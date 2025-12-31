Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Denz Camp, Ultimate Endgame, ultimates

Myths & Legends Come Crashing Down In Ultimate Endgame & Ultimates #19

Myths and legends come crashing down in Ultimate Endgame #1 and Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf and Juan Frigeri

Article Summary Ultimate Endgame #1 and Ultimates #19 collide as the Maker's City opens and chaos erupts in Britain.

Events unfold from multiple perspectives, with action split between the City battlefield and satellite.

Internet outages cripple the rebellion, tying the fates of heroes together as the world heads to war.

Deniz Camp leads both series as secrets, betrayals, and the final Endgame clash reshape the universe.

Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf and Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri are both published today from Marvel Comics. As the City opens up and everything dives in together.

As a battle is happening in Britain, which is always going to get my attention more. Both in Ultimate Endgame #1…

… and in Ultimates #19… all very Alan Moore by way of Kieron Gillen, is it not? Well I hope so, because that's what I really like.

With the battle seen from different perspectives, whether that's from above in the Treskalion Ultimates satellite…

Or from right in the middle of the action. But as for the satellite station, whichever book you are reading, or in whatever order…

It's not going to end well in the Endgame…

And in both books, they have lost their internet, glueing the rebellion together. And everyone knows that's how you deal with a rebellious teenager, just turn off the Wifi.

Whichever book you happen to be reading…

And it's all coming down, all at once…

It is called Endgame after all…. Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf and Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri are both published today from Marvel Comics.

Ultimate Endgame #1 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III…

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III… Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

STUNG BY THE WASP! It's the Ultimate Betrayal! Wasp has been a double agent for the Maker's Council in the name of protecting her family…but now, with the Maker emerging, her treachery must be answered for!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!