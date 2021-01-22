New Aggretsuko and Kaijumax Launch In Oni Press April 2021 Solicits

Oni Press is launching a brand new Aggretsuko comic in April 2021, with Aggretsuko Meet Her World by Molly Muldoon and Kel McDonald as well as collecting previous volumes, And there's the final season of Zander Cannon's Kaijimax launches as well, alongside the usual Rick And Morty. Here are the full Oni Press April 2021 solicitatoons.

AGGRESTSUKO HC VOL 03 LITTLE REI OF SUNSHINE

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB211434

(W) Brenda Hickey (A) Brenda Hickey

The office queen of karaoke meets her match when Retsuko's favorite band reunites for a special concert. The Brides of Resonance return, but why do they want to take over the karaoke bar? Retsuko and friends have to fight for their right to party in a METAL vs. METAL vocal battle that pits Retsuko against a shadowy enemy. Will Gori survive a night of metal and moshing? Is Haida truly in love? Find out in Aggretsuko: Little Rei of Sunshine!

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $12.99

AGGRETSUKO MEET HER WORLD #1 CVR A MCDONALD

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB211437

(W) Molly Muldoon (A/CA) Kel McDonald

When a new company-wide project takes a person from each department to form a task force, Haida is chosen from accounting, Gori from marketing, and Washimi representing the president, leaving Retsuko to do all the work!

Retsuko begins to feel left out, especially after Gori and Washimi have to cancel on karaoke night.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AGGRETSUKO MEET HER WORLD #1 CVR B STARLING

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB211438

DRAGON RACER TP

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB211439

(W) Joey Weiser (A) Joey Weiser

Following the events of Ghost Hog, Truff, Claude, and Stanley are joined by a new friend, Vern, as he gears up for the big race back home in Dragon Racer! He's never won the race before…but this could be his year!Â Â Vern's been practicing and practicing, both on and off the road. The other racers tease the fast-driving dragon about his abilities on the track, so he'll have to put the pedal to the metal and prove he's got the speed and finesse to compete in this year's race.

But when a young racing fan falls ill and urgently needs a doctor, will Vern be able to face his greatest challenge yet and prove that he's got what it takes behind the wheel to save the day?"

Zoom into this fast-paced graphic novel full of friendship, teamwork, and believing in yourself.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $12.99



JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #2 CVR A SAMNEE

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB211440

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (CA) Chris Samnee

The world was once lush and green. Then the monsters came and the plants started dying. On her own this whole time, Rainbow has finally found her sister, Jonna, after a year of searching. The preternaturally strong and tough Jonna's been surviving just fine in the wild without Rainbow, but will the seemingly feral Jonna remember her sister?

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #2 CVR B SURIANO

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB211441

KAIJUMAX SEASON 6 #1

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB211442

(W) Zander Cannon (A) Zander Cannon

IT'S THE END OF EVERYTHING! FINAL SEASON MEANS…FINAL JUMPING-ON POINT!!

From across the galaxy, a terrifying alliance of alien warships enters our atmosphere. Luckily for the Earth's human leaders, they have a prison full of monsters (whose lives they don't give a damn about) that they can strong-arm, blackmail, and guilt-trip into battling for free. Inmates of both Kaijumax prisons suit up for the filthy, dangerous work of digging radioactivity lines, dropping saucer-retardant liquid, and proactively destroying small cities before the aliens can, all in a bid to lessen their sentences.

Zander Cannon's Kaijumax is an incisive, darkly satirical take on just about everything-including the prison-industrial complex, drug abuse and addiction, deadbeat dads, regret, the lies we tell ourselves, and…Kaiju! Giant bug-eyed cops! Memes! Combiner-mechs! Satan! Pocket Monsters! Elder Gods! And a LOT more!

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS TP VOL 03

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB211443

(W) Marc Ellerby, Alex Firer, Jake Goldman, Stephanie Phillips (A) Marc Ellerby, Fred Stresing, Philip Murphy, Ryan Lee

Another thrilling installment of Rick and Morty Presents, featuring Jaguar, Birdperson, Hemorrhage, and more Ricks than you can shake a Morty at!

With stories and art from Marc Ellerby, Alex Firer, Jake Goldman, Fred Stresing, Stephanie Phillips, and Ryan Lee, this is a can't-miss volume of the fan-favorite series.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $19.99

RICK AND MORTY WORLDS APART #3 CVR A FLEECS

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB211444

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Jarrett Williams (A/CA) Tony Fleecs

One universe goes to war…the other goes shopping?

It's a Pocket War, as each Rick is one-upping another's armies in an overly petty game of cat and mouse. The ones who suffer the most from this are the other citizens of this world, who are afraid of upsetting the Ricks. At least, most of them are…

Meanwhile, Morty and the S**T Dragons are on the hunt for the mythical DRAGON TOYS.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RICK AND MORTY WORLDS APART #3 CVR B WILLIAMS

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB211445