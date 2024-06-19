Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Multiverse, uncle scrooge

The Multiverse of Uncle Scrooge Comes to Marvel Today (Spoilers)

Jason Aaron, Paolo Mottura and Francesco D'Ippolito have launched the new Uncle Scrooge comic book from Marvel Comics.

Jason Aaron, Paolo Mottura and Francesco D'Ippolito have launched the new Uncle Scrooge comic book from Marvel Comics' main serialised publishing line, written by the man also relaunching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles right now. Aaron also wrote the recent Multiverse-heavy Avengers run, and it is that which he has carried over into Uncle Scrooge. Or rather Uncle Scrooges.

Uncle Scrooge all up and down the probability matrix. An adventurer in pursuit of profit. Has anyone done the colonial critique of Uncle Scrooge, given that he is hoarding the world's wealth? He makes the British Museum look like someone collecting Pokemon.

And it is a trait, it seems, that is common across the Scrooges. As well as having an irascible personality that is at odds with himself as it is with anybody else.

It's not just Scrooge who has multiversal equivalents either. With Gyro Gearloose playing the role of Reed Richards or Rick Sanchez with a Council of himself.

If you were looking for a proper Disney/Marvel crossover, a multiversal incursion would probably be the place to start…

UNCLE SCROOGE INFINITY DIME #1 ALEX ROSS CVR A

MARVEL COMICS

APR240654

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paolo Mottura, Francesco D'Ippolito, Various (CA) Alex Ross

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, MARVEL AND DISNEY TEAM-UP TO BRING YOU THE STORY OF THE ENTURY!

It's the story you never expected! One of the greatest characters in the history of comics leaps into his most epic adventure yet, in the manner only MARVEL can deliver! When UNCLE SCROOGE'S fabled money bin gets stolen by a shocking culprit, the world's toughest duck must undertake a quest unlike any other, alongside a surprising array of allies: other versions of himself! An oversized special, from Marvel mainstay writer JASON AARON (THOR, AVENGERS) and a cadre of celebrated Scrooge artists! Also re-presenting the classic CHRISTMAS ON BEAR MOUNTAIN, the first appearance of Scrooge McDuck by the legendary DISNEY COMICS creator, CARL BARKS!

Kids to AdultsIn Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: $7.99

