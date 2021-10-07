Marvel Comics To Publish Devil's Reign: X-Men In January

Marvel Comics is to begin a Daredevil event comic series, Devil's Reign, from Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto in December, spinning out of the Kingpin and Jessica Jones story in the Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day comic this year. With, it seems, Matt Murdock back in the Daredevil suit and being challenged by Wilson Fisk, The Kingpin, taking down all those around him. You can read a preview of Devil's Reign #1 here.

The story that's been building for years is finally here! Wilson Fisk has risen from Kingpin of Crime to mayor of the biggest city in America. Now he's going to bring his full criminal and political power to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home! The man who once destroyed Daredevil has targeted the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and more. Fisk has an army of super villains at his command — including Crossbones, Taskmaster, Typhoid Mary, Shocker, Whiplash, Rhino and Kraven — and that's just his opening salvo. Wait until you meet his Thunderbolts! But Mayor Fisk isn't the only one with ambitions…and you know what they say about honor among thieves. From the blockbuster creative team of DAREDEVIL comes the final act in Wilson Fisk's master plan!

We also learned that Devil's Reign would be spinning off into other series, including Devil's Reign: Villains For Hire by Clay McLeod Chapman and Manuel Garcia . Bleeding Cool now has more information about that series and another spinoff, Devil's Reign: X-Men by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto

Devil's Reign: X-Men by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto



Devil's Reign: Villains For Hire by Clay McLeod Chapman and Manuel Garcia

Look forward to more information about these, and other spin-off series, in Marvel's January 2022 solicitations, or possibly at New York Comic-Con this weekend. Keep watching the feeds!