A New Golden Age (Not Just Batman) in DC Comics November 2022 Solicits

DC Comics relaunches the Justice Society Of America and Stargirl, with Geoff Johns as well as WildCATS and Wildstorm in November, while finally publishing the long-awaited Batman/Joker comic by Marc Silvestri.

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE #1

DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by STEVE LIEBER, JERRY ORDWAY, and DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by GARY FRANK, TODD NAUCK, MICHAEL ALLRED, and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 foil variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

1:100 foil variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$4.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 foil variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

Open to Order Variant by TODD NAUCK

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #1

After making their long awaited return in the pages of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3, the Justice Society of America (JSA) are back in "Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One." Or are they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning…but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

'90s Cover Month variant cover by JOE QUINONES

1:25 variant cover by JERRY ORDWAY

1:50 variant cover by STEVE LIEBER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

'90s Cover Month variant cover by JOE QUINONES

1:25 variant cover by JERRY ORDWAY

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #1

Johns is teaming up with Iconic Young Justice illustrator Todd Nauck for an epic teenage DC hero event, Stargirl: The Lost Children! When Stargirl of the Justice Society and Green Arrow's ally Red Arrow discover a tragic teenage hero from the past has gone missing, they set out to find him…only to discover he's not the first teenage hero of the Golden Age to have vanished without a trace. But where have they gone? Who are they? And what does the Childminder want with them?

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

1:25 variant cover by MAYO "SEN" NAITO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

WILDC.A.T.S. #1

Spinning from the pages of BATMAN comes the senses-shattering new series! The HALO Corporation has gathered a motley crew of operatives, led by Cole "Grifter" Cash, who are going to make the world a better place…no matter who they have to kill! Working in the shadows of the DC Universe, this new covert team has been tasked with gathering an elite group of scientists for the first phase of their plan…but the 'Cats mysterious leader, Void, might have other plans!

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU and BEN OLIVER

1:25 connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:100 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:150 pencil variant cover by JIM LEE

'90s Cover Month variant cover by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

WILDC.A.T.s# 2

The mission has gone sideways for the 'Cats team as they inadvertently run afoul of the LAST group they wanted to cross paths with…the Court of Owls! It's the fight of the year with Talon vs Zealot!

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:25 connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

WALLER VS. WILDSTORM # 1

In the early 1980s, as the Cold War stubbornly refuses to thaw, a new battle heats up…for the soul of the intelligence agency Checkmate. As the agency's super-heroic public face, Jackson King—a.k.a. The armored Battalion, former leader of Stormwatch and the symbol of American might—has long suspected that Adeline Kane is up to dirty tricks overseas, engineering horrors that betray everything he believes about service to one's country. But King doesn't know that Kane has a clever new ally—an ambitious young woman named Amanda Waller. She has her own ideas about how metahumans can serve their country. And honor, dignity, and long lives don't factor into them… National-security reporter Spencer Ackerman (The Daily Beast, Reign of Terror), comics and video game writer Evan Narcisse (Black Panther, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City), and veteran artist Eric Battle (Aquaman, Kobalt) celebrate WildStorm's legacy of espionage-flavored superhero morality plays, pitting Stormwatch against the deadliest people in the DCU—including Deathstroke himself!

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ERIC BATTLE

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Prestige Plus 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL # 1

In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. 30 years later the impact of the imprint, character and creators is felt to this day! In honor of this legacy comes a 100 page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting–for the first time in periodical form!– short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen and more…and also included will be new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC Core line, charting their future in the DC Universe.

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, JOSHUA WILLLIAMSON, BRANDON CHOI, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRETT BOOTH, ED BRISSON, and more!

Art by JIM LEE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRYAN HITCH, BRETT BOOTH, and more!

