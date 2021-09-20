Our First Look at Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto's Devil's Reign #1

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Devil's Reign #1 kicks off the new Daredevil event at Marvel Comics, which may end up with the comic book Daredevil even changing its name. But Bleeding Cool has got a first look inside those first few pages… and it begins with Wilson Fisk, berating Daredevil and expressing his hatred for him. And all because Daredevil won't tell Wilson Fisk who he is. Even with that pared-back mask and all the encounters they have had together over the years, it really must be obvious at this point. Wilson Fisk, Mayor of New York, Kingpin of Crime, really awful at working out who someone is, if their hair just falls over their face for a second.

The story that's been building for years is here! Wilson Fisk went from Kingpin to Mayor of the biggest city in America and is going to bring his full criminal and political power to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home. The man who once destroyed Daredevil has set his sights on The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and more. And since it's Fisk, once he takes them all down, you know he's going to sign it.

CROSSBONES! TASKMASTER! TYPHOID MARY! SHOCKER! WHIPLASH! RHINO! KRAVEN! Fisk has an ARMY of super villains at his command – and this is just his opening salvo. For years, Fisk has waited for his time to strike, and YOU WON'T BELIEVE the aces he's got up his sleeves!

