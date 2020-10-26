Naoki Urasawa's Asafora Leads Viz Media Solicits For January 2021

Naoki Urasawa's Asafora leads Viz Media LLC's listings for January 2021, through direct market comic book shops in North America. And as well as the Pokemon, we also get a How To Draw Star Wars volume too. Here are the full solicitations.

ASADORA GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

NOV201755

(W) Naoki Urasawa (A/CA) Naoki Urasawa

When Asa's mother goes into labor yet again, Asa runs off to find a doctor. But no one bats an eye when she doesn't return-not even as a storm approaches Nagoya. Forgotten yet again, Asa runs into a burglar and tries to stop him on her own, a decision that leads to an unlikely alliance.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $14.99

MORIARTY THE PATRIOT GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

NOV201756

(W) Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Ryosuke Takeuchi (A/CA) Hikaru Miyoshi

After successfully establishing a foothold in Durham and cleansing the city of some of its corruption, William James Moriarty sets his sights on London. To make headway there, he needs the aid of his brother Albert. But while on his way to London, Moriarty is kidnapped by a gang of criminals! He needs Albert sooner than he thought, but will Albert be able to save him in time?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 26

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201757

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A/CA) Kouhei Horikoshi

Hawks and the Safety Commission have managed to get their hands on some top secret information. A big villain attack is coming, and the heroes must do all they can to prepare. As part of these preparations, Eraser Head and Present Mic pay a visit to the prison, while Midoriya, Bakugo and Todoroki begin training under Endeavor in order to become fighters who can stand on their own. But in the meantime, the boys will have to survive a dinner party at the Todoroki household!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

HAIKYU GN VOL 42

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201758

(W) Haruichi Furudate (A/CA) Haruichi Furudate

Hinata is removed from the game with a fever, leaving Karasuno to battle it out against Kamomedai in the final set without their biggest scorer! Anguished that he can't be there, Hinata watches the rest of the game via broadcast. What does he see from outside of the court? Find out as the Spring Tournament arc comes to an end!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

PERSONA 5 MANGA GN VOL 05

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201759

(W) Hisato Murasaki (A/CA) Hisato Murasaki

Shujin Academy student council president Makoto Nijima is starting to suspect that Akira and his friends may be more than just school students. Meanwhile, a criminal organization operating in Shibuya has started to target high school students in a new, devious scam. Will the Phantom Thieves be able to prove they're the good guys, all while keeping their identities a secret?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $9.99

HOW TO DRAW STAR WARS SC

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201760

Draw Yoda, Darth Vader, R2-D2, and more, with this fun and easy-to-follow illustration guide! Featuring all your favorite characters in a variety of styles and poses, these step-by-step instructions will have you drawing like a pro in no time!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $14.99

POKEMON SUN & MOON GN VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201761

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A/CA) Satoshi Yamamoto

Sun and Moon are stranded in Ultra Space, home of the Ultra Beasts! Worse, they've lost Legendary PokÃ©mon Lunala! Who can they trust in this alternate dimension…? Things look dark for everyone-especially in Ultra Megalopolis, the city that has lost its light!

Will our heroes ever get home?

For all ages.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $4.99

YO-KAI WATCH GN VOL 16

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201762

(W) Noriyuki Konishi (A/CA) Noriyuki Konishi

Nate returns with a totally different Yo-kai Watch and the amazing Yo-kai Keystones! Get ready to meet a whole bunch of bizarre new Yo-kai!

For all ages.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $9.99

BEASTARS GN VOL 10

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201763

(W) Paru Itagaki (A/CA) Paru Itagaki

Red deer Louis learns he has more in common with lion Ibuki, his biggest supporter in the Shishi-gumi gang, than he thinks. While the blood feud between gray wolf Legoshi and brown bear Riz escalates, puma Tao and anteater Kibi attempt a reconciliation. Giant panda Gohin continues his work attempting to cure carnivores of their meat addiction. And surprising secrets about Legoshi's family and past are revealed.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $12.99

DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION GN VOL 09 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201764

(W) Inio Asano (A/CA) Inio Asano

Oda and Futaba are lurking in Oran's memories from an alternative timeline where she and Kadode simultaneously save the earth and ruin their lives. When the worst happens, Oran takes a desperate leap into another timeline. But things don't seem to be going very well in that timeline either. Good thing there are endless timelines, right, Isobeyan?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $14.99

HELLS PARADISE JIGOKURAKU GN VOL 06 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201765

(W) Yuji Kaku (A/CA) Yuji Kaku

The conflict between the ruthless bandit Aza Chobe and Gabimaru the Hollow explodes into an all-out battle! Chobe, already a formidable foe, has found new levels of strength thanks to the influence of tao. Can Gabimaru's skills prevent his death at the hands of this monstrous enemy, or will the pint-size ninja finally lose?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $12.99

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THUNDERBOLT GN VOL 15

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201766

(W) Yasuo Ohtagaki (A/CA) Yasuo Ohtagaki

The battle for the Nanyang Alliance's Taal volcano base is over. Sojo Levan Fu and his followers managed to evacuate the newly manufactured Psycho Zakus into orbit. But this victory came at a heavy price. During a ferocious rearguard action, Io-consumed by his bloodlust-accidentally killed someone dear to both he and Daryl. Enraged, Daryl destroyed the Spartan. In the aftermath of the battle, what's left of the Spartan's crew regroups to lick their wounds. Io lies in the infirmary, broken by what he's done. But the war is not finished with Io Fleming, and will leave him with nothing when it's over. Until then, he has only one job to do…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $14.99

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 00

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201767

(W) Gege Akutami (A/CA) Gege Akutami

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem…his childhood friend Rika has turned into a curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary curse, his plight gets noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where exorcists are taught to combat curses. Gojo convinces him to enroll, but can Yuta learn enough in time to confront the curse that haunts him?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

