My Little Pony #3 Preview: Animal Cruelty

Zipp is trusted with dogsitting when her mother goes away, but she immediately neglects the pup in this preview of My Little Pony #3. Check out the preview below.

MY LITTLE PONY #3
IDW PUBLISHING
MAY221543
MAY221543 – MY LITTLE PONY #3 CVR A EASTER – $3.99
(W) Celeste Bronfman (A / CA) Robin Easter
With Discord on the loose, Izzy, Sunny, and Pipp hunker down to look for clues! And Detective Zipp is on the case, too, right? Well… not when Queen Haven is away at a royal conference and needs a babysitter for her beloved Cloudpuff. But Zipp ends up pulling double duty when Cloudpuff goes missing, too! Enlisting Hitch and his critter-whispering prowess, Zipp and Hitch set out to find Cloudpuff before Queen Haven returns. And hopefully dig up a clue or two on Discord while they're at it.
In Shops: 7/27/2022
SRP: $3.99

