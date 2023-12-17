Nacelleverse, Night Terrors, Rick & Morty in Oni March 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: biker mice from mars, Nacelleverse, rick and morty

Oni Press is launching the Nacelleverse #0 in March 2024, featuring RoboForce, Biker Mice From Mars, Sectaurs, Power Lords, the Great Garloo and more, from Melissa Flores, Diogenes Neves and Francis Portela. As well as Night People #1 by Barry Gifford, Chris Condon and Brian Level. New Rick & Morty series Kingdom Balls by Josh Trujillo, Ryan Little and Jarrett Williams, and a Super Spring Break Special by James Asus, Jim Fesante, Dean Rankine, Angela Trizzino and Marc Ellerby. And Army Of One by Tony Lee and Yishan Li finally makes it to publication.

NACELLEVERSE #0

WRITER MELISSA FLORES

ARTISTS DIOGENESE NEVES, FRANCIS PORTELA, AND MORE

COVER A MARCO D'ALFONSO

WRAPAROUND VARIANT (1:20) MIKE DEODATO

B&W WRAPAROUND VARIANT (1:50) MIKE DEODATO



ROBOFORCE! BIKER FROM MICE FROM MARS! SECTAURS! POWER LORDS! AND MANY MORE! THE NACELLEVERSE STARTS NOW—IN A DOUBLE-SIZED, 48-PAGE ZERO ISSUE SPECTACULAR! When his planet is annihilated by a cosmic disaster, the alien Great Garloo must begin a galaxy-spanning search for a new home . . . only to discover a bold new universe of champions waiting amongst the stars! From the genetically modified Sectaur warriors of the planet Symbion to the rabble-rousing Biker Mice from Mars, Garloo's quest for safe haven will hurdle him on a one-way collision course toward 22nd Century Earth . . . where the obsolete robotic work crew called RoboForce is about to forge a new destiny… In partnership with the Nacelle Company, Oni Press is proud to present a comics milestone three decades in the making as a new universe of toy and animation icons rockets into action from blockbuster writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers, The Dead Lucky) and artistic powerhouses Diogenes Neves (Realm of X, Suicide Squad), Francis Portela (Green Lantern, Faith), and more! The road to this summer's RoboForce #1 and Biker Mice From Mars #1 starts here with a momentous new jumping-on point that no fan can afford to miss! $5.99 48 PAGES

NACELLEVERSE: YEAR ONE PRE-ORDER BUNDLE|$89.99

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PRE-ORDER EXCLUSIVE! GET ALL THIRTEEN ISSUES—AND ONE EXCLUSIVE

NACELLEVERSE ACTION FIGURE! Pre-order the complete first year of the NacelleVerse publishing line—beginning with the 48-page NacelleVerse #0 one-shot in March and continuing in RoboForce #1 (of 3) in April, Biker Mice From Mars #1 (of 3) in July, and through two more upcoming series to be revealed soon—to get EXCLUSIVE PRE-ORDER EDITIONS of all 13 issues . . . plus a limited-edition RoboForce action figure featuring the villainous TERBL, standing 4" inches high with five points of articulation and available ONLY through this pre-order offering! Single issues will be fulfilled to retailers monthly upon their solicited Direct Market release dates. The bundle exclusive TERBL figure is projected to fulfill directly to retailers in late 2024.

NIGHT PEOPLE #1 (OF 4) ALL STORY! NO ADS!

WRITERS BARRY GIFFORD & CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST BRIAN LEVEL

COVER A J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER B JOËLLE JONES

COVER C JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER D BRIAN LEVEL

FULL ART VARIANT (1:20) JOËLLE JONES

B&W VARIANT (1:30) J.H. WILLIAMS III

$4.99 LIMITED SERIES 32 PAGES FC, IN STORES MARCH 06

From literary icon Barry Gifford—internationally renowned creator of Wild At Heart and cowriter of David Lynch's neo-noir masterpiece Lost

Highway—Night People is a pulsating roadmap of the American subconscious, where neon-lit Southern nights give way to lipstick, sweat,

and blood, and the odd, innocent, and evil are all fellow travelers down an interstate of dark, elusive dreams. Adapted from Gifford's acclaimed novel by breakout writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, The Enfield Gang Massacre) and a rotating cast of stunning artistic talents, follow an uneasy company of wanted criminals, cartel killers, and lost souls through four interlocking tales as they travel a path of intoxication, lust, and spontaneous violence from New Orleans to Egypt City, Florida, and back again. In our first tale of desperation, fanaticism, and murder, drawn by Brian Level (Poison Ivy), two ex-convicts—a pair of inseparable lovers named Big Betty Stalcup and Miss Cutie Early—are out on parole using their newfound freedom to purify the world of men's evil influence.