BLACK CLOVER GN VOL 24

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201768

(W) Yuki Tabata (A/CA) Yuki Tabata

In order to protect themselves against the ruthless Spade Kingdom, Asta and his fellow magic knights have spent six months training under the watchful eye of the princess of the Heart Kingdom. But will their efforts be enough when the war between the countries finally breaks out?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

PROMISED NEVERLAND GN VOL 18

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201769

(W) Kaiu Shirai (A/CA) Posuka Demizu

Emma and Ray race to the queen's chamber to stop Norman's plan, but are they already too late? What has propelled Norman to take such a brutal path, and is it something that will forever change his relationship with his closest friends?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

LOVE ME LOVE ME NOT GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201770

(W) Io Sakisaka (A/CA) Io Sakisaka

Love and friendship have become quite complicated for these four friends. Even though their feelings are mutual, Akari and Kazuomi can't get their timing right. Rio realizes he likes Yuna, but he suspects his friend Agatsuma likes her too.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

PRINCE FREYA GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201771

(W) Keiko Ishihara (A/CA) Keiko Ishihara

The unexpected arrival of horned warriors at Fort Leren is all that saves the Tyrish troops from the Sigurdian seige. But the Kelds have no interest in joining forces with Tyr-they only intervened to cause pain to their old foe. While it is a disappointing decision, it opens Freya's eyes to other paths of resistance. Tyr might have no allies, but Sigurd has many enemies!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 11

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201772

(W) Sorata Akiduki (A/CA) Sorata Akiduki

Yuzuri, Suzu and Kirito travel all the way from Lilias to visit Shirayuki and friends, resulting in a delightful reunion-until things take a turn! Meanwhile, Izana pressures Zen to hold a banquet to seek out potential brides, but Zen has another idea in mind.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

TAKANE & HANA GN VOL 16

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201773

(W) Yuki Shiwasu (A/CA) Yuki Shiwasu

Hiromi idolizes his older cousin Takane and will do anything to protect him-including running away from home! Takane's got enough problems dealing with work exhaustion and Hiromi's father itching to take him down, but maybe he'll be able to find Hiromi with Hana's help!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

INCURABLE CASE OF LOVE GN VOL 06 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201774

(W) Maki Enjoji (A/CA) Maki Enjoji

Our Valiant One and the Dark Lord are in mutual lovey-dovey mode! Or so they thought. Now their greatest challenge has arrived!

Nanase became a nurse to chase after Dr. Kairi Tendo. Now the two are finally starting to act like lovers. They're busy enjoying blissful days until Kairi's older sister Ryuko goes missing!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

DAYTIME SHOOTING STAR GN VOL 10

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201775

(W) Mika Yamamori (A/CA) Mika Yamamori

Suzume has moved to Tokyo and is living with her uncle. Mamura's sudden confession of love leaves Suzume's head spinning. After spending the entire night agonizing over how to respond to him, she finally decides to give Mamura a chance. But soon after she makes her choice, Mr. Shishio throws her a curveball!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99

CASE CLOSED GN VOL 77

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201776

(W) Gosho Aoyama (A/CA) Gosho Aoyama

When a tabloid publisher is murdered, the hardest part of the case may be finding someone who didn't want him dead. A cold case heats up when a new victim is found with the character for "death" written nearby. And when the Junior Detective League stumbles on a crime while camping, Anita risks exposing her secret identity.

As he solves these cases, Conan keeps running into three suspicious characters-overly friendly neighbor Subaru Okiya, eager young private eye Toru Amuro, and teen detective Masumi Sera. Which of them is the man (or woman) in black code-named Bourbon?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $9.99

SPLATOON MANGA GN VOL 11

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201777

(W) Sankichi Hinodeya (A/CA) Sankichi Hinodeya

The final match of the Ranked Battle Cup begins! Find out what happens when Team Blueperor steps inside the arena against their greatest opponents, the fierce X-Blood!

For all ages.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $9.99

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201778

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A/CA) Kenjiro Hata

Nasa has been introduced to Tsukasa's family…sort of. Now it's time for Tsukasa to meet her in-laws! Nasa is determined to do whatever it takes to make a long bus ride romantic, while Tsukasa is just happy to check out food courts along the way. Little do they know that Chitose and her maids are on their tail, bent on turning their quickie honeymoon into a quickie divorce!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $9.99

CHILDREN OF WHALES GN VOL 16

VIZ MEDIA LLC NOV201779

(W) Abi Umeda (A/CA) Abi Umeda

Orca is known as the God of Death, a cold and emotionless soldier who has no qualms about using his little sister as a pawn in his game against the empire. But now Chakuro has seen into the very heart of the pain that motivates Orca's bloody quest. Can a shared history of loss bridge the differences between them? Or is the pull of death too strong for even love to overcome?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $12.99

RIN-NE GN VOL 37

VIZ LLC NOV201780

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A/CA) Rumiko Takahashi

The disembodied spirit of Ayame Sakaki's crush on Jumonji is becoming increasingly bold. Ayame resolves to get this stroppy spirit under control once and for all, but the spirit predicts her plans and asks Rinne to sever the spiritual chain connecting her to Ayame!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $9.99

PLATINUM END GN VOL 12 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

NOV201781

(W) Tsugumi Ohba (A/CA) Takeshi Obata

Just when it looked like the god candidates might come to an agreement, one of them is suddenly assassinated. Now Professor Yoneda seems to be in control of the entire god selection process. Will the remaining candidates yield to Yoneda's desire to rid humanity of fake gods, or does Mirai have a different plan in mind…?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $9.99