Myths & Legends Come Crashing Down In Ultimate Endgame & Ultimates #19

Myths and legends come crashing down in Ultimate Endgame #1 and Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf and Juan Frigeri

Article Summary

  • Ultimate Endgame #1 and Ultimates #19 collide as the Maker's City opens and chaos erupts in Britain.
  • Events unfold from multiple perspectives, with action split between the City battlefield and satellite.
  • Internet outages cripple the rebellion, tying the fates of heroes together as the world heads to war.
  • Deniz Camp leads both series as secrets, betrayals, and the final Endgame clash reshape the universe.

Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf and Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri are both published today from Marvel Comics. As the City opens up and everything dives in together.

Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf
Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

As a battle is happening in Britain, which is always going to get my attention more. Both in Ultimate Endgame #1…

Marvel Wednesday Comics Spoilers
Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

… and in Ultimates #19… all very Alan Moore by way of Kieron Gillen, is it not? Well I hope so, because that's what I really like.

Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf
Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

With the battle seen from different perspectives, whether that's from above in the Treskalion Ultimates satellite…

Marvel Wednesday Comics Spoilers
Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

Or from right in the middle of the action. But as for the satellite station, whichever book you are reading, or in whatever order…

Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf
Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

It's not going to end well in the Endgame…

Marvel Wednesday Comics Spoilers
Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

And in both books, they have lost their internet, glueing the rebellion together. And everyone knows that's how you deal with a rebellious teenager, just turn off the Wifi.

Marvel Wednesday Comics Spoilers
Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

Whichever book you happen to be reading…

Marvel Wednesday Comics Spoilers
Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

And it's all coming down, all at once…

Marvel Wednesday Comics Spoilers
Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

It is called Endgame after all…. Ultimate Endgame #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf and Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri are both published today from Marvel Comics.

  • Ultimate Endgame #1 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf
    ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III…
  • Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri 
    STUNG BY THE WASP! It's the Ultimate Betrayal! Wasp has been a double agent for the Maker's Council in the name of protecting her family…but now, with the Maker emerging, her treachery must be answered for!

