Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, Ignition Press

Ignition Press Comics by Bunn, Williams, Williams, McGann, & Spurrier

Ignition Press announce new comics coming by Cullen Bunn, Marika Cresta, Stephanie Williams, Jim McGann, Leah Williams and Si Spurrier

Article Summary Ignition Press debuts comics by Bunn, Williams, McGann, Spurrier, and Cresta, as announced by Filip Sablik.

Cullen Bunn teams with Marika Cresta for a new horror series under Ignition Press.

Spurrier praises Ignition Press for fostering creativity; new ideas flow rapidly.

Sneak peek into Filipino Sablik’s new venture with Jamie S. Rich, hinting at film/TV components.

There will be a bigger Ignition Press article coming on Bleeding Cool. But for now, it might be worth going with the headlines of the initial creators announced by Filip Sablik for the new comic book publisher of creator-owned comics. Namely Cullen Bunn, Leah Williams, Jim McGann, Stephanie Williams and Si Spurrier, who all travelled to Glendale, California, for ComicsPRO this past weekend for the Ignition Press announcements and to talk to comic book retailers about their plans…

And everyone, to a man or woman, talking about how wonderful the Ignition Press folks are. Cullen Bunn is working with Marika Cresta on a new horror series for them. And Si Spurrier, talked about how well he was treated, which lead him to start coming out with ideas, faster and furiouser than he had since his twenties.

Filip Sablik already has the reputation of a great ComicsPRO presentation, as evidenced by Michael Kelly at the Boom Studios presentation. And he did it again… it will just take a little longer to write up!

Last summer, I first scooped that IDW's Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich had abruptly stepped down. Two weeks later, I also scooped that longtime Boom Studios' President of Publishing and Marketing Filip Sablik had handed in his notice – and would be setting up something new with Jamie S Rich. THR confirmed Bleeding Cool's scoop, first posted at the end of June and all but confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con, that Sablik and Rich had indeed teamed up for something new. A brand new comic and graphic novel publisher with comics creator Jeremy Haun and movie producer Eric Gitter. The new company is repped by WME and attorneys Fred Goodman and Rich Marin of Marin Goodman, LLP with a film and TV component to it. And then Bleeding Cool scooped one more time that it would be called Ignition Press and showed their logo. Which, yes, makes the initials IP. And they have been busy since the New Year…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!