My Cat Is Such A Weirdo Manga in Seven Seas October 2023 Solicits

Seven Seas Entertainment launches a bunch of new manga series in their October 2023 solicits and solicitations, with a few books scheduled for November. Including My Cat Is Such A Weirdo by Tamako Tamagoyama.

MY CAT IS SUCH A WEIRDO GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232557

(W/A) Tamako Tamagoyama

A full-color manga series about the hilarious antics of the artist's two rescue cats, accompanied by photos of the real kitties in action! Staring at you at night, putting their butts on your face, getting stuck in a box… Based on a popular blog, this full color manga shares the everyday silliness of living with cats.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 15.99

DUNGEON FRIENDS FOREVER GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232545

(W) Yasuhisa Kuma (A / CA) Yasuhisa Kuma

A charming fantasy rom-com about a human adventurer and his childhood friend: the dragon girl boss of a dungeon! Van the warrior and Ryuka the dragon have been friends since childhood. As adults, Van is now a dashing adventurer, and Ryuka has become the big boss of a dangerous dungeon! Every time Van wants to hang out with his old friend, he must navigate a dungeon and clobber a coterie of Ryuka's monster underlings. Will their friendship grow into something more?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID COLOR DOUBLE GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232555

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Another full-color volume of beloved chapters from the original manga! Tohru, Kobayashi, and the rest of the gang from Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid leap off the page in full, vibrant color! Inspired by the full-color hundredth chapter of the popular manga series, this volume collects more of the sexiest, funniest, and most poignant scenes and presents them in stunning color.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 16.99

DANGEROUS CONVENIENCE STORE GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232539

(W) 945/gusao (A / CA) 945/gusao

This hit Boys' Love webtoon/manhwa (comic) is coming to print in English for the first time! Yeo Eui-joon needs cash, so he works part-time at a convenience store-where the clientele includes hoodlums and mobsters. He's tired of being yelled at while ringing up booze and trying to talk his way out of extortion, but he's not tired of seeing a certain good-looking gangster walk in the door. Gunwoo is huge, gruff, and intimidating at first… but he seems to care about Eui-joon's well-being, and is quick to knock aside anyone giving Eui-joon a hard time. After Eui-joon gets a peek at the enormous condom size Gunwoo buys, a little spark of attraction might just grow into a big, fiery love story!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 21.99

CORALS REEF GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232537

(W) David Lumsdon (A / CA) Shiei

From the creative team behind My Little Pony: The Manga, this full-color fantasy graphic novel series for kids and adults is about the fun daily life of a teenage sea sprite! Meet Coral, a sweet-natured girl who lives with her parents, kid sister Maki, and pet sea otter in the seaside town of Reef Beach. She's no different than any other teenager-except like all inhabitants of New Lemuria, she's not quite human. Coral is a sea sprite, and when not at school, or helping out in her mom's dress shop, or hanging out with friends, she's out catching waves on her beloved surfboard. But Coral's life is about to turn upside down once dreamy fire ifrit, Nick Inferno, comes to town. How can she not crush on this boy who is literally burning hot?!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 13.99

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE ALCHEMISTS BLUE GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232530

(W) Kore Yamazaki, Makoto Sanda (A) Isuo Tsukumo

Giselle and her comrades fight to get Ao back, but they struggle to get past Flamme's Albert and Pain's fierce resistance. Meanwhile, Ao wanders the depths of his memories and the past he'd forgotten is finally restored to him. Lost beneath deep, stagnant waters, the black painting Ao created so long ago is trying to blot out the world.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ARIFURETA COMMONPLACE TO STRONGEST GN VOL 11 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232531

(W) Ryo Shirakome (A) RoGa

After a touching mother-daughter reunion in the city of Erisen, Hajime and his party resolve to take on the fourth Great Labyrinth, the underwater ruins of Melusine. Every labyrinth presents unique dangers, and this one summons up visions of the past to test those who dare to enter. Separated from the rest of their comrades, Kaori and Hajime will be challenged like never before. Will their relationship change in the fires of hardship?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BITE MAKER KINGS OMEGA GN VOL 09 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232532

