My Little Pony Friendship is Magic 2021 Annual For the Dogs Preview

Everyone knows that dogs are man's best friend, but how do they feel about ponies? In the My Little Pony Friendship is Magic 2021 annual, Twilight Sparkle is determined to find out, sending an envoy to a kingdom full of doggos. Unfortunately, it looks like there's some kind of canine conflict happening, according to the solicit. Can the Equestria crew get these pups in line? Check out the preview below.
MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR A BRIANNA
IDW PUBLISHING
JAN210447
JAN210448 – MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR B JUSTASU – $5.99
(W) Jeremy Whitley (A / CA) Brianna Garcia
Twilight Sparkle's mission to find friendship in all corners of Equestria has taken Rarity, Mage Meadowbrook,Maud, and Big McIntosh to the Kingdom of the Diamond Dogs! But instead of friendship, they find a feud! Can they figure out how to fix the fractured bond between six sisters?
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $5.99
Cover image for JAN210447 MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR A BRIANNA
Cover image for JAN210448 MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR B JUSTASU
Interior preview page from JAN210447 MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR A BRIANNA
Interior preview page from JAN210447 MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR A BRIANNA
Interior preview page from JAN210447 MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR A BRIANNA
Interior preview page from JAN210447 MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR A BRIANNA
Interior preview page from JAN210447 MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR A BRIANNA
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.