Cover by JIM LEE

Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA, BRYAN HITCH, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL,

and LEE BERMEJO

1:25 Glow in the Dark cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 Foil Variant by SOZOMAIKA

$7.99 US | 96 pages | Prestige | One-shot (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/29/22

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #1

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

1:50 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Jaime Reyes has a lot to juggle. Whether it's his finals for senior year or a new villain tearing up El Paso, Jaime is always torn between two worlds. But when his worlds come crashing together at his high school graduation, nothing will ever be the same. A message from the Reach bombards Jaime's scarab, Khaji Da, and it starts throwing off his connection to the device. And as if that wasn't enough, Jaime's parents and friends are pressuring him about his next steps in life. But what's hidden here on Earth that's drawing the Reach back? And where did this new Fadeaway Man come from? Can Jaime find balance in his life and rise to become a true hero, or is it curtains for Blue Beetle?

BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #1

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Batman variant cover by GREG CAPULLO

Joker variant cover by GREG CAPULLO

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:50 B&W variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

1:100 variant cover by JORGE FORNES

1:250 signed variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 7 (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

The Joker will go to any lengths to get Harley Quinn back after she is abducted by a strange culprit. But who? Mysterious, Joker-like monsters are stalking the streets of Gotham, collecting severed heads. But why? Jim Gordon is missing, and after receiving a package containing a bloody piece of Gotham's commissioner, Batman knows he must be willing to do anything to save him. But how? When The Joker proposes an uneasy alliance with Batman, the answers to those questions begin to become clear— and they will shake Gotham City and the Bat-Family to their core. This meticulously crafted tale of the Dark Knight's deadliest team-up will introduce you to a grim and gritty Gotham that only Marc Silvestri could bring you.

BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #2

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Batman Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Joker Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Variant cover by JIM LEE

1:25 variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:50 B&W variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 7 (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

Batman has joined forces with his archnemesis, and things are already off to a rocky start. But time is of the essence as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City PD. Will Batman be able to work fast enough to save his dear friend, or whatever is left of him?

BATMAN #129

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:50 foil variant cover by JOCK

'90s Cover Month variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

Failsafe has countered every move Batman and the Justice League have attempted. Is the Dark Knight out of options on…Earth? The bestselling Failsafe arc continues! In the back-up, we travel back to the early years of the Dark Knight Detective, revisiting his most ppsychedelic/mind-breaking period and the dawn of his backup protection system…ZUR-EN-ARRH!

BATMAN #130

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant cover by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:50 foil variant cover by JOCK

Holiday variant cover by LAURA BRAGA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option…will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you! The early days of the Dark Knight and his relationship with Zur-En-Arrh continues!

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: MR. FREEZE

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and cover by MATTEO SCALERA

Variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:50 variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

Premium variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ARIF PRIANTO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Going back to the Dark Knight's early days in Gotham City: Batman and Robin, Dick Grayson, face down the coldest winter Gotham City has ever seen. A winter so cold that Mr. Freeze, Victor Fries, no longer needs his containment suit to survive; he is in an element where he can thrive. Robin empathizes with Mr. Freeze, all Freeze wants to do is save his wife, Nora—but Batman warns Robin not to give his empathy to Victor Fries. He's a man who decided his own fate a long time ago and he deserves none of our warmth. And this winter… he will show his true wickedness and power. The powerhouse creative team of bestselling writer GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men, Deadpool, Arkham Manor) and MATTEO SCALERA (WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN, Black Science) brings you Mr. Freeze's most frigid story yet.

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #3

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant covers by ALEX MALEEV

and MATEUS MANHANINI

'90s variant cover by CARLO BARBERI

1:25 variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

1:50 variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 5 | $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again…but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world's greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island. With an entire island and army at Damian Wayne's disposal, does Batman stand a chance? We'll give you a hint: NO!

NIGHTWING 2022 ANNUAL

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by EDUARDO PANSICA & JULIO FERREIRA

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 11/29/22

Who is Heartless? Find out who the villain is behind the platinum mask, and why he only collects the hearts of some victims and not others…and why he has no heart himself.

Then: Bitewing: Year One! Follow Haley in her first year with her humans Nightwing and Batgirl and see how she takes a bite out of crime in her first year becoming Bitewing!

