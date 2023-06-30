Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dc comics, Knight Terrors

Neon Covers For Knight Terrors Reportedly A Damp Squib

Bleeding Cool gets some worrisome word for collectors regarding the DC Comics Knight Terrors comic books that begin landing next week.

Bleeding Cool gets some worrisome word for collectors regarding the DC Comics Knight Terrors comic books that begin landing next week (and you can catch up on some of the gossip concerning that right here). The Knight Terrors and Knight Terrors: First Blood comics are meant to come with special "neon" cardstock covers and an extra $2 on the cover price, $3.99 to $5.99, and $5.99 to $7.99.

But Bleeding Cool has been told that rather than the traditional neon inks that people might be expecting, those who have seen advance copies tell us that they "look like a plain red-blue-yellow recolouring instead of what collectors would deem a real neon ink treatment, which is foil-ly. The yellow may stand out in the dark, but it's not near any glow effect. For a comic priced more than a card stock, this seems to look more like a misprint."

This wouldn't have been the first time a comic book publishes big idea of a new comic book variant that hasn't played out as well in reality. We remember Marvel Comics' Legacy variant covers that was much hyped but really didn't work.

KNIGHT TERRORS FIRST BLOOD #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR E HOWARD PORTER DARKEST HOUR NEON INK CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

KNIGHT TERRORS STARTS HERE! When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia…who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero–Deadman! The thrills and chills of Knight Terrors are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 7/4/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS #1 (OF 4) CVR D IVAN REIS DARKEST HOUR NEON INK CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Caspar Wijngaard (CA) Ivan Reis

WHO IS INSOMNIA? Hello, ghouls and ghosts! This is Boston Brand, a.k.a. Deadman, and I'll be your supernatural tour guide across the Knight Terrors stories! After that fancy special oversize issue you have to read first, the whole world is trapped inside their nightmares, and Batman and I are trying to figure out who Insomnia really is…and why he wants revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/11/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!