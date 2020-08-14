DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More

In previous months, DC Comics has listed cancellations for ongoing series Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Red Hood: Outlaw, Batman And The Outsiders, justice League Odyssey and more, with November 2020 solicitations they have added Hawkman, Hellblazer, Teen Titans, Young Justice and Suicide Squad to that list, while Aquaman remains up in the air. Which is hardly apt for that character.

Originally, while Dan DiDio was Publisher of DC Comics this would have signalled the end of the Fourth Generation and the beginning of Generation Five or 5G in the DC Universe. Batman would also have ended with #100 and a new #1 would have featured Luke Fox at Batman and would have been written by John Ridley. But then everything changed, Dan DiDio was fired and 5G was pushed off a cliff. But what is to replace it, that seems to be the issue at hand… maybe nothing anymore?

Some will see this as indicative of the recently announced firings at DC Comics which saw almost all senior figures laid off – albeit it with 90 days notice taking them into mid-November. This is not true, these cancellations will have been scheduled long before. But it might not exactly help what new titles were meant to relaunch or replace them towards the end of 2020 as originally planned.

All the titles listed above have FINAL ISSUE in their November 2020 solicitation aside from Aquaman which just talks about a finale. However writer Kelly Sue DeConnick has confirmed that there is no creative team coming in to take the series over in the following month and it is her last issue on the series.

But all of this news is likely to take the shine off the upcoming DC Fandome event. Many of those panels will have been pre-recorded and I am aware that a number of planned panels have been removed because they focused on a staffer who was made redundant this week…