(W) Miwako Sugiyama (A / CA) Miwako Sugiyama

Nobunaga has finally found Noel, but she's not out of harm's way yet. Just what are Masamune's intentions? Can Nobunaga get Noel off the boat and back to safety? A harrowing death game is about to begin and everyone's lives are on the line.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

CANDY & CIGARETTES GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232533

(W) Tomonori Inoue (A) Tomonori Inoue

Miharu cut her way through security-and her rival assassin Magritte-to the operating room where Musou Saburou sleeps! An ill-timed terrorist attack at the Las Vegas airport may have temporarily stopped her from avenging her parents' deaths… but will the little hired killer lower the curtain on Musou at last? No matter what happens, Raizou has a big decision to make in order to protect his pintsize partner!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CINDERELLA CLOSET GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232534

(W) Fushiashikumo (A / CA) Fushiashikumo

Advice from the cross-dressing fashionista Hikaru helped Haruka gain the confidence she needed, and she's ready to confess her feelings to Kurotaki! But Hikaru has developed romantic feelings for Haruka. Hikaru tries to stay a "girlfriend" and support Haruka, but Hikaru's emotions are threatening to collide with this goal.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CITRUS PLUS GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232535

(W) Saburouta (A / CA) Saburouta

Thanks to Mei's help, Yuzu has been studying hard and getting good marks on her mock college entrance exams. While out celebrating, Yuzu bumps into two old friends from junior high, Kana and Manami. When Yuzu tells her old pals about her plans for the future, Kana gets mad that Yuzu has changed so much. Can Yuzu smooth things over with her former besties, or have they grown too far apart?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE HORIKITA GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232536

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Sakagaki

Horikita wants nothing more than for her older brother to acknowledge her, even if that means getting help from her detached classmate, Ayanokouji. Ayanokouji's "help" consists of getting Horikita to befriend her other classmates instead of standing on the sidelines with her trademark scowl. Neither of them realize that there's someone outside their class watching Horikita-someone who doesn't approve of her goal. Can Horikita persevere? Find out in the conclusion to this long-awaited spin-off!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CROSSPLAY LOVE OTAKU X PUNK GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232538

(W) Tooru (A) Tooru

Mei and Hana are still completely clueless as to each other's true identities, but Yuuma and Shuumei's true colors are beginning to peek through! When a series of unexpected events result in Yuuma being invited over to Shuumei's house for the day, suddenly being in close proximity means both have to be careful not to let the cat out of the bag. There are pitfalls and traps galore to avoid if Yuuma wants to keep his secret!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DANGERS IN MY HEART GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232540

(W) Norio Sakurai (A) Norio Sakurai

Realizing their feelings for each other hasn't changed anything for Kyotaro and Yamada. They've had a misunderstanding-filled date, a tearful White Day, and now it's Kyotaro's birthday… and they're spending the night together?! To make matters worse, an obsessed fan of Yamada has shown up with disaster following close behind them!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DEMON GIRL NEXT DOOR GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232541

(W) Izumo Ito (A) Izumo Ito

One morning, fifteen-year-old Yoshida Yuko wakes up to discover she has sprouted demon horns and a tail! Not only that, she learns from her mom that she has supernatural powers and an important mission-to restore her family's glory by defeating the local magical girl. The magical girl in question is Chiyoda Momo, a student at Yuko's school. With strength that is only mediocre at best, Yuko's task to vanquish Momo will prove more challenging than she realizes in this topsy-turvy magical girl comedy.

