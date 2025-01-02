Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: filip sablik, Ignition Press, jamie s rich

Filip Sablik, Jamie S Rich & Jeremy Haun's Ignition Press 2025 Plans

Filip Sablik, Jamie S Rich, Jeremy Haun and Eric Gitter's 2025 plans for Ignition Press are in the pipeline... where might they pop out?

Article Summary Filip Sablik, Jamie S Rich and others are launching Ignition Press in 2025 to "do comics differently".

Ignition Press is co-founded by comics veterans, preparing for an exciting launch in early 2025 with major plans.

Sablik hints at mending hearts, echoing comic legend Jack Kirby's famous sentiment on the industry.

Jeremy Haun shares cryptic updates on Ignition's progress and unique approach via his Substack newsletter.

One of our many scoops last year was that Filip Sablik and Jamie S Rich were up to something. I first scooped that IDW's Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich had abruptly stepped down on the eve of sending Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, to press. I also scooped that longtime Boom Studios' President of Publishing and Marketing Filip Sablik had handed in his notice – and would be setting up something new with Jamie S Rich ahead of the Boom's acquisition by Penguin Random House. Then I revealed at the end of June and all but confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Sablik and Rich had indeed teamed up for something new: a brand new comic and graphic novel publisher, Ignition Press. A new publisher co-founded by publisher Filip Sablik, editor-in-chief Jamie S. Rich, creative director Jeremy Haun, and producer Eric Gitter last summer continues to successfully run under most radars as they prepare for their launch at some point this year. That is except, of course, Bleeding Cool which continues to scoop early developments at the publisher, including the upcoming addition of former IDW and DC editor Maggie Howell to their ranks.

Naturally we noticed when Ignition Press' various social media accounts made an inaugural post on New Year's Day. The accounts have been live since the publisher revealed their name at New York Comic Con, but until now haven't had any activity other than a short bio – "Ignition Press – A new comic book and graphic novel publisher. Coming 2025." And other than sending out a digital holiday card before the end of the year, Ignition has been quiet on official channels for months, and similarly, their official website (https://ignitionpress.com) only has a link to sign up to get more information.

It appears that "coming 2025" literally means the first day of the year. But what does Ignition Press mean by "do comics differently"? Sablik dropped some hints at New York Comic Con when he appeared on The Beat's 20th Anniversary panel, but details remain scarce. And The Beat's Heidi MacDonald confirmed our earlier scoop that Ignition already had plenty of "work well underway" in a yearend episode of Publisher Weekly's "Comics World: More To Come" podcast at the 33:25 mark.

Sablik was also the first guest to appear on the inaugural live "call-in" episode of Atom! Freeman's Comic Industry Insiders podcast. The episode kicked off well into the night here in the UK, so I had to beg off making an appearance. Sablik gave some additional hints about what will differentiate Ignition Press from other new publishers, but the most interesting soundbite had to be when host Freeman asked for a "yule boast" – an outlandish accomplishment for the coming year – and Sablik declared that "Ignition Press will mend some hearts." (referencing the famous Jack Kirby quote "comics will break your heart").

However, perhaps the most interesting hints about what Ignition Press has in store can be found in the co-founder and creator Haun's Substack newsletter. In his latest entry, just ahead of the end of the year, Haun talks about a company-related trip he took from Colorado to Oregon and shared some photos from the trip but no real details other than it was "just the beginning of something that I'm incredibly excited to share with you in the new year." What was the purpose of the trip? Research for a new project? Recruiting additional creators to Ignition? Meeting with comic store retailers? Or something that ties into Ignition's resolution to "do comics differently"?

In any case, subscribing to Haun's Substack and following Ignition on your favoured social media channel is a must for anyone curious about the new publisher… or you could just stay tuned to Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!