Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Donut Squad, neill cameron

Neill Cameron's Donut Squad: Make A Mess Tops The UK Bookshop Chart

Neill Cameron's Donut Squad: Make A Mess tops the UK Independent Bookshop Chart for the first week of 2026

Article Summary Donut Squad: Make A Mess by Neill Cameron debuts at number one on the UK Independent Bookshop Chart in 2026

The graphic novel stands out as one of only two new releases in a chart usually led by adult fiction titles

Donut Squad follows hilarious baking battles between donuts and bagels, delighting young comic readers

Includes fun how-to-draw tutorials from Neill Cameron and exclusive content linked to The Phoenix comic club

In a previous decade, I was once ended up being interviewed on the BBC's Daily Politics TV show with Neill Cameron over a graphic novel pitch of ours called Political Creatures that sadly didn't go anywhere. Basically, it was House of Cards told with fairies. Tony Blair was Puck, I think. It was rather a fun idea, and Neill drew it beautifully. Well, maybe it's time to revive it, because two decades later he is doing extraordinarily well, and his graphic novel for kids, Make A Mess!, the second title in his Donut Squad graphic novel series, originated in the Phoenix Weekly kids comic and published by DFB Phoenix, has debuted straight at the top of the UK Independent Bookshop Top 20 according to the latest data from NielsenIQ BookData and The Bookseller. One of only two new releases in the Indie Top 20, the chart is traditionally dominated by adult fiction and prose, making Neill Cameron's placement quite the achievement.

Donut Squad: Make a Mess! by Neill Cameron

Sweet or savoury? Donut or bagel? Who will be victorious . . . ? The battle of the baked goods returns in this latest riotous addition to comics genius, Neill Cameron's bestselling series. Everybody is going nuts for DONUT SQUAD. The bagels are lying low, and now the Donut Squad are enjoying making their own malarkey. They're off camping! And hiding from bears! Anxiety Donut is on an adventure where what happens next is up to YOU! And Lil Timmy learns the Meaning of Life – so you can too! But the bagels can't be held back for long – their plan is about to be unleashed to kick the Donut Squad out of their own book. Will the Donuts be able to stop them? Brought to you by comic powerhouse The Phoenix, this hilarious series has become an instant bestseller. It features all the characters from the comic strip that readers know and love and is full of crazy humour and mouthwatering full-colour illustrations that will keep readers going back for seconds! Do you love to draw? Want to create awesome characters just like the Donut Squad? At the back of this book is a whole section of how-to-draw tutorials from Neill Cameron PLUS links to The Phoenix comic club website where you can find draw-along videos, free printable material AND top tips from tons of creators!

'Epic! Hilarious! Explosive! A sweeping tale of colourfully-glazed greatness, as ridiculous as it is brilliant, this could well be the most important book of your life! Onwards, donuts!' – Jamie Smart, creator of Bunny vs Monkey.

'Inexplicably, addictively hilarious, it'll appeal to fans of Bunny vs Monkey' Guardian

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!