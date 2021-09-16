Marvel To Publish Victor LaValle's Sabretooth Comic In January 2022

As part of Marvel Comics December 2021 solicitations, they added a number of books for the first week of January 2022 that will have to be ordered a little earlier than usual due to the Christmas holiday period. Stating that they will be included in full in the January solicitations, but giving us the titles below. Of course, because this is Bleeding Cool, we have a little more than that.

Back in March, Bleeding Cool reported that sci-fi/fantasy author Victor LaValle has stated he was writing for Marvel, and that "I haven't officially begun writing for the X-Men line yet, but I have already found myself incredibly geeked that I will get to take a classic, and beloved, villain who has been on the island all along and get to finally start telling his Krakoa story." Well, that's Sabretooth, he has been imprisoned in the bowels of Krakoa for taking human lives since House Of X #6, and his escape from that bondage may suggest exactly what is going to happen to Krakoa when Mystique gets hold of it in Inferno. And yes, that Sabretooth's human name is Victor – Victor Creed – as is Victor LaValle, did not escape my attention.

UPDATE: Victor has just posted to Twitter the news, saying "Announcement is made: I'm telling the story of Sabretooth's time in the Pit &…more. I love writing the villain. Whatever you think a Sabretooth story will be, this'll be that plus *extra* Glorious art by Leonard Kirk. Covers by Ryan Stegman & JP Meyer."

We will also be getting a Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #1 series from Marvel to follow the upcoming Beyond Spider-Man storyline. the official launch of the Reckoning War with a Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha one-shot courtesy of Dan Slott, Carlos Pacheco, and Rachael Stott – Bleeding Cool has run a big break down of that., and kicking off The X Lives Of Wolverine #1, to be followed by The X Deaths of Wolverine #1 the week after, from Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara and Federico Vicentini. And yes, we know just what joke Jude Terror will make which is why I am not making it.

Here's the full list of the first week of January 2022 titles from Marvel Comics;

ALIEN #9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #6

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #1

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #3

DEFENDERS #5

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34

SABRETOOTH #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #4

STRANGE ACADEMY #15

THE X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1

VENOM #4