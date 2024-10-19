Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ignition Press, jamie s rich

Ignition Press – Filip Sablik, Jamie S Rich, Eric Gitter & Jeremy Haun

Ignition Press, the new publisher from Filip Sablik, Jamie S Rich, Eric Gitter and Jeremy Haun, announced at New York Comic Con

Article Summary Filip Sablik and Jamie S. Rich launch Ignition Press with Eric Gitter and Jeremy Haun.

Ignition Press will focus on comics, graphic novels, and a film and TV component.

WME represents Ignition Press, with attorneys Fred Goodman and Rich Marin involved.

Industry scoop reveals Ignition Press name and logo, cleverly initials as IP.

Over four months ago, I first scooped that IDW's Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich had abruptly stepped down. Then two weeks later, I also scooped that longtime Boom Studios' President of Publishing and Marketing Filip Sablik had handed in his notice – and would be setting up something new with Jamie S Rich. Then THR confirmed Bleeding Cool's scoop, first posited at the end of June and all but confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con, that Sablik and Rich have indeed teamed up for something new. A brand new comic and graphic novel publisher with comics creator Jeremy Haun and movie producer Eric Gitter. The new company will be repped by WME and attorneys Fred Goodman and Rich Marin of Marin Goodman, LLP. So while details on the new publisher are light, clearly, there will be a film and TV component to it. But what none of us had was the name of the new company. Well. it has been quite the day for Bleeding Cool scoops playing out. So let's do this while we are on a high. The publisher is called Ignition Press. Which, yes, makes the initials IP. And here is its logo.

Which has the radical industry decision to make it legible. And here is its symbol.

Which could also be read as IP if you squint. But at least the main logo spells the company name out properly. I understand they had a very small launch at New York Comic Con yesterday, but there were free cocktails which always goes a long way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!