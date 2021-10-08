Multiversal Doctor Octopus in Devil's Reign: The Superior Four

Marvel Comics is to begin a Daredevil event comic series, Devil's Reign, from Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto in December, with Matt Murdock back in the Daredevil suit and being challenged by Wilson Fisk, The Kingpin, taking down all those around him.

The story that's been building for years is finally here! Wilson Fisk has risen from Kingpin of Crime to mayor of the biggest city in America. Now he's going to bring his full criminal and political power to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home! The man who once destroyed Daredevil has targeted the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and more. Fisk has an army of super villains at his command — including Crossbones, Taskmaster, Typhoid Mary, Shocker, Whiplash, Rhino and Kraven — and that's just his opening salvo. Wait until you meet his Thunderbolts! But Mayor Fisk isn't the only one with ambitions…and you know what they say about honor among thieves. From the blockbuster creative team of DAREDEVIL comes the final act in Wilson Fisk's master plan!

Bleeding Cool previously pointed out that Devil's Reign would be spinning off into other series, including Devil's Reign: Villains For Hire by Clay McLeod Chapman and Manuel Garcia and Devil's Reign: X-Men by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto. And now we have a third spin-off volume, Devil's Reign: The Superior Four by Zeb Wells and Davide Tinto, including the return of Doctor Octopus, as seen below. Will the other three be clones of Otto Octavius? He does have a thing for cloning of late. But the cover below shows Doctor Octupses from other parallel universes, Earths 614, 615 and 617, the Marel Universe famously being Earth 616. But either way this series will be well-timed considering Doc Ock's appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, a role being reprised by Alfred Molina, also with multiversal issues. The title also plays off Doc Ock's role as The Superior Spider-Man…

Devil's Reign: X-Men by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto

Devil's Reign: Villains For Hire by Clay McLeod Chapman and Manuel Garcia

Look forward to more information about these, and other spin-off series, in Marvel's January 2022 solicitations, or possibly at New York Comic-Con this weekend. Keep watching the feeds!