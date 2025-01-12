Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Miguel Díaz Rivas, Rachael Allen

My Amazing Brain: Dyslexia by Rachael Allen and Miguel Díaz Rivas

My Amazing Brain: Dyslexia by Rachael Allen & Miguel Díaz Rivas is a new middle-grade graphic novel from American Psychological Association

Article Summary My Amazing Brain: Dyslexia is a middle-grade graphic novel by Rachael Allen and Miguel Díaz Rivas.

The book empowers neurodivergent kids and explains the science of dyslexia through a fun, engaging story.

Rachael Allen, an award-winning YA author and neuroscientist, combines her expertise in writing for kids.

Miguel Díaz Rivas, a skilled illustrator and animator, brings the story to life with his vibrant artwork.

My Amazing Brain: Dyslexia, written by YA author, Harley Quinn writer and neuroscientist Rachael Allen, and drawn by comic book creator Miguel Díaz Rivas is a new middle-grade nonfiction graphic novel that "encourages and empowers neurodivergent kids while demystifying the science behind how their brains work, and is told by a girl with dyslexia, her dolphin sidekick, and Professor Cat, a pompous brain expert with plans of world domination".

Rachael Allen of Atlanta, Georgia, is a scientist by day and children's author by night. She has a PhD in neuroscience and is currently studying how the eye can be used to diagnose diseases and track disease progression in Alzheimer's, diabetes, and brain injury. She is also the winner of the 2019 Georgia Young Adult Author of the Year award, and her books include the DC Comics licensed Harley Quinn: Reckoning and Harley Quinn: Ravenous, as well as 17 First Kisses, The Revenge Playbook, The Summer of Impossibilities, and A Taxonomy of Love, which was a Junior Library Guild selection and a 2018 Book All Young Georgians Should Read.

Miguel Díaz Rivas, of graphic novels Curveball and the FGTVee franchise, is a freelance illustrator from Spain. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Media and Communications and studied Illustration at Central Saint Martins in London and Animation at E.S.D.I.P in Madrid. Miguel works as a freelance artist for educational book publishing companies and contributes to advertising agencies, making illustrations and animations.

Katie Ten Hagen at Magination Press has acquired world rights to My Amazing Brain: Dyslexia with publication of My Amazing Brain: Dyslexia set for the spring of 2026. Magination Press is the children's book imprint of APA, the American Psychological Association. Rachael Allen's agent, Susan Hawk, at Upstart Crow Literary, and Miguel Diaz Rivas' agent, Atlanta Japp, at Advocate Art, negotiated the deal.

