Ms Marvel Is Becoming More Connected To The X-Men & Krakoa (Spoilers)

Three comic books out today, Ms Marvel & Wolverine #1, AXE: Judgment Day #2 and Amazing Spider-Man #7. Some spoilers ahead, but nothing too much, not in this post. Ms Marvel is still an Inhuman in the Marvel comic book universe, and in today's Ms Marvel & Wolverine #1 she still pays homage to Krakoan mutants, via their New York embassy. In a world which pays tribute to the X-Men's sacrifice, not yet knowing about the resurrection protocols.

Over in today's AXE Judgment Day #2… things have moved on a bit.

As we get the equivalent of the Manhattan crossroads in Watchmen. And yes, Kieron Gillen totally knows that.

A lot of people are not happy with the mutants, are judging them, and even welcoming the Eternals as their executioners. Not that the Avengers are down with that, they are heroes after all.

Ms Marvel knows, that, she used to be on a team with Cyclops when he was a kid, courtesy of a little time travel.

She's also interning as Osborn Corp, and is as much a fan of Peter Parker as she is Spider-Man. One day they should really know each other's secrets.

But she is also helping Osborn Corp prepare Mary Jane for her visit to Krakoa and the Hellfire Gala.

It all goes downhill after that, I guess.

While the human judge the mutants for having the Resurrection Protocols now, how will they react when it's revealed that the Eternals have the same, but having to kill a human with each revival. Might public sympathies switch? Or will it be dismissed as propaganda?

I would read an entire series with just these people, knocking around the Marvel Universe. Maybe that's what we'll get? And how about Ms Marvel moving to Krakoa at some point?

