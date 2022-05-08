Naomi Season 2 #3 Preview: Not So Fine Feathered Friends

Hawkgirl pays a visit to Naomi in this preview of Naomi Season 2 #3. She isn't home… but her Rannian dad is. Oooh! Awkward!!! Check out the preview below.

NAOMI SEASON 2 #3

DC Comics

0322DC136

(W) Brian Michael Bendis – David F. Walker (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

Naomi's life has fallen into complete chaos over the mysteries that surround her and her origin. Dee is missing and Naomi deeply feels it has to do with her, so she teams up with Justice League legend Cyborg to work the clues left behind in the wake of his disappearance. Meanwhile, special guest star Hawkgirl harbors the secrets of Dee's dark Thanagarian past that could threaten Naomi's place in the JL! From the original creators of Naomi comes this all-new DC epic starring the CW's newest sensation!

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $3.99

