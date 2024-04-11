Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Collin Kelly, Francesco Mortarino, from the ashes, Jackson Lanzing, nyx

Ms Marvel, Laura Kinney, Anole, Prodigy & Sophie Cuckoo Join NYX

Ms Marvel, Laura Kinney, Anole, Prodigy & Sophie Cuckoo Join NYX by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Francesco Mortarino, X-Men From The Ashes

Article Summary NYX returns with a new X-Men series by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Francesco Mortarino.

The series features characters Ms Marvel, Laura Kinney (Wolverine), Anole, Prodigy & Sophie Cuckoo.

Reflecting on harsh realities, NYX brings forth mutant life in post-Krakoa New York City.

Marvel celebrates NYX's legacy with a Gallery edition release scheduled for September 2024.

As previously mentioned, NYX is a new X-Men comic book series to be published by Marvel Comics as part of their From The Ashes relaunch and the new series will be by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Francesco Mortarino, launching in July.

NYX was originally meant to be a Marvel Comics series in 2001 by Brian Wood and David Choe about young X-Men but was eventually spiked by Marvel as not being suitable. But the name was recycled for a what-turned-out-to-be a seven-issue Marvel Comics series, much delayed and published between 2003 and 2005, written by Joe Quesada with art by Joshua Middleton, then Rob Teranishi, about the District X ghetto in New York City, featuring homeless teenage mutants and was the debut of X-23, now known as Laura Kinney, Wolverine. A second series of NYX was planned for release in 2007, but was never published. But in 2008, a new sequel series NYX: No Way Home by Marjorie M. Liu and Kalman Andrasofszky was published.

And sixteen years, as Marvel Comics prepares to publish a Gallery edition of the original NYX in September, it's time for another in July. And it has Laura Kinney again, now the new Wolverine, as well, as the new New Mutant, Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel. And Anole, Prodigy and Sophie Cuckoo in tow.

"With Xavier's school long gone and Krakoa destroyed, the greatest city on Earth is about to get a huge influx of mutants, whether they're welcome there or not! See a group of former X-Men students navigate young adulthood, discrimination, and threats bent on shattering human-mutant relations for good in NYX, a new ongoing series from hotshot writing duo Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Timeless, Alien: Black, White & Blood) and rising star artist Francesco Mortarino (Avengers, Cult of Carnage: Misery). "Like the 2000s groundbreaking original series, NYX won't shy away from reflecting the harsh realities of life as a mix of iconic and fan-favorite mutants reenter a world filled with bigotry, mistrust, and misinformation. Free from the X-Men's guidance and Krakoa's protection, they'll shut out the noise and overcome the hate by doing what they do best—EVOLVING. But if you can count on anything, it's that mutants are never all in agreement, and some are having a really hard time letting Krakoa go… "This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning. This is Ms. Marvel embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is Anole trying to keep his head above water. This is Wolverine in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is Prodigy writing history as it happens – and Sophie Cuckoo finding her own way. The news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There's something lurking underground. Evil coming from every direction. But they're determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. THIS IS NYX! "This is the kind of book we came to Marvel to create," Kelly shared. "When the Hivemind first formed, Collin and I bonded over books like Runaways, Young Avengers, and the original NYX – stories that showcased that tense, wonderful place where the mundane world and marvels collided. And no book has embodied that more in recent years than Ms. Marvel – Kamala Khan is one of the most definitive protagonists in the Marvel canon, and we're deeply honored to be inheriting the character from Iman [Vellani] and Sabir [Pirzada], while chronicling a whole new phase in her growth as a young adult." "The opportunity to take on these characters is both an incredible challenge and an amazing honor," Lanzing added. "Sophie, Anole, and Prodigy have been personal favorites since their time on the New Mutants and New X-Men – in a sense, we've become who we are right alongside them. And returning Laura to NYX – while in a radically different context that centers her heroism over her victimhood – feels like the chance to really bring the character full circle and help her grow into the next phase of her life." "I was a big fan of Joe Quesada and John Middleton's version, so I was thrilled when Editor Annalise Bissa asked me to draw NYX!" Mortarino said. "I'm so glad to have the opportunity to work on characters like X-23 and Ms. Marvel, and NYC is a location that I love, so I'm eager to deliver the city vibes that I would see in books like Daredevil and Spider-Man! I've been really enjoying Jackson and Collin's scripts, and I can't wait to bring them to life!"

On social media, Jackson Lanning adds "This isn't a book about X-Men. This is a book about MUTANTS. How they live past the end of their world and into a new beginning. Not only how they SURVIVE in a world that hates and fears them… …but how they THRIVE.

NYX #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 7/24

NYX GALLERY EDITION Hardcover – September 24, 2024

by Joe Quesada, Marjorie Liu, Josh Middleton

Headline! Meet a pack of New York City gutterpunks – including the girl destined to one day become the All-New, All-Different Wolverine! Yes, X-23's journey of hardship begins in NYC, where Xavier's dream has failed a group of young mutants. These wayward angels with dirty faces must rely on themselves for everything from food to shelter to love. Just as the X-Men battle for their lives against super villains, these kids face their own fight for survival in the cold, harsh city that never sleeps against the backdrop of their species' nigh extinction. The world of the X-Men hits the streets in this gritty and offbeat different series – now looking better than ever before on the oversized pages of a Gallery Edition! Collecting NYX #1-7 and NYX: NO WAY HOME #1-6.

