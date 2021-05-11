My Little Pony Friendship is Magic 2021 Annual For the Dogs Preview

Everyone knows that dogs are man's best friend, but how do they feel about ponies? In the My Little Pony Friendship is Magic 2021 annual, Twilight Sparkle is determined to find out, sending an envoy to a kingdom full of doggos. Unfortunately, it looks like there's some kind of canine conflict happening, according to the solicit. Can the Equestria crew get these pups in line? Check out the preview below.

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR A BRIANNA

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN210447

JAN210448 – MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR B JUSTASU – $5.99

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A / CA) Brianna Garcia

Twilight Sparkle's mission to find friendship in all corners of Equestria has taken Rarity, Mage Meadowbrook,Maud, and Big McIntosh to the Kingdom of the Diamond Dogs! But instead of friendship, they find a feud! Can they figure out how to fix the fractured bond between six sisters?

In Shops: 2021-05-12

SRP: $5.99