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SRP: 14.99

DRAGON GOES HOUSE HUNTING GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232542

(W) Kawo Tanuki (A / CA) Choco Aya

When Letty's brothers show up and tell him that their dad wants to talk to him, the timid dragon is terrified! Last time they talked, it ended with Letty getting kicked out of the family home! But this time, Letty has his friends to back him up! Can Letty finally stand up to his father?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DRAGON KINGS IMPERIAL WRATH GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232543

(W) Akira Shikimi (A) Akiko Kawano

Ruiying, princess of the rat clan, has begun her formal training to become a worthy bride for dragon king Yawen. Much to her excitement, this comes with unconditional access to a treasure trove of knowledge! However, her teacher, Meiyu, informs her that being a "fated mate" holds special meaning in the dragon clan. Can the weak but clever rat princess handle the dragon king's unabashed love for her?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 14.99

DUNGEON DIVE AIM FOR DEEPEST LEVEL GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232544

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Jun Shiosato

When Aikawa Kanami is suddenly transported to another dimension, he's thrust into a world of magic and monsters. In this strange land, adventurers band together to try and clear the Dungeon, a mysterious labyrinth with a hundred levels. Legend says that if you reach the hundredth level, any wish you have will be granted. All Kanami wants is to get back home to his ill little sister, but does a level 1 newb like him even stand a chance?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 12.99

GAP PAPA DADDY AT WORK & HOME GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232546

(W) Utakata (A) Utakata

Daddy's back and with more love than ever for his wife and daughter! Settle in with a new bunch of heartwarming family moments, as these two doting parents enjoy the shenanigans of their adorably innocent daughter. Plus, the awkward romance between two of papa's co-workers continues to develop, and a trip down memory lane reveals how college-age mama and papa finally realized their feelings of love were mutual!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 15.99

GREAT SNAKES BRIDE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232547

(W) Fushiashikumo (A / CA) Fushiashikumo

Miyo and Daija have slowly grown closer as their unconventional relationship deepens. Now they feel ready to try and deepen their physical connection as well. But both bear scars from the past. Miyo shares her family's sad history and the source of her pain-before a mysterious monk hunting for Daija brings his own history to light. The gulf between species is a vast one, and dark clouds loom on the horizon, threatening what seemed so recently like a blissful relationship.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 13.99

HIS MAJESTY DEMON KINGS HOUSEKEEPER GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232548

(W) Saiko Wadori (A / CA) Mika Kajiyama

Sakura's been kidnapped from the Demon Realm and sold to the Sacred See! But ever the paragon of positivity, Sakura settles into her new role of scrubbing sage faster than she can roll up her sleeves. That is, until a young woman named Jerica appears-and some people are convinced that she's the real Housekeeping Saint! When a stubborn stain stumps Sakura, her reputation and trustworthiness end up being smudged and tarnished. That distrust is leading to rebellion. Rebellion that may interfere with any rescue plans the Demon King might have!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 13.99

HUNTING IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY ELF WIFE VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232549

(W) Jupiter Studio (A) Kaltoma

Shin and Saran's expert performance facing a fearsome boulderbear has gotten them a steady job hunting for the House of Haksvall. They are one step closer to finding out which noble is connected to the elf kidnappings. Even better, they found a lead in the black market who knows the location of the mastermind behind the whole dark operation! But the criminal underworld is dangerous. They need to ensure they aren't the ones being hunted…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13.99

I THINK I TURNED MY FRIEND INTO A GIRL GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232550

(W) Azusa Banjo (A / CA) Azusa Banjo

"I'm gonna tell Mido. Today, at the summer festival." Unable to push back his feelings for his childhood friend Mido any longer, Hiura makes up his mind to finally confess to him at the festival taking place at the end of summer. How will Mido, whose makeup skills transformed Hiura's life, respond?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 13.99

IM IN LOVE WITH VILLAINESS GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232551

(W) Inori (A) Aonoshimo

Rae is willing to do anything to be close to her mean-girl crush Claire, including being her maid and waiting on her hand and foot. And Rae's hard work is paying off-Claire is even starting to tolerate the other girl's presence! But that teeny-tiny bit of progress is threatened when a new transfer student shows up. Manaria Sousse is not only a beautiful foreign princess, she's also Claire's childhood best friend and first love! How is Rae supposed to compete with that?!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KAGEKI SHOJO GN VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232552

