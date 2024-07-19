Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, MultiVersus, October 2024

Multiversus Gives Us Bugs Batman And Super Shaggy From DC Comics

Multiversus: Collision Detected is an upcoming DC Comics tie-in with the video game, and promises to give us Bugs Batman and Super Shaggy...

Article Summary DC Comics unveils 'Multiversus: Collision Detected' comic book series.

Bryan Q. Miller scripts with Jon Sommariva providing the artwork.

Fan-favorites Batman and Scooby-Doo meet in a cross-universe clash.

New issues introduce mayhem in Metropolis and a Gotham City race.

Multiversus: Collision Detected is an upcoming comic book published by DC Comics based on the game Multiversus, which combines different Warner Bros characters together. Written by Bryan Q. Miller with art by Jon Sommariva, MultiVersus: Collision Detected sees Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman meeting Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Tweety-Pie, Finn the Human, Jake The Dog, Marvyn The Martian, Tom and Jerry, Shaggy, Garnet and Steven Universe. Bleeding Cool had a look ahead at the first issue for September, but in their DC October 2024 solicits and solicitations we are getting issues 2, 3 and 4, weekly. Including a mashup between DC and Warner Bros characters along the way.

MULTI VERSUS: COLLISION DETECTION #2

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER Art by JON SOMMARIVA Cover by DAN MORA Variant cover by SERG ACUNA 1:25 variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA $4.99 US 132 pages I Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 1012/24

The Invasion Begins! Relocated from their home dimensions by a mysteri. ous, sinister force, champions from across the multiverse have appeared on the Justice leagues Earth. Now, its up to Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman to figure out which champions are friends and which are foes—before chaos erupts across the entire globe!

MULTIVERSUS: COLLISION DETECTION #3

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by ION SOMMARIVA Cover by DAN MORA Variant cover by JOEL OJEDA 1:25 variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA 54.99 US 132 pages I Variant 55.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 10116124

Mayhem In The City Of Tomorrow!metropolis's newest city-wide battle has everything: Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, a child with a gem on his shiny round tum.tum, a sprite-sized Dark Knight, and_the Head. (It's that thing where Brainiac's code gets overwritten by an inebriated scientist who couldn't be bothered to hang around for the entire issue!) MULTI VERSUS: COLLISION DETECTION #4

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by JON SOMMARIVA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

1:25 variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA $4.99

32 pages Variant $5.99 card stock ON SALE 10/30/24

Start your engines! 'The Clown Princess of Crime." 'The Maiden of Mischief?" "PhD." Call Harley Quinn anything you want, but don't you dare try to take away her cuddly-wuddly new best friend from another universe! Clear the crosswalks and fasten your seatbelts as Harts leads the Justice League and a skyful of multiversal champions through the streets of Gotham City on a physics-bending, law-breaking, rubber-burning race to the finish—that will leave one champion's life hanging in the balance!

