New Fantastic Four #3 Preview: Guilt Trip

All of that doing what he does best finally catches up with Wolverine in this preview of New Fantastic Four #3. Check out the preview below.

New Fantastic Four #3

by Peter David & Alan Robinson, cover by Nick Bradshaw

Chaos erupts in Sin City as Asmodeus' demonic influence spreads…and the New Fantastic Four are caught in the thick of it! With Ghost Rider M.I.A., it's up to Wolverine, Hulk and Spider-Man to face off against a demonically possessed Human Torch. But can they defeat him without killing him? Plus: A house call from Dr. Strange!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 03, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620171600311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620171600321 – NEW FANTASTIC FOUR 3 TO VARIANT – $3.99 US

