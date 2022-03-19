Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #4 Preview: Ms. Marvel… WILL DIE?!

In this preview, Ms. Marvel… WILL DIE?! Things aren't looking good for the titular Ms. Marvel in this preview of Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #4, as she's about to freeze to death in a giant snow globe. There are worse ways to go. Check out the preview below.

Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #4

by Samira Ahmed & Andres Genolet, cover by Mashal Ahmed

Qarin is a girl who crash-landed on Earth and started to take over Kamala Khan's life – but who is she really? How did she get her new doppelganger powers? Why does she want revenge on Kamala? And can Ms. Marvel stop her before it's too late?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620156300411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620156300421 – MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT 4 RUAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

