCOTT FORBES, and GRETEL LUSKY!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

NEGADUCK #8 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

FEB240273

FEB240274 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR B MOSS

FEB240275 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR C FORSTNER

FEB240276 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR D CANGIALOSI

FEB240277 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR E ACTION FIGURE

FEB240278 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

FEB240279 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR G 15 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

FEB240280 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR H 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

FEB240281 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Jae Lee

WHO'S THE FOWLEST OF THEM ALL?

Negaduck's showdown with his super-secret society of villains comes to a cropper in this cataclysmically climactic issue! Will Darkwing Duck's most notorious nemesis emerge triumphant, or will he be cut out of his own conspiracy by his double-crossing criminal colleagues?

Find out the the shocking answer in JEFF PARKER and CIRO CANGIALOSI's Negaduck #8 – a feast for the eyes, seasoned with delectable covers from CANGIALOSI, JAE LEE, DREW MOSS, and TRISH FORSTNER!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

FIRE AND ICE #5 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

FEB240282

FEB240283 – FIRE AND ICE #5 CVR B MANCO

FEB240284 – FIRE AND ICE #5 CVR C OEZGEN

FEB240285 – FIRE AND ICE #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

FEB240286 – FIRE AND ICE #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV OEZGEN LINE ART

FEB240287 – FIRE AND ICE #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV MANCO VIRGIN

FEB240288 – FIRE AND ICE #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV OEZGEN VIRGIN

FEB240289 – FIRE AND ICE #5 CVR H 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN

FEB240290 – FIRE AND ICE #5 CVR I 20 COPY INCV OEZGEN LINE ART VIRGIN

FEB240291 – FIRE AND ICE #5 CVR J LINSNER LTD VIRGIN

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Leonardo Manco (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

The war isn't going well for the kingdom of Firekeep and their allied forces of the south. One after another, cities are falling to the hordes of subhuman thralls unleashed by the Ice Realms. Led by the resurrected prince who now calls himself Kadav'r and wields the dark powers of the pits, no mortal army is able to stand against them. It isn't all gloom and doom, though – Larn finally makes it back to his home village, where he discovers that he's being celebrated as a great hero, and that's a good thing… right?

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

AOD FOREVER #7 CVR A BARENDS

DYNAMITE

FEB240292

FEB240293 – AOD FOREVER #7 CVR B SUYDAM

FEB240294 – AOD FOREVER #7 CVR C FLEECS

FEB240295 – AOD FOREVER #7 CVR D BURNHAM

FEB240296 – AOD FOREVER #7 CVR E 10 COPY INCV BURNHAM VIRGIN

FEB240297 – AOD FOREVER #7 CVR F 15 COPY INCV FLEECS VIRGIN

FEB240298 – AOD FOREVER #7 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN

FEB240299 – AOD FOREVER #7 CVR H 20 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Pop Mhan (CA) Bjorn Barends

In this issue: the legendary Ash Williams has never faced anything like the Necronomicon Baby – and he has definitely seen some freaky-ass things in his time! Naturally, as per usual for the Chosen One, things are about to go from bad to worse – across the past, present, and future!

Continuing the action after Army of Darkness: The Director's Cut's cliffhanger ending, Army of Darkness Forever #7 from writer TONY FLEECS and artist POP MHAN also features four ferocious covers by FLEECS, BJORN BARENDS, ARTHUR SUYDAM, and CHRIS BURNHAM!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #5 CVR A LINSNER (MR)

DYNAMITE

FEB240300

FEB240301 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #5 CVR B LEIRIX (MR)

FEB240302 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #5 CVR C CAREY (MR)

FEB240303 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

FEB240304 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV CAREY VIRG

FEB240305 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

FEB240306 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIR

FEB240307 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #5 CVR H LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Robert Carey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

In this climactic issue, the Volk and the Crooked Cross gangs have gotten hold of Jennifer Blood's Battle Diary and figured out that she's been playing them against each other this whole time. Now they've got her cornered and marked for death – just the way she likes it!

Forensics expert FRED VAN LENTE (Marvel Zombies) and crime scene photographer ROBERT CAREY (The Outsiders) deliver a comprehensive postmortem in Jennifer Blood: Battle Diary #5 – featuring additional image analyses from CAREY, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #6 CVR A RUBI

DYNAMITE

FEB240308

FEB240309 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #6 CVR B GUNDERSON

FEB240310 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #6 CVR C 10 COPY INCV RUBI VIRGIN

FEB240311 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #6 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUNDERSON VIR

(W) Rik Hoskin (A) Marcio Abreu (CA) Mel Rubi

This ongoing adaptation of Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series from writer RIK HOSKIN and artist MARCIO ABREU reveals to readers the historic events of The Great Hunt and follows the young hero Rand al'Thor and his compatriots as they search for the Horn of Valere!

In Chapter Six, Rand al'Thor faces the Amyrlin Seat in her chambers in Fal Dara as two other Aes Sedai advisors announce that he is the Dragon Reborn. Amyrlin warns him that he must learn to control his channeling, or the Power will drive him mad. Concluding the first story arc, Rand learns that he will have to face the Shadow and try to bring forth Light again in the world, uniting mankind in a last battle against the Dark One!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #1 RUBI LINE ART DE EXC VAR

DYNAMITE

FEB240312

(CA) Mel Rubi

Previous available only the Dynamite website, this special line art variant cover edition of The Wheel of Time: The Great Hunt #1 is now being offered to retailers at net cost. See this month's PREVIEWS order form for details!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

FEB240313

FEB240314 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR B BARENDS

FEB240315 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR C LINSNER

FEB240316 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR D GEOVANI

FEB240317 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR E COSPLAY

FEB240318 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON

FEB240319 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR G 10 COPY INCV THORNE ICON

FEB240320 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

FEB240321 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

FEB240322 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR J 15 COPY INCV GEOVANI VIRGIN

FEB240323 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR K 15 COPY BARENDS VIRGIN

FEB240324 – RED SONJA 2023 #10 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In this issue: As Hyboria is torn apart by mystical forces, Sonja finally faces the enemy that haunts her nightmares – Kulan Gath. But the battle is not what it seems, and it will take more than a sword to end the torment consuming the realm!

Immortalized for the ages by TORUNN GR NBEKK and WALTER GEOVANI, Red Sonja #10 is accompanied by illuminating covers from GEOVANI, LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by AMY GREGORY!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

LEGENDERRY RED SONJA ONE SHOT MURPHY LINE ART VIRGIN DE EXC

DYNAMITE

FEB240325

(CA) Sean Murphy

Previous available only the Dynamite website, this striking virgin line art edition of Sean Gordon Murphy's perfectly posed cover for the Legenderry Red Sonja one-shot is now being offered to retailers at net cost. See this month's PREVIEWS order form for details!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 ROYLE LINE ART VIRGIN DE EXC VAR (NET

DYNAMITE

FEB240327

(CA) John Royle

Previous available only the Dynamite website, this special virgin line art edition of John Royle's beautifully composed cover for Sheena: Queen of the Jungle #2 is now being offered to retailers at net cost. See this month's PREVIEWS order form for details!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!