My Little Pony #3 Preview: Animal Cruelty

Zipp is trusted with dogsitting when her mother goes away, but she immediately neglects the pup in this preview of My Little Pony #3. Check out the preview below.

MY LITTLE PONY #3

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY221543

MAY221543 – MY LITTLE PONY #3 CVR A EASTER – $3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A / CA) Robin Easter

With Discord on the loose, Izzy, Sunny, and Pipp hunker down to look for clues! And Detective Zipp is on the case, too, right? Well… not when Queen Haven is away at a royal conference and needs a babysitter for her beloved Cloudpuff. But Zipp ends up pulling double duty when Cloudpuff goes missing, too! Enlisting Hitch and his critter-whispering prowess, Zipp and Hitch set out to find Cloudpuff before Queen Haven returns. And hopefully dig up a clue or two on Discord while they're at it.

In Shops: 7/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.