Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: kickstarter, Murder Drones
Murder Drones Graphic Novel Makes $125000 In First Hour on Kickstarter
Murder Drones Graphic Novel from Oni Press makes $125,000 in its first hour on Kickstarter
Article Summary
- Murder Drones graphic novel earns over $125,000 in its first hour on Kickstarter, smashing records.
- Adapted by Wyatt Kennedy and Jo Mi-Gyeong, the novel covers all eight episodes of the hit web series.
- Special editions include exclusive covers, merch bundles, and limited signed slipcase sets for backers.
- Murder Drones explores a frozen exoplanet where worker drones face deadly disassembly drones and a rogue virus.
Writer Wyatt Kennedy and artist Jo Mi-Gyeong are to adapt all eight episodes of Liam Vickers' Webby Award-winning cartoon, Murder Drones, for a new comic book from Glitch Productions and Oni Press, and they just launched it on Kickstarter. This also marks Glitch's first-ever English-language comics collaboration, with an all-new, 136-page hardcover graphic novel with a Kickstarter-exclusive hardcover featuring cover art by artist Alessio Zonno and a Kickstarter-exclusive paperback edition featuring cover art by series artist Jo Mi-Gyeong. And yes, they have topped $125,000 in sales in less than hour, blasting away the performenace of their last big hit, Cult of The Lamb. They will also offer;
- a set of variant covers by cover artists Maddie C, Jarrett Williams and more that pay homage to classic horror films, like Carrie, Nightmare on Elm Street and The Thing
- Kickstarter-exclusive foil variant covers for the series' first issue
- Deluxe slipcase edition, signed by writer Wyatt Kennedy featuring a double-sided, foil-stamped slipcase,a "Fatal Error" Limited Edition, signed slipcase edition featuring exclusive cover art by Austin Baechle
- "Disassembly Drone" Limited Edition set that features Kickstarter exclusive merch, including a Camp 98.7 Trucker Hat, a hyper-limited Murder Drones, #1 Limited Edition Metal Variant (printed on brushed aluminum), an 18×24" giclee print reproducing Uzi's conspiracy theory diagram from Episode 3, and exclusive cover art by Andy Duggan
- "Absolute Solver" Limited Edition set that features Kickstarter exclusive merch, including a "Cabin Fever" Scented Candle (scented with pine and oil, in true Worker Drone fashion), a silkscreened MURDER DRONES work jacket, a complete set of every MURDER DRONES comic book cover, an 8×10" black-and-white original character sketch by Brenda Hickey (My Little Pony) and exclusive cover art by Moss Lawton (Star Trek: Prodigy).
- "High Temp" Limited Edition set (limited to just 25), that features Kickstarter exclusive merch, including a MURDER DRONES VHS tape that plays the entirety of "Episode 1", a MURDER DRONES #1 customized variant cover that will feature the backer's first name*, a 1:1 lithographic print of a MURDER DRONES interior art comic page from the files of artist Jo Mi-Gyeong that will never be reproduced and exclusive cover art by artist Andy Duggan (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories).
"In the world of MURDER DRONES, a natural disaster in the far future has flash-frozen humanity's remote mining exoplanet, Copper 9. Only now the "worker drones" – built by humanity and eventually outlived by them – have to rebuild society from the frozen ashes… An endeavor complicated by the appearance of "disassembly drones" vampiric robot counterparts – more commonly known as Murder Drones – that are hell-bent on wiping mechanical life from the planet and an unsettling computer virus known as the "Absolute Solver." Murder Drones currently streams on Amazon Prime.