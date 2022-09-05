New Fantastic Four #4 Preview: What Wolverine Does Best

Wolverine wants to slice Johnny Storm into tiny pieces in this preview of New Fantastic Four #4. It probably won't kill him. Check out the preview below.

New Fantastic Four #4

by Peter David & Alan Robinson, cover by Nick Bradshaw

The New Fantastic Four's battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues – and if Wolverine can't control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it's going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620171600411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620171600421 – NEW FANTASTIC FOUR 4 RIVERA BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

