Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Vault | Tagged: Big Rig, Jeremy Robinson, Nectar

Nectar #1 Takes Flight In Vault Comics' March 2026 Full Solicits

Jeremy Robinson, Annapaola Martello and Francesco Francini's Nectar #1 launches in Vault's March 2026 Full Solicits

Article Summary Nectar #1 debuts in March 2026, delivering bloodthirsty butterflies and madness to Vault Comics fans.

Post Malone’s Big Rig gets its first trade, blending demon-slaying action with medieval mayhem.

My Best Friend Is an Eldritch Horror and Reborn as a Demonic Tree return with new graphic novel volumes.

Travis Munoz and the Fire of the Aztecs introduces middle grade myth, magic, and baseball adventure.

Vault Comics has probably learned from its Big Rig blind bag debacle with the launch of Jeremy Robinson, Annapaola Martello, and Francesco Francini's Nectar #1 in Vault's March 2026 solicits and solicitations.

NECTAR #1

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Annapaola Martello, Francesco Francini (CA) Chris Shehan

An island village off Salem, Massachusetts, is inundated by a strange species of butterflies that spread the Dancing Plague and have a very particular taste in nectar…human blood. New York Times bestselling author Jeremy Robinson and Italian phenom artists Annapaola Martello & Francesco Francini horrify readers with a quaint village's descent into madness. $3.99 3/4/2026

POST MALONES BIG RIG TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Adrian Wassel, Post Malone (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

THEY PRAYED FOR A MIRACLE. THEY GOT 25 TONS AND 18 WHEELS OF HOLY WEAPON. Post Malone's BIG RIG. The Dark Ages… Demon hordes plague Europe as Hell invades Earth. The Six Petals, a secret sect of The Knights Templar, pray for a holy weapon to drive back the scourge. What crashes to earth instead is The Rig, a fully loaded tractor trailer. In the aftermath of its arrival, the only man left standing is an enigmatic former priest. He will become Trucker and lead the fight against Hell—with 25 tons and 18 wheels of demon-slaying machine. Created by Post Malone. Written by Post Malone and Adrian Wassel. Drawn by Barbaric co-creator and Dark Knights of Steel artist Nathan Gooden. $24.99 4/8/2026

MY BEST FRIEND IS AN ELDRITCH HORROR TP VOL 01

(W) Actus (A/CA) Blacklapiz

Good things come to those who wait. Damien Vale didn't, and now he's bound to an Eldritch creature from beyond the farthest reaches of the universe. It's unfathomable, utterly evil, and likes to be called Henry. To Damien, none of that matters. He wants to learn magic, and he'll be damned if he lets something as small as a world-ending monster set him back. $19.99 4/1/2026

(W) Actus (A/CA) Blacklapiz Good things come to those who wait. Damien Vale didn't, and now he's bound to an Eldritch creature from beyond the farthest reaches of the universe. It's unfathomable, utterly evil, and likes to be called Henry. To Damien, none of that matters. He wants to learn magic, and he'll be damned if he lets something as small as a world-ending monster set him back. $19.99 4/1/2026 REBORN AS A DEMONIC TREE LIGHT NOVEL VOL 02

(W) Xkarnation (A) Goldcrab (CA) Bunbunartworks

The roots of power run deep… and so do the secrets they unearth. In a world teetering on the edge of disaster, Ashlock—a sentient spirit tree—discovers ancient mines, manipulates Qi with terrifying precision, and unlocks abilities once thought impossible for a rooted being. Meanwhile, cultivators Stella and Diana wrestle with their own demons while preparing for the cataclysmic beast tide. As ancient powers awaken and terrifying new cultivators arrive to challenge them, and monsters both real and internal close in, the trio must decide what kind of legacy they'll leave behind—if they survive! $14.99 4/29/2026

(W) Xkarnation (A) Goldcrab (CA) Bunbunartworks The roots of power run deep… and so do the secrets they unearth. In a world teetering on the edge of disaster, Ashlock—a sentient spirit tree—discovers ancient mines, manipulates Qi with terrifying precision, and unlocks abilities once thought impossible for a rooted being. Meanwhile, cultivators Stella and Diana wrestle with their own demons while preparing for the cataclysmic beast tide. As ancient powers awaken and terrifying new cultivators arrive to challenge them, and monsters both real and internal close in, the trio must decide what kind of legacy they'll leave behind—if they survive! $14.99 4/29/2026 TRAVIS MUNOZ AND THE FIRE OF THE AZTECS TP BOOK 01

(W) Mark Stack (A/CA) Anne Marcano

Karla Souza presents… TRAVIS MUÑOZ AND THE FIRE OF THE AZTECS A middle grade graphic novel about Aztec mythology, best friends, and baseball—from breakout creators Mark Stack and Anne Marcano! Before the eclipse changed everything, Travis Muñoz's biggest problems were math class and whether he would still be able to play on the same baseball team as his best friend Yolanda. Now, Travis has to deal with his uncle Hector telling him he's been chosen as the next warrior priest for an Aztec sun god. Which means, it's his job to make sure the sun rises every morning. And his job to battle feathered snakemen who attack at random. Travis could probably manage both, if it weren't for the fact that Yolanda seems mad at him for being chosen over her. At least it's not the end of the world…yet. $19.99 4/29/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!