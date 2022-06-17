New Fantastic Four #1 Pulped Over Error, Reprinted

New Fantastic Four #1 was originally planned for publication on the 25th of May. But as you can see, it is not in comic book stores yet. And it is going to be even later. Rescheduled for the 22nd of June, now thanks to an unidentified printing error, the entire print run for New Fantastic Four #1 and all its variants have been pulped and the comic book reprinted. It should now be in stores on the 29th of June.

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220921

(W) Peter David (A) Alan Robinson (CA) Nick Bradshaw

SPIDER-MAN!

GHOST RIDER!

WOLVERINE!

HULK!

When these unlikely heroes first banded together to become the NEW FANTASTIC FOUR, they made Marvel history. Now this fan-favorite team returns in an all-new adventure written by Peter David! Set shortly after the events of the group's first appearance, brace yourself for a wild ride and guest stars aplenty – including the original FF. Plus, a series of mystery villains that you'll never see coming!

RATED TIn Shops: Jun 22, 2022 SRP: $4.99

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220880

(W) Peter David (A) Alan Robinson (CA) Nick Bradshaw

Wolverine, the Hulk, Ghost Rider and Spider-Man have reunited to investigate a surge of violence in Las Vegas. With demonic masterminds pulling the strings, they're going to need some extra help… Enter the Human Torch! But by the end of this issue, one member of the team will turn traitor! This brand-new tale set in a classic era of Marvel history hurdles forward – with even more battles, secrets revealed and surprise guest stars!

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: $3.99

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220930

(W) Peter David (A) Alan Robinson (CA) Nick Bradshaw

Chaos erupts in Sin City as Asmodeus' demonic influence spreads…and the New Fantastic Four are caught in the thick of it! With Ghost Rider M.I.A., it's up to Wolverine, Hulk and Spider-Man to face off against a demonically possessed Human Torch. But can they defeat him without killing him? Plus: A house call from Dr. Strange!

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: $3.99

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #4 (OF 5)

Peter David (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

The New Fantastic Four's battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues — and if Wolverine can't control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it's going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620171600411