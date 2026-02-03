Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: avatar, CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, garfield, he-man, Ignition Press, jem and the holograms, Minotaur, My Little Pont

New Comics Giveaway Day Covers For Boom, Dark Horse, PRH & Ignition

New Comics Giveaway Day Covers For Boom, Dark Horse, PRH and Ignition, with Something Is Killing The Children, Power Rangers and more

Article Summary Comics Giveaway Day unveils exclusive covers from Boom, Dark Horse, PRH, Ignition, and more big publishers.

Featured titles include Power Rangers, Something is Killing the Children, Garfield, and Jem & the Holograms.

All-ages favorites like My Little Pony, Pizza and Taco, and Avatar: The Last Airbender get new free editions.

Special previews and samplers tease upcoming series and original stories for Comic Shops on May 2nd, 2026.

New covers and content have been revealed for upcoming Comics Giveaway Day, the proprietary version of Free Comic Book Day owned by Penguin Random House, held on the same day as Free Comic Book Day, Saturday the 2nd of May, and mandated on publishers going through PRH, such as Boom, Marvel, IDW, TokyoPop, Dark Horse, Ignition, Ten Speed, Wattpad, and Kodansha. First we have four titles from Boom…

Garfield CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Comic Script by: Mark Evanier, Various

Illustrated by: Gary Barker, Various

Craving some laughs and lasagna with a dash of orange cattitude? Grab your fork and dig in to this exclusive Comics Giveaway Day™ special featuring an excerpt from the first of four upcoming GARFIELD compact comics, in stores July 2026!

Join Garfield, Jon, Odie, and the rest of the gang for a series of hilarious exploits, cat-filled capers, and plenty of sass signature to the one-and-only orange feline. But that's not all! This special also contains a preview from the brand-new BABY GARFIELD series that follows the furry feline before he became the ornery orange kitty. Well, what are you waiting for? A large serving of adventure is a page-turn away!

Comic Script by: Mark Evanier, Various Illustrated by: Gary Barker, Various Craving some laughs and lasagna with a dash of orange cattitude? Grab your fork and dig in to this exclusive Comics Giveaway Day™ special featuring an excerpt from the first of four upcoming GARFIELD compact comics, in stores July 2026! Join Garfield, Jon, Odie, and the rest of the gang for a series of hilarious exploits, cat-filled capers, and plenty of sass signature to the one-and-only orange feline. But that's not all! This special also contains a preview from the brand-new BABY GARFIELD series that follows the furry feline before he became the ornery orange kitty. Well, what are you waiting for? A large serving of adventure is a page-turn away! Jem and the Holograms/My Little Pony Flipbook CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Comic Script by: Kelly Thompson, Katie Cook

Illustrated by: Sophie Campbell, Andy Price

Celebrate the glitz and the glam and bask in the sparkle and shine of two iconic series—JEM & THE HOLOGRAMS and MY LITTLE PONY—in this exclusive Comics Giveaway Day™ special flipbook! Get ready for an outrageous new series of JEM & THE HOLOGRAMS by revisiting its popular comics debut to be collected in four compact comics starting Fall 2026! Then head to Equestria to relive the magic of MY LITTLE PONY before the adventures continue in a forthcoming series! Perfect for devoted fans and newcomers alike, you won't want to miss the debut duet of this dazzling duo!

Power Rangers #0 CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Comic Script by: Marguerite Bennett, Joey Esposito, Various

Illustrated by: Andrew Griffith, Various

The original Teens With Attitude are bringing you not one, not two, but THREE new Morphin Grid-charged adventures this Comics Giveaway Day™! Pilot your Zords to your closest comic book shop to read a short story about the classic Mighty Morphin team and two surprise adventures that will knock your socks off!

Comic Script by: Marguerite Bennett, Joey Esposito, Various Illustrated by: Andrew Griffith, Various The original Teens With Attitude are bringing you not one, not two, but THREE new Morphin Grid-charged adventures this Comics Giveaway Day™! Pilot your Zords to your closest comic book shop to read a short story about the classic Mighty Morphin team and two surprise adventures that will knock your socks off! Something is Killing the Children: Road to Slaughter CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Comic Script by: James Tynion IV

Illustrated by: Werther Dell'Edera

The world at large believes Erica Slaughter to be dead. In her absence, her greatest adversary is enacting plans to take over the House of Slaughter, and the Order of St. George has its own designs to fill the power vacuum. But in the back row of a bus on a lonely road in America, there's a young blonde woman with a haunted look on her face and deep shadows under her eyes. And her story is not over yet. The return of Erica Slaughter begins here, in this special prologue chapter containing new material for this Comics Giveaway Day™ exclusive!

Then two from Dark Horse….

