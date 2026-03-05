Posted in: Comics, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press | Tagged: D'Orc, Florisda Cocaine Hippopotamus, House Of Lowther, Is Ted OK, Murder Drones, Narco, White Sky

Narco #1, The Latest Image Comic To Explode On eBay, Gets Second Print

Narco #1 is the latest comic book to explode on eBay, as Image Comics rush out a second printing in four weeks time

Article Summary Narco #1 from Image Comics sells out instantly, sparking a wave of eBay sales and speculation frenzy

A second printing of Narco #1 is already scheduled for April after initial inventory vanished overnight

Narco joins other hot Image titles like White Sky, Nectar, and D'Orc, all commanding high aftermarket prices

Comic collectors rush to grab key new image releases, with Narco #1 copies reaching nearly $20 on eBay

Following White Sky, D'Orc, Florida Cocaine Hippopotamus, Murder Drones, Is Ted OK, Nectar and House Of Lowther, it seems that Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard's Narco #1, out yesterday, is the latest recipient of the New Speculator Boom that is hitting the comic book industry, and especially Image Comics titles. An Image Comics source tells me that White Sky is about to get a third printing for that first issue, and that Patrick Kindlon and EPHK's Tigress Island is being prepared for a second printing ahead of its first issue release. But Narco #1 has blown through all inventory this week, and will be getting a second printing for the 1st of April. And the aftermarket on eBay seems to reflect this. Copies of Narco #1, the standard raw cover, have sold for $19, with sets of both main covers for $35.

NARCO #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

(W) Doug Wagner (A) Daniel Hillyard (CA) Daniel Hillyard, Dave Stewart

MINISERIES PREMIERE Marcus Wesphal has a rare form of narcolepsy— when he gets excited, he passes out. He's adapted: homebound life, a harmless infatuation with the girl next door. But when he witnesses her murder and collapses, he becomes suspect #1. Now, he must leave his apartment to pursue a killer. $3.99 4/1/2026

Meanwhile…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!