Multiversal Avengers Featured on Aaron Kuder's Avengers Forever Cover

Last week Marvel Comics announced a new series called Avengers Forever, by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder, or Jason Aaron Kuder, rehashing the fondly-remembered 1998 series of the same name by Kurt Busiek, Roger Stern, and Carlos Pacheco, and thus satisfying the House of Ideas requirement of being one Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work. This week, Marvel released more details on the series in a press release, along with a cover to Avengers Forever #1 by Aaron Kuder, showing off some of the Avengers from across the Marvel Multiverse that will be featured in this veritable infinite frontier of Avengers.

This December, prepare to enter the ever-fascinating and unpredictable Marvel Comics Multiverse in AVENGERS FOREVER. Announced last week, AVENGERS FOREVER will be a new ongoing Avengers series from two of today's most outstanding Super Hero masterminds: writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with Jason Aaron's prime AVENGERS series, this latest great Avengers epic will feature the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth as they assemble for one of the greatest battles the Marvel Universe has ever witnessed. Throughout this saga, fans can expect appearances by fan-favorite characters from across the Multiverse such as Captain Carter, America Chavez, Starhawk and more along with brand-new reimagined heroes like the Invincible Ant-Man that will take the world by storm! It begins with a quest for cosmic vengeance. Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world's most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark…the Invincible Ant-Man.

In the press release, Jason Aaron was given the sacred Marvel duty of explaining how the event would shake, explode, or rock the Marvel Universe in perpetually escalating fashion, like nothing ever has before.

AVENGERS #50 lights the fire. AVENGERS FOREVER is the explosion that follows. A slam bang supernova of a megabomb that sends shockwaves across all of reality, to earth after earth that's been defaced by the new Multiversal Masters of Evil, to the ruins of Asgard at the end of time, to an Avengers Tower that sits atop a bedrock of fallen gods at Infinity's End. Along the way, we meet some new versions of Avengers we know, as well as witness the return of some dear old friends, in a series that will swing for the fences with each and every issue, as the Mightiest Heroes of all the Earths in the heavens look to assemble as never before.

Whereas Kuder was tasked with talking about how super-duper-excited he is to work on the project and heaping praise upon his collaborator, another important role in any Marvel press release:

Completely stoked to be working on AVENGERS FOREVER… In space no one can hear you scream. In alternate realities, no one can tell you 'that doesn't fit with continuity.' It is a huge blast to work together on this with Jason. The over-the-top nature of this, the craziness of the scope…that is, in my opinion, one of Jason's strongest storytelling flexes. This is going to be a blast for anyone on this ride.

Well, that just about checks all the boxes then, doesn't it?

Meet the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes when AVENGERS FORVEVER #1 hits stands on December 22. AVENGERS FOREVER #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by AARON KUDER