RICK AND MORTY: KINGDOM BALLS #1 (OF 4)

WRITERS JOSH TRUJILLO & RYAN LITTLE

ARTIST JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER A JARRETT WILLIAMS & HANK JONES

COVER B GINA ALLNATT

COVER C LANE LLOYD

RICK SANCHEZ . . . IN LOVE?! LET'S (NOT) GET TOGETHER IN AN ALL-NEW, DIMENSION-HOPPING JOYRIDE FROM CO-WRITERS JOSH TRUJILLO (Blue Beetle) AND RYAN LITTLE (Disney+'s What If?) AND ARTIST JARRETT WILLIAMS (Super Pro K.O.)! Rick receives a distress signal from his college sweetheart, who was kidnapped by interdimensional villains obsessed with collecting the fabled Dream Balls. Rick, Morty, and Jerry set out to recover the mysterious Dream Balls and harness their power to save his former paramour. $4.99 LIMITED SERIES 32 PAGES FC IN STORES MARCH

RICK AND MORTY: HEART OF RICKNESS SC

WRITER MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO

COVER TROY LITTLE

The apocalypse is now for Rick Sanchez in this all-new adventure into Rick's own heart of darkness from Michael Moreci (Barbaric) and Priscilla Tramontano (Transformers)! What is the cost of cutting yourself off from the world? Rick, Summer, and Morty crash-land on a planet mysteriously devoid of technology and ruled by savage, furry, loincloth-wearing versions of themselves. Are they just "techno-slaves," addicted to screens and comfort, or is something else at play in this brutal society? A mysterious wizard beyond the reaches of the forest holds the secret to why Savage Rick rejected his beloved tech. With that knowledge, can our Rick finally prove he's the Rickest Rick of all? Elsewhere, Beth and Jerry take a spa retreat that's suspiciously relaxing. Surely, you can't feel this good without someone paying the price… $24.99 112 PAGES FC, IN STORES MARCH 6

RICK AND MORTY SUPER SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 64 PAGES!

WRITERS JAMES ASMUS & JIM FESTANTE

ARTISTS DEAN RANKINE, ANGELA TRIZZINO &

MARC ELLERBY

COVER A DEAN RANKINE

COVER B SUZI BLAKE

COVER C ANGELA TRIZZINO

WRAPAROUND VARIANT (1:10) MARC ELLERBY

IT'S SPRING BREAK, FOR RICK'S SAKE! Slap on a Speedo and slather on that suntan lotion, because the omniverse's most dysfunctional uncle/nephew combo is about to catch an unhealthy dose of extra-solar radiation in an absolutely gargantuan, absurdly overstuffed 64-PAGE GIANT! Aw yeah, spring break! Rick, Summer, and Morty have ventured offworld to a planet where young, sexy vacationers from around the universe come to party,cut loose, and compete in the annual Spring Break contest! While Summer has just enough self-respect to avoid vying for Ms. Spring Break, Rick doesn't! And he's all in on winning Mr. Spring Break. But little do our heroes know that winning the Spring Break competition comes with a steep "reward," and if the winner refuses the reward, well, it may just unleash a swift and vicious class war between the exploited and exasperated locals and the pampered and unprepared spring breakers. $9.99 64 PAGES IN STORES MARCH 13