(W) Kumiko Saiki (A) Kumiko Saiki

It's time for acting class, now with actual acting and not just theory! The second-years are assigned scenes from the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice to practice their skills. As everyone gets amped up to put what they've learned to use, Ai tells Sarasa that she's considering going after male roles instead of female ones. Will the two besties become rivals?!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KEMONO JIHEN GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232553

(W) Sho Aimoto (A) Sho Aimoto

In a quiet rural village, livestock has been dying off in a strange manner. Inugami, a detective of the occult, is summoned from Tokyo to solve the mystery. He meets a boy scorned by the villagers, who call him Dorotabo after a yokai that dwells in the muddy fields. Inugami soon learns that there is more to the boy than meets the eye… and vice-versa.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MALEVOLENT SPIRITS MONONOGATARI GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232554

(W) Onigunsou (A) Onigunsou

It's been two months since Hyoma moved in to the Nagatsuki residence, and he's starting to feel like part of the family. Sure, there's a marriage proposal that both he and Botan are trying to ignore, but overall, things have gone smoothly. As Botan begins her third year of university, Hyoma continues his specialized training. That is, until a high-level tsukumogami challenges him to a fight. This tsukumogami knew Hyoma's siblings-and also knows the paper umbrella tsukumogami who murdered them. And he knows something else, too-a secret that could shatter Hyoma's peaceful life!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MOMO BLOOD TAKER GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232556

(W) Akira Sugito (A / CA) Akira Sugito

Mikogami is attacked by Gil Gilman, a black-market valet dealer. Meanwhile, MoMo meets Brunhilda, the valets' administrator, and Croix, a boy who calls Brunhilda "mama." What will MoMo do when Brunhilda proposes that she bear Croix's child?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MY LOVEY DOVEY WIFE IS A STONE COLD KILLER GN VOL 05 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232558

(W) Donten Kosaka (A) Donten Kosaka

Meet Setsuna. She's cute, sexy, and deadly. When she's not out murdering people as a professional assassin, she's nesting at home, trying to adjust to a domestic life with her new husband. She skewers ingredients for dinner, draws a knife on unwanted solicitors, and sleeps with one eye open, just in case enemies sneak in. Her lovestruck husband doesn't ask her a lot of questions about her day job, so this arrangement can work if love conquers all, right? This romantic comedy is dangerously sexy!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MY NEW LIFE AS A CAT GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232559

(W) Konomi Wagata (A) Konomi Wagata

Newly-adopted cat Nyao has a secret he can never reveal: he's actually a human boy named Nao. And worse, he used to be classmates with his new owner, Chika! He's getting used to his new daily diet of belly rubs and treats-is it enough to tempt him away from ever trying to return to his human body?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 13.99

PLUS SIZED ELF GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232560

(W) Synecdoche (A / CA) Synecdoche

Ever since a satyress set her sights on Naoe, Elfuda has been guarding her friend round the clock. But when the satyress discovers Elfuda's weakness for fast food, both Naoe and Elfuda are in for a whole ton of trouble!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 13.99

POLAR BEAR CAFE COLL ED TP VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232561

(W) Aloha Higa (A) Aloha Higa

At Polar Bear Café your heart is at ease, enjoying the delicious coffee and the antics of the regulars. The penguins gather for a meeting to figure out how to sell their Penguin Cards full of penguin facts and trivia (you can read them at the end of the volume!) Panda-kun accidentally gives them a brilliant idea… Meet the new friends in volume 3 of this humorous slice-of-life manga where animals and humans live and work together.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

PULSE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232562

(W) Ratana Satis (A / CA) Ratana Satis

After a tumultuous visit with the director, Mel heads home to Lynn, haunted by memories and the guilt they stir up. Will Mel let her regrets about what she did to Sue distract her from the woman she's with now? Or can Lynn help the heart surgeon work through her complicated past… and maybe blow off some steam in the process?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD GN VOL 11