Avatar: The Last Airbender-Legends/Minecraft: Heart of Cobblestone CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Comic Script by: David M. Booher, Andrew Clemson

Illustrated by: Bailie Rosenlund, Jeremy Lawson

Cover Design or Artwork by: MINDIIW

Say "Hooray!" for free comics with stories from two amazing and different worlds! In Avatar Legends, Avatar Roku's "rocky" earthbending skills are put to the test—and the fate of his teacher Sud's village is at stake! In Minecraft, return to the Overworld for a brand-new tale from the hit series Minecraft: Heart of Cobblestone! Join some of your favorite characters on a hilarious, action-packed romp full of block breaking and mob bashing! Avatar Roku stars in an all-new story from the world of Avatar Legends. Writer David M. Booher makes his Avatar the Last Airbender universe debut.

Comic Script by: David M. Booher, Andrew Clemson Illustrated by: Bailie Rosenlund, Jeremy Lawson Cover Design or Artwork by: MINDIIW Say "Hooray!" for free comics with stories from two amazing and different worlds! In Avatar Legends, Avatar Roku's "rocky" earthbending skills are put to the test—and the fate of his teacher Sud's village is at stake! In Minecraft, return to the Overworld for a brand-new tale from the hit series Minecraft: Heart of Cobblestone! Join some of your favorite characters on a hilarious, action-packed romp full of block breaking and mob bashing! Avatar Roku stars in an all-new story from the world of Avatar Legends. Writer David M. Booher makes his Avatar the Last Airbender universe debut. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe/Dungeons & Dragons CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Comic Script by: Tim Seeley, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Illustrated by: Andrew Krahnke

Cover Design or Artwork by: Tim Seeley

You say, "Fantasy!" "Adventure!" "Free!" And we say, "Okay! Coming to a comic shop near you!" In He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the mighty barbarian He-Man and the Heroic Warriors face-off against the alien warlord Hordak and his Evil Horde! In Dungeons & Dragons, journey to the land of Faerûn for a tale of spell slinging and sword swinging, featuring some of your favorite Dungeons & Dragons characters! Fantastic adventure awaits you in the Forgotten Realms!

From RH Childrens Books and Penguin Random House…

The Whole Wide World of Mabel Mulligan: A Graphic Novel Sampler CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Author: Victoria Jamieson

Illustrated by: Victoria Jamieson

Hold on to your stuffies, Newbery Honor winner Victoria Jamieson is back with a brand new series! Introducing Mabel Mulligan, a nine-year-old girl who has 37 beloved stuffed animals (who are very much alive!), a chaotic three-year-old sister, and a summer of surprises ahead. Don't miss this very special sneak peek of the heartfelt and funny new series that's all about the timeless and messy magic of growing up.

Author: Victoria Jamieson Illustrated by: Victoria Jamieson Hold on to your stuffies, Newbery Honor winner Victoria Jamieson is back with a brand new series! Introducing Mabel Mulligan, a nine-year-old girl who has 37 beloved stuffed animals (who are very much alive!), a chaotic three-year-old sister, and a summer of surprises ahead. Don't miss this very special sneak peek of the heartfelt and funny new series that's all about the timeless and messy magic of growing up. Pizza and Taco CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Author: Stephen Shaskan

Come and get it! Fan favorite foodie besties Pizza and Taco are back in a brand-new, never-before-seen adventure, hot out of the oven. This hilarious new story with vibrant full-colored art is sure to tickle the funny bones of young readers. Hungry for more? This comic comes with extra toppings including activities!

And from Ignition Press.

Minotaur The Cold Open Cover A Michael Dowling CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Comic Script by: Simon Spurrier

Illustrated by: Michael Dowling

Cover Design or Artwork by: Michael Dowling

Introducing an X-files for the age of transhuman technology!

Four years ago, a U.S. government supercomputer triggered the Singularity—a sudden and historic explosion of technological advancement beyond imagination and control. Artificial intelligence became superintelligence.

At least, it almost did. Within picoseconds, fail-safes kicked in. The plug was pulled on a limitless new existence by a ruling class desperate to tighten the reins on human progress.

But in that brief moment, angry seeds of a kneecapped new age were transmitted through cables, waves, and thousands of networks. Now, terrifying beings and inexplicable events dot the globe, ushering in a new revolution.

Minotaur is the story of the future fighting back, the cynical photojournalist it's targeted as its new prophet, the no-nonsense ex-military muscle who watches her six, and the reformed tech bro privately bankrolling their secret international mission to expose it all.

Minotaur: The Cold Open is a Comics Giveaway Day exclusive introduction to the new mind-bending ongoing sci-fi series from Si Spurrier (Coda, The Flash, John Constantine: Hellblazer) and Mike Dowling (The Amazing Spider-Man, Unfollow), debuting July 2026!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!