ARMY OF ONE VOL. 1 SC

WRITER TONY LEE

ARTIST/COVER YISHAN LI

Could one girl be the key to uniting a world split by an ages-old prophecy spurred by Brother Havoc and Sister Fortune? A thousand years ago, a mighty battle pitched two of the greatest sorcerers against each other, Brother Havoc and Sister Fortune. In the end Brother Havoc won, shattering his rival into a thousand shards. Now, a millennia later, teenager Carrie Taylor not only learns that she is one of these shards, but that each shard created an alternate universe, with multiple versions of her out there—and a great evil is bent on destroying them all. Carrie must team with a handful of "alternate" Carries from across the universes to fulfill a prophecy that will bring Sister Fortune back from limbo to defeat this evil, but the more Carrie travels from broken universe to broken universe, she realizes she might not be working for the "good guys"—nor, perhaps, is she one of these shards after all. If that is indeed the case, then who is she? $17.99 128 PAGES IN STORES MARCH 6

DELICATES DELUXE EDITION HC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER BRENNA THUMMLER

The second installment of Brenna Thummler's bestselling Sheets trilogy now available in a deluxe hardcover featuring never-before-seen content! Marjorie Glatt's life hasn't been the same ever since she discovered a ghost hiding in her family's laundromat. Wendell the ghost soon became one of Marjorie's only friends, but with Marjorie's insistence on keeping Wendell a secret from her new friends, he begins to feel even more invisible than he already is. Eliza Duncan feels invisible, too. Her zealous interest in finding and photographing ghosts gets her labeled as different by all the other kids in school. Constantly on the outside, Eliza begins to feel like a ghost herself. It's not long before Marjorie must confront the price she pays to be accepted by the popular kids—Is it worth losing her friend Wendell? Is she partially to blame for the bullying Eliza endures? Following the events of Sheets, Delicates is a powerful story about what it means to fit in, and those who are left on the outside. It shows what it's like to feel invisible, and the importance of feeling seen $24.99 344 PAGES FC 6" × 8.5" IN STORES MARCH 13

CEMETERY KIDS DON'T DIE #2 (OF 4

WRITER ZAC THOMPSON

ARTIST DANIEL IRIZARRI

COVER A DANIEL IRIZARRI

COVER B ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

Creators Zac Thompson (Hunt for the Skinwalker) and Daniel Irizarri (XINO) navigate an uncanny reality where the monsters are anything but science fiction… After Pik's tragic encounter with the King of Sleep, Birdie is adamant that her brother—while appearing to be in a coma—is actually trapped within the game Nightmare Cemetery. With Wilson and Enid by her side, they enter the Piped District where the game play increases in complexity and horror as it taps into their deepest fears. $4.99 32 PAGES LIMITED SERIES FC, IN STORES MARCH 20

JILL AND THE KILLERS #3 (OF 4)

WRITER OLIVIA CUARTERO-BRIGGS

ARTIST ROBERTA INGRANATA

COVER A SANYA ANWAR

COVER B SKYLAR PATRIDGE

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) SANYA ANWAR

THE CLOCK IS TICKING! With another disappearance looming over their heads, Jill and her friends struggle to find new breaks in the case that will lead them to the identity of the Seligman killer. But what happens when these clues point closer to home than any of them expected? Startling revelations, lingering feelings, and a life on the line—there's never been so much pressure on Jill to solve the case! But can she do so before $4.99 32 PAGES LIMITED SERIES FC IN STORES MARCH 27

INVASIVE #4 (OF 4)

WRITER CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST JESÚS HERVÁS

COVER A LUANA VECCHIO

COVER B BRIAN LEVEL

VARIANT COVER (1:10) MARCO FINNEGAN & JASON WORDIE

B&W VARIANT (1:20) BRIAN LEVEL

SCARES! SCARS! AND THE YEAR'S MOST TERRIFYING FINALE! Dr. Carrie Reynolds and detective Vic Hudgens finally confront Dr. Ware and his vicious horde of murder surgeons in the secret hospital. But in this final hour, do Carrie and Vic really want the same thing? There are different ways to save people, after all . . .

THE SIXTH GUN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 SC

WRITERS CULLEN BUNN & BRIAN HURTT ARTISTS BRIAN HURTT, TYLER CROOK & MIKE NORTON COVER BRIAN HURTT

The ultimate collection for fans and new readers alike—Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt's iconic weird western, The Sixth Gun, is available for the first time in beautiful softcover omnibus editions! On a night of blood and gunfire, Drake Sinclair vanished without a trace. Now, using

the prophetic powers of the Sixth Gun, Becky Moncrief sets out to find him. Becky's enemies have often seen her as the helpless damsel, but no more! Once she's finished with them, they'll know she is the deserving wielder of the deadliest weapon ever created. But the Sixth Gun is a temperamental ally, and it reveals only enough to serve its own desires.

