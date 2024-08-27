Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa

Mutant Hatred Of Krakoa Amongst The Love In X-Men #3 (Spoilers)

The hatred of Krakoa amongst the love in X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman (Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore the contrasting emotions towards Krakoa in X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman.

Idie Okonkwo, aka Temper, offers a unique perspective after her sentencing to the Pit.

Quentin Quire's evolution from New X-Men #134 to a key moment in this issue.

The X-Men's new HQ, the Factory, may not be as secure as they believed.

In X-Factor #1, the Marvel Comics version of Maxwell Lord, Rodger Broderick, talked about the legacy of Krakoa. Almost in a way that might have been satirising some of the Krakoan fans who won't let go. And, yeah, I admit I am probably one of those. Still enjoy the meta-commentary though.

In tomorrow's X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman out tomorrow, we meet up with Idie Okonkwo. known as Temper who – after being sentenced to the Pit, has a slightly different take on Krakoa to the rest of the mutants.

Temper is certainly well named right now, but it may also lead to a moment from Quentin Quire that has future T-sshorts written all over it.

Which is quite the jump from Quentin Quire's very first appearance back in New X-Men #134 from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely back in the day… as the Xbooks move on from Krakoa, they are doing a lot to try and reflect the entire history of the franchise as they go…

Worth remembering not long ago as From The Ashes was about to kick off, and Krakoa was ending, that it was Professor Xavier wanting part of that "right" action…

X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman is out this Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

SCOTT SUMMERS VS. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! How did the X-Men come to possess their HQ, the Factory, and how difficult a position does that put them in? As Cyclops meets the implacable Agent Lundqvist, the X-Men come to find that their new home may not be as secure as they had thought… Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN #3

