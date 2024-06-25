Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: harry houdini. james moriarty, september 2024, sherlock holmes, woke, zenescope

More Woke Genderswitching With Zenescope's Sherlock Holmes And Houdini

Legacy great-grandchildren Spencer Holmes and Erica Houdini get to go up against Moriarty's own legacy in Zenescope's September 2024 solicits

For some reason, no one ever condemns the gender-switching of Zenescope comics as "woke nonsense" by popular YouTubers. I wonder why. Double standards at play? Anyway, legacy great-grandchildren Spencer Holmes and Erica Houdini get to go up against Moriarty's own legacy together, from Witchblade and Darkness co-creator David Wohl and Guillermo Fajardo in Zenescope's September 2024 solicits and solicitations.

HOLMES & HOUDINI CURSE OF MORIARTY CVR A FAJARDO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL241006

(W) David Wohl (CA) Guillermo Fajardo

Spencer Holmes and Erica Houdini return for another supernatural case of mayhem. But this time their investigation leads them to Victorian England, where the world's most famous detective (and Spencer's ancestor), Sherlock Holmes, was ensnared in a deadly game of his own, against his most malevolent nemesis, Professor James Moriarty. What secrets lie in this dark tale, and what could Moriarty be dabbling in that brings in the famed vampire hunter-Liesel Van Helsing??

Don't miss this centuries-spanning mystery that will change everything we thought we knew about the great detective! In Shops: Sep 04, 2024 SRP: 0

HOLMES & HOUDINI CURSE OF MORIARTY CVR B IGOR VITORINO

HOLMES & HOUDINI CURSE OF MORIARTY CVR C ABBONDANZA

HOLMES & HOUDINI CURSE OF MORIARTY CVR D IVAN TAO

HOLMES & HOUDINI CURSE OF MORIARTY CVR E 20 COPY FOC

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #88 CVR A JAY ANACLETO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL241011

JUL241012 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #88 CVR B IGOR VITORINO

JUL241013 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #88 CVR C CEDRIC POULAT

JUL241014 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #88 CVR D J CARDYGRADE

JUL241015 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #88 CVR E 20 COPY FOC POULAT

(W) Dave Franchini (A) Babisu Kourtis, Jorge Cortes (CA) Jay Anacleto

Life is but a nightmare if you're Skye Mathers, the Guardian of the Nexus. Trapped within a world outside of her control with choices to make that could destroy everything she has spent these past years trying to build. Can she emerge from this tale unscathed, or will her world change to something so unrecognizable that she won't be the same ever again? Don't miss this next chapter-guest starring Gretel The Witch Hunter!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #3 (OF 3) CVR A MIKE K

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL241016

JUL241017 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #3 (OF 3) CVR B IGOR V

JUL241018 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #3 (OF 3) CVR C SONIA

JUL241019 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #3 (OF 3) CVR D 20 COP

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Mike Krome

Things heat up as Man Goat and The Bunnyman go to hell! And this time there may be no hope in saving their eternal souls, well, unless they can beat down some demons, stop Baphomet's plan, crawl out from the fiery depths and save the world in the process-but let's not get ahead of ourselves here, because the odds are against our heroes and what is in store for Phil and Floyd, no one, not even their new friend Batty, can see coming!

Don't miss the climactic final issue of the Summer's literal and figurative hottest comic!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #3 (OF 3) CVR A IGOR VITORINO (

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL241020

JUL241021 – WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #3 (OF 3) CVR B PELLEGRINI (MR)

JUL241022 – WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #3 (OF 3) CVR C IGOR LOMOV (MR)

(W) Alec Worley (A) Giulia Pellegrini, Robby Bevard (CA) Igor Vitorino

Caught in the crossfire between Queen Myriad and the Grand Hatter, Violet Liddle must control the madness growing within her as she tries to rescue Bonnie Givens, a young girl whose innocence holds the key to the future of Wonderland-and of Violet, herself!

But does she even want to be saved?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM SEPT 2024 BRONZE EXC

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL241023

JUL241024 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM SEPT 2024 SILVER EXC

JUL241025 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM SEPT 2024 GOLD EXC

JUL241026 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM SEPT 2024 PLATINUM EXC

(CA) Josh Burns

Bronze Level – Cover Art Character is Jasmine by Josh Burns

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

SRP: 0

ROBYN HOOD BATTLE SCARS TP

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL241030

(W) Joe Brusha, Chas! Pangburn (A) Various

As the protector of New York City, Robyn Locksley (a.k.a. Robyn Hood) has led a life of selfless sacrifice, taking on corrupt officials, master criminals, and even supernaturally-powered villains in her quest to keep her adopted city safe. These battles–and the scars they leave behind–have shaped Robyn into the hero that she is today. Now, she'll face some of her toughest challenges yet as she tangles with a host of deadly new adversaries ranging from a sadistic human trafficker to the minions of a bloodthirsty Spider-Queen. Featuring guest appearances by The Black Knight, Mystere, Hercules Payne, and more!

Collects Robyn Hood: Iron Maiden part 1 and 2, Robyn Hood: Goldilocks, Robyn Hood: Voodoo Dawn, Robyn Hood: Cult of the Spider-Queen, Grimm Spotlight: Iron Maiden, Grimm Spotlight: Hercules Payne vs the Scorpion Queen, & Robyn Hood Annual: The Swarm

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT POP CULTURE FUN BOX (RES)

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL241031

(W) Various (A) Various

Dive into this mystery "Pop Culture Fun Box" with rare and super rare items galore!

Includes:

One Random Board Game or Candy Box

One Random Movie Club Showcase

One Random Cosplay Collectible Cover LE375 or less

One Board Game or Candy Collectible Cover LE375 or less

One Random Fairy Tale Character Button

One Pack of Cereal Cosplay Trading Cards

*Limit of 4 boxes per store

**Box Design and Image varies and contents are random -Not all items pictured are guaranteed due to randomly inserted merchandise

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

ZENESCOPE RETAILER COLLECTIBLES RANDOM INCENTIVE PACK (RES)

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL241032

(CA) Various

Get your hands on some of these rare and super hard to find Diamond Retailer Incentive covers in this Random Collectible Pack!

Contents Include:

Random Diamond Retailer Collectibles

2 – Bronze

1 – Silver

1 – Gold

*Covers pictured are not guaranteed to be included in your pack. All Collectibles will be randomly selected.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