This volume collects The Sixth Gun #18–35 from master storytellers Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Empty Man), Brian Hurtt (The Damned, Manor Black), and Tyler Crook (Harrow County, Petrograd), and The Sixth Gun: Days of the Dead #1–5, illustrated by Mike Norton (Revival, Battlepug). $39.99 584 PAGES FC, IN STORES MARCH 6

I FEEL AWFUL, THANKS SC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER LARA PICKLE

A lushly illustrated debut graphic novel that explores the hardfought journey of self-acceptance in a complex world of swirling emotions and powerful potions. Joana has dragons inside her. Can she tame them before they burn her life down? Joana is a young witch who secured her dream job with a coven in London, her favorite city, where she can dedicate herself to creating potions, her favorite activity! However, she will soon discover the reality of city life is not so idyllic. Finding a flat is an ordeal, her "dream job" is stressful, and she's totally alone. Little by little, she makes her place, but fatigue, sadness, and doubts threaten to topple her hard-earned success . . . until she starts talking to a professional who helps her realize in order to take care of herself, she must know herself. $17.99 224 PAGES FC 6" × 8.5" IN STORES MARCH 6

HOBTOWN MYSTERY STORIES VOL. 1: THE CASE OF THE MISSING MEN SC

WRITER KRIS BERTIN ARTIST/COVER ALEXANDER FORBES Welcome to Hobtown, a charmingly bleak village (Population: 2,006) and an easy place to get bored if you don't make your own fun. Hobtown Regional High's top girl, Dana Nance, runs the Teen Detective Club—a registered after-school program that makes it their business to investigate each and every one of their town's bizarre occurrences including pagan secret societies, psychic assaults, and possible "wee man" sightings. Their small world of missing pets and shed fires is turned upside down when real-life kid adventurer and globetrotter Sam Finch comes to town and enlists them in their first real case: the search for his missing father. Something strange is going on, and no one in Hobtown will talk about it. It turns out Sam's dad is the sixth man to go missing this year. The rot runs deep in Hobtown, and it's up to the teen detectives and associates to stay alive long enough to crack the Case of the Missing Men! Childhood friends Kris Bertin and Alexander Forbes have built a truly unique and discrete universe in Hobtown—an exploration of small town identity drawing from the world of pulp, filtered through a lens of esoteric spirituality, skewed genre tropes, deft character work, and an incredible eye for detail. PERFECT FOR FANS OF TWIN PEAKS, BLUE VELVET, AND THE HARDY BOYS MYSTERIES, THE HOBTOWN MYSTERY STORIES TAKE THE TEEN INVESTIGATOR GENRE TO NEW LEVELS AS THEY EXPLORE SMALL-TOWN IDENTITY AND THE SURREAL. $24.99 312 PAGES 6.5" × 9.75" IN STORES APRIL 24

COVENANT VOL. 1 SC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER LYSANDRA VUONG

Discover LySandra Vuong's hit supernatural action Webtoon in print for the first time ever! In a world where priests are decked out in holy tattoos and brandish machine guns in the face of demons, a powerful exorcist and a mysterious boy cross paths . . . in a college classroom.

Exorcist Erza's faith is waning when God intervenes and sends him on a mission to protect Sunny, an outwardly normal human, from demonic forces. But as closed-off Sunny runs from a bloody past and Ezra attempts to fulfill his duty, the two find themselves drawn ever closer together. With his church under scrutiny and the threat of war on the horizon, will Ezra find his conviction in time to keep Sunny safe? Will Sunny even accept his help? Or will they both suffer the consequences? From debut creator LySandra Vuong comes the first volume of the supernatural action webcomic that explores religious faith, a slow burn queer romance, the weight of destiny, and what it means to be good in a world plagued by demons. This volume collects episodes 1–18 of the hit Webtoon comic Covenant. $24.99 240 PAGES FC IN STORES APRIL 17

