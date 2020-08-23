Neil Gaiman Approves Of #SaveHellblazer Campaign To DC Comics

Last week, DC Comics announced that they were cancelling the John Constantine: Hellblazer series written by Si Spurrier with its twelfth issue. The series, which was a major critical hit, was part of the Sandman Presents line, and was yet to see its first collection published.

Si Spurrier wrote a blog about the experience of having the series cancelled, and the new realities that DC was working under – which seemed to only count initial sales of the single issues of the series, and not the collections. Hellblazer has traditionally sold more copies of the collections than the individual issues.

A petition has been launched, #SaveHellblazer, asking DC Comics and Warners to reconsider whatever algorithm they used to make this decision, and keep John Constantine: Hellblazer going, with the other storylines that Si Spurrier had lined up for the series. And, with Peter Aspinall replying to Neil Gaiman's tweet about the Sandman panel at DC Fandome today…

It was an appeal that Neil Gaiman chose to retweet.

Brought to the attention to Neil Gaiman's fans, many of whom were following along as a result of DC Fandome, the petition has seen a jump in signatures from about 30 to 230, and it appears to be ticking up fast. But it will need a lot more. Maybe put a couple of noughts on the end…

Whether this petition have any effect, is unknown. But DC Fandome is proof, if proof were needed, that fan campaigns can have very real impacts, as we got to see a trailer for The Snyder Cut of Justice League, and hear Zack Snyder and his fans do the equivalent of some serious subtweeting at Joss Whedon. Could we see #SaveHellblazer or #ReleaseTheSpurrierCut catch on for more tales of John Constantine in that series in comic book form?