BATGIRLS 2022 ANNUAL

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 11/29/22

It's a freaky Friday when the Batgirls wake up inside each other's bodies! That can't be possible, right? It's only stuff you see in the movies? Except Oracle has seen this happen before and the only person who may have the antidote to swap their bodies back…is Batman! And to make matters worse, Lady Shiva is here confronting her daughter about something…and it's up to Steph to put on her best Cass to get through it!

DETECTIVE COMICS 2022 ANNUAL

Written by RAM V

Art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 11/29/22

As a werewolf, Gael has lived through many generations, and so he has visited Gotham land before…hundreds of years ago. Take a trip back to the 1700s Renaissance Gotham with Gael on Arkham land to help remember with him exactly where he buried something important he now has to dig back up. And in a twist of fate, a dark knight in town also seems to be looking for something from out of time…his way back home to the present.

DETECTIVE COMICS #38 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022)

Written by BILL FINGER, JERRY SIEGEL, GARDNER FOX, and others

Art by BOB KANE, MAURICE KASHUBA, KEN ERNST, and others

Cover by BOB KANE and JERRY ROBINSON

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 11/8/22

Discover the sensational character find of 1940 all over again with the debut of Robin, the Boy Wonder! Learn how orphaned acrobat Dick Grayson fell under the care of Bruce Wayne and became Batman's partner in crime-fighting. This period-accurate facsimile edition also includes re-creations of vintage ads from the 1940s and backup features such as Spy, Red Logan, The Crimson Avenger, Slam Bradley, and more!

THE BRAVE & THE BOLD #28 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022)

Written by GARDNER FOX

Art by MIKE SEKOWSKY and BERNARD SACHS

Cover by MIKE SEKOWSKY and MURPHY ANDERSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/6/22

It's the issue that made DC Comics history when Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, the Flash, Martian Manhunter, and Green Lantern teamed up for the very first time as the Justice League of America. Be amazed as this early version of the League faces the menace of Starro the Conqueror. Witness how they use their combined powers and wits to take on this seemingly unstoppable foe. And celebrate the bond of friendship between these Super Friends that has lasted over six decades!

BATGIRLS #12

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by NEIL GOOGE

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by AUDREY MOK

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

'90s Cover Month variant cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

Boy, do the Batgirls have some tea for you! Literally. Cass and Steph go down a rabbit hole of madness when they're invited to Mad Hatter's tea party. But with the death of yet another Hill resident looming on their shoulders, they're one step closer to finding the Hill Ripper.

BATMAN – KNIGHTWATCH #3

Written by J. TORRES

Art and cover by ERICH OWEN

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 5

ON SALE 11/1/22

Mad Hatter has hats from Penguin, Riddler, Clock King, and Scarecrow, but his collection isn't complete without the "Bat hat," a.k.a. Batman's cowl.

BATMAN – KNIGHTWATCH #4

Written by J. TORRES

Art by MARCELO DI CHIARA

Cover by ERICH OWEN

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 5

ON SALE 12/6/22

Firefly exacts revenge on the people who ruined his movie career and put him in jail by setting buildings on fire across the city. Batman has to figure out who is on Firefly's list to predict where he will strike next.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #2

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

'90s Cover Month variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

The pulse-pounding second chapter to NO MORE TEACHERS continues as Batman Inc. continue to investigate the death of Ghost-Maker and Batman's mentors. Each new lead only begs more questions and threatens to unearth a shocking secret buried deep in Ghost-Maker's past. A secret that refuses to die.

BATMAN: FORTRESS #7

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Batman and his team of unlikely allies have penetrated the defenses of the Fortress of Solitude and uncovered the shocking answer that has haunted the Dark Knight from the very beginning—where is Superman? You will not be prepared for the revelation!

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #2

Written by EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ABEL

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

More than a century in Gotham's past, the mysterious hero known as the Runaway investigates a rash of disappearances targeting the city's working class. In the present, it's Batman versus Nightwing! The Dark Knight's further research into the volatile Golden Iris Virus leads him to Blüdhaven, and his former partner isn't happy to see him.

Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue 2, readers will receive a code for an exclusive skin variant for Nightwing's escrima sticks! Readers who redeem the codes for all 6 issues will receive a special 7th item!