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232563

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A) Tomowo Maruyama

After their plan to save the royal twins Fult and Satya is exposed, Fran and her companions are forced to retreat. Fran and Teacher suspect there's a traitor hiding in their midst, one with ties to the Kingdom of Seedrun. Soon, the captive royal twins will have a chance to show off their fearsome power!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SERVAMP GN VOL 19

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232564

(W) Tanaka Strike (A / CA) Tanaka Strike

The Arisuin estate is set ablaze as part of a swirling plot set up by Envy. While Tokyo prepares for the battle with Tsubaki, Mikuni appears at the Arisuin estate only to be attacked by Tsurugi. Meanwhile, Nico, Misono, and Lawless attempt to foil Mikuni's plans by embroiling Jeje in a fierce battle. With the injured piling up, who should appear but Ildeo's "Demon," seeking to devour Nico!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SHEEPLY HORNED WITCH ROMI GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232565

Sawada has left Senpai's side! To get her back, he'll have to do something about the strange monsters that have overrun their world. He embarks on a journey to do just that, but things take a turn for the even stranger when he encounters a tiny, fairy-sized version of Sawada.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SKIP AND LOAFER GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232567

(W) Misaki Takamatsu (A) Misaki Takamatsu

They've inspired each other as classmates from day one. Now, Mitsumi and Sousuke are ready to cross the line from friendship into true odd coupledom! Mitsumi's determined to have it all: love, friendship, grades, and student council… but these dizzying days might dazzle the daylights out of her instead!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SUCCUBUS AND HITMAN GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232568

(W) Makoto Fukami (A) Seigo Tokiya

Under the command of Chan Louis, the Kanto Yatsufusa Clan is closing in on their sacrificial target, Sister Sayuki! Proxy Hitmen and Paladins clash with Violators on the holy battlefield of the church-but can they stop the Clan before the ritual begins?!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13.99

THERES NO FREAKING WAY BE YOUR LOVER GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232569

(W) Teren Mikami (A) Musshu

Things between Renako and Mai have just taken a turn for the complicated. After hurting Renako's feelings, self-flagellating Mai has abandoned all hope of becoming her lover, leaving Renako on a mission to save her from herself. Just what will become of their relationship?! Then, as the pair's showdown reaches its conclusion, the raven-haired beauty Koto Satsuki throws Renako for a total loop with an unexpected confession of her own!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 13.99

VERSAILLES OF DEAD GN VOL 05 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232570

(W) Kumiko Suekane (A) Kumiko Suekane

Antoinette's execution has come to pass, but what follows is even more shocking. Who will come to Bastien's rescue when an angel assails him? And what will happen when a familiar face appears amidst the chaos of an uprising in the Bastille? Find out as the final battle unfolds! The final volume!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

VILLAINESS WHO HAS BEEN KILLED REMEMBERS EVERYTHING GN VOL 0

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232571

(W) Namakura (A / CA) Chinori Toriu

In this fantasy "time loop" comedy, a villainess tries to change her future and break the curse of dying young! In each of her past lives, Scarlet was the despised queen of her kingdom-and each time, her reign was ended by a group of heroes led by Scarlet's rival, Arisa. Scarlet never even survived beyond age 28! After Scarlet dies for the 108th time, all her memories of her past lives (and deaths) are unlocked for her 109th life. Scarlet is determined to do things differently this time… but it might not be up to her, if all those past deaths were the result of a curse. Can she find a way for her 109th life to break the cycle?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 13.99

YAKUZA FIANCE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232572

(W) Asuka Konishi (A) Asuka Konishi

Yoshino's at the end of her rope with her fiancé Kirishima, whose secretive actions during their trip back to her hometown of Osaka has come to bad ends. A group of yakuza with the backing of a trust fund baby with his own goals have come to Osaka to take their revenge, and Yoshino's not about to let them. She only has her wits to protect her, but no one can beat her on her own home turf. Meanwhile, the two most dangerous teenagers in the city, Shouma and Kirishima, are destroying everything in their path to clear her way. When all the dust has settled, to the victor goes the spoils. If Kirishima wins, Yoshino has agreed to finally formally start dating him!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 14.99

