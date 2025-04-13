Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ignition Press, Murder Podcast

Murder Podcast #1 by Jeremy Haun & Mike Tisserand from Ignition Press

Murder Podcast: Cold Open #1 by Jeremy Haun and Mike Tisserand, is the first comic book title launching from Ignition Press

Article Summary Murder Podcast: Cold Open launches from Ignition Press by Jeremy Haun and Mike Tisserand on April 15, 2025.

A mysterious podcast returns with a deadly twist, captivating listeners with its eerie narrative.

Jeremy Haun, known for Batman and Spawn, joins forces with animation veteran Mike Tisserand.

Ignition Press promises a thrilling take, as The Beauty's TV adaptation looms on FX.

Murder Podcast: Cold Open is the first title to launch from Ignition Press, the new comic book publisher launched by comics industry stalwarts Jamie S Rich, Filip Sablik and Jeremy Haun at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Oh yes, and Eric Gitter, who has quite the reputation. But anyway. Murder Podcast is a "brutally homicidal comic series" written by Jeremy Haun and drawn by Mike Tisserand, and its Kickstarter launches this Tuesday, the 15th of April, 2025.

"Dead Sounds," has just returned for a surprising second season. Surprising, because a new episode has mysteriously appeared in its listeners' feeds… despite the unexplained disappearance of the show's hosts after the end of its first season. Something is wrong with this podcast. Something horribly, murderously wrong.

Sometimes you just need to get away. Away from the things in life pulling you down… the tough decisions, ceaseless texts, and your own… disappointment. Dexy needs a distraction. Maybe in the form of a podcast. Unfortunately for her, the one that just showed upon her phone will prove to be a deadly one… And no one is safe. Brace yourself for MURDER PODCAST.

Bleeding Cool has been covering the origin and development of Ignition Press, the new comic book publisher of exclusively creator-owned comics co-founded by longtime Boom Studios' President of Publishing and Marketing, Filip Sablik, former IDW Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich, comic creator Jeremy Haun, and movie producer Eric Gitter, since before it was officially announced. Following our scooping of Ignition's initial creator announcements at ComicsPRO, last week we compiled the details about the publisher's plans shared at the annual event as well as Sablik's appearance on Beyond Wednesdays' Industry of Comics show.

Murder Podcast launches ahead of The Beauty, co-created by Jeremy Haun, currently being adapted into a television series by Ryan Murphy for FX, and set to broadcast later this year, as well as returning as a comic book series, this time from Ignition Press. Haun is also host of the video podcast series, Curious Haunts. Jeremy Haun is also known for writing Batman, Captain America, Constantine, The Darkness, and Spawn. Mike Tisserand is an animation industry veteran with 15+ years experience as both a 2D and 3D animator, designer, Storyboard Artist, and Head of Story on productions for Disney, DreamWorks, 20th Century, Nickelodeon, Netflix and more, including The Dragon Prince, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Big Hero 6, Kung Fu Panda, and Ice Age.