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #3

Written by DENNIS McNICHOLAS

Art by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Batman must venture into the sewers as he hunts for the fabled sword of King Scimitar. But he quickly finds a devolving Killer Croc who won't let the caped crusader steal his child! But all Batman sees is…a doll? Meanwhile, Robin gets kidnapped while trailing Scarecrow. Looks like both heroes need a good doctor, but the only one to be found is a little…strange. All this and more in the next installment of your favorite audio compendium!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #21

Written by MICHAEL CHO, ANTHONY FALCONE, JOEY ESPOSITO, DENNIS CULVER and JULIO ANTLE

Art by MICHAEL CHO, VASCO GEORGEIV, HAYDEN SHERMAN, and others

Cover by MICHAEL CHO

Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

This month's issue brings you the Dynamic Duo pushing the Batmobile to its absolute limits. The Murder Club has thrown Batman's life into chaos—how will Robin, Alfred and Nightwing keep him together? Arkham Academy opens its doors to its first-ever class of students related to Gotham's greatest villains—will they make the grade? And we see Renee Montoya's last days as a detective before she became Gotham City's newest commissioner.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #22

Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL, JOEY ESPOSITO, DENNIS CULVER and YEDOYE TRAVIS

Art by JAMAL CAMPBELL, VASCO GEORGEIV, HAYDEN SHERMAN,and others

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

Variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

All-star creator Jamal Campbell begins a two-part Nightwing story featuring new villain the Director, who films crime scenes. The Murder Club and the Court of Owls create a mystery too deep for Batman to solve as the Bat-Family crumbles. Arkham Academy gets a guest instructor who doesn't care whether the students live or die. And in a story set in Gotham's past, Anarky empowers the citizens of Gotham City with Batman's tools.

CATWOMAN #49

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

'90s Cover Month variant cover by JIM BALENT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

You can take Gotham out of the cat, but you can't take the cat out of Gotham. With some of Catwoman's power structures collapsed again, a clan of clowns has invaded Alleytown and Selina must use her power to handle things safely…without bringing more violence and crime into the area she loves and swears to protect. But when that fails, Selina realizes she's going to have to fight fire with fire once and for all.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1066

Written by RAM V

Art by IVAN REIS

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

1:25 variant cover by COLLEEN DORAN

1:50 ink variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

'90s Cover Month variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

As the Azmer demon takes hold of the Harvey Dent side of Two-Face, it's up to the bad side to save them both before it's too late…that is, if Harvey will give up the identity of Batman to help them. Meanwhile, the young Orgham heir Arzen meets Bruce Wayne for the first time, and Bruce see potential in the boy.

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #2

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

GCPD Commissioner Renee Montoya makes an unpleasant discovery about one of her newest recruits that spirals out further and further, making upholding the law in a city like Gotham even harder than it usually is. Meanwhile Officer Wells tries to give stability and security to his parolees…but things seem destined not to work out for the heavily burdened parole officer.

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #2

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:25 variant cover by NATALI SANDERS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

The bloody, bare-knuckled crime series continues! A bruised and battered Slam Bradley find himself embroiled in a shocking case as the infant heiress to the Wayne fortune has been kidnapped! But as with all things in Gotham City, nothing is what it seems…Can he solve the case in time to save a young life and secure the Wayne legacy or will the secrets of Gotham bury them all?

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #3

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 6

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

Slam Bradley has been one step behind the kidnappers the entire time…can he turn the tables in time to save the infant heiress to the Wayne fortune? Is this hardened private investigator prepared to deal with a dark, deadly twist that will define Gotham City for generations to come?

HARLEY QUINN #24

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by MATTEO LOLLI

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

1:50 variant cover by LUDO LULLABI

'90s Cover Month variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Like the old Russian proverb says, if you wanna catch a killer, kidnap a different killer and force them to walk you through their process until you eventually find the person who murdered you in cold blood on your newly renovated Gotham ferry…point is, I'm makin' Victor Zsasz help with my murder mystery and this Sherlock and reluctant Watson are about to blow the doors wide open on some universe-alterin' shenanigans. Plus, Bud