YOKAI CATS GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232573

(W) PANDANIA (A / CA) PANDANIA

More additions to the strange and endearing world of yokai cats! Amabie has a fish-like lower body, like our old friend Ningyo. Warai Onna and her owner love to smile and see others smile, while Uwan's scary face sometimes comes out of nowhere! Life goes on for these unique cats and their owners!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 14.99

SKELETON KNIGHT IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 11

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG232566

(W) Ennki Hakari (A / CA) Akira Sawano

Ariane returns to her homeland to train with her elder sister, Eevin. There, she finally begins to feel confident in her abilities. But her happiness is short-lived. When Chiyome sends news of the Holy Hilk Kingdom's latest atrocities, it's up to Ariane and Eevin to save their elven comrades!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE YEAR 2 L NOVEL VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG232574

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Tomoseshunsaku

The results of the Unanimous Special Exam weigh heavily on Ayanokouji's class. Kushida, Hasebe, and Wang haven't come to school in days. But time marches on, and when details of the Sports Festival are announced, Horikita's opponents disrupt the planning meeting. The class is now behind before the games can even begin! Can everyone live with the choices they've made and come out on top?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 14.99

FAILURE FRAME LIGHT NOVEL VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG232575

(W) Kaoru Shinozaki (A) KMKW

Mimori Touka must make full use of his much-maligned skills to battle the Sixth Order of Knights! Meanwhile, when the Demon King rears his hellish head in Alion, it's up to Sogou Ayaka and her Silver World to protect the powerless from his pitiless rampage. That leaves the Goddess Vicius alone with Takao Hijiri. Will they fight the Demon King side by side? Or is there another betrayal on the horizon…?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 14.99

I SWEAR I WONT BOTHER YOU AGAIN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG232576

(W) Reina Soratani (A) Haru Harukawa

Violette, daughter of a duke, committed a terrible, jealous crime against her half sister. As she languishes in prison, something unexpected happens: time is rewound, sending her back to the day her problems began! Armed with the memories of her disastrous first go-round, Violette is determined to live a quiet, unobtrusive life this time… but fate has something else in store!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MONSTER GIRL DOCTOR LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG232577

(W) Oriko Yoshino (A / CA) Z-Ton

The final volume! Lindworm mourns their doctor as Glenn's fiancées frantically seek a way to bring him back. Meanwhile, Glenn's soul wanders a strange, misty realm where he meets a surprising new patient-the Queen of the Underworld, who says she will restore him to life if and only if he can cure her malady. But can a doctor of the living make a difference in the land of the dead? Glenn's life might just depend on it!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MUSHOKU TENSEI REINCARNATION NOVEL VOL 24 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG232578

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) ShiroTaka

Rudeus arrives at Irel City in Biheiril Kingdom to request Ruijerd's support in his battle against Geese. The road to Ruijerd is a bumpy one, but after ten long years apart they finally reunite. Will Rudeus's impassioned pleas for aid in the Laplace War reach Ruijerd's heart? The answer might surprise you!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 13.99

REMNANTS OF FILTH YUWU L NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG232579

(W) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou

The wildly popular danmei/Boys' Love novel series from China set in the universe of The Husky and His White Cat Shizun! Noble-born Mo Xi is the foremost general of Chonghua, known for his ruthless temper and ascetic air. Once he was one of two promising young commanders, twin stars of the empire. His comrade, the lowborn Gu Mang, was Mo Xi's brother-in-arms, best friend, and-secretly-his lover, until the day Gu Mang turned traitor and joined the ranks of their nation's greatest enemy. Now Gu Mang has been returned to the empire a ruined man, a shadow of the military genius he once was. The public clamors for his death, and no one yearns for vengeance more than Mo Xi. Or so he thought-for faced once more with his bitterest enemy, Mo Xi is left with more questions than answers. Why did the man he loved betray him? And what secrets hide behind Gu Mang's tortured eyes?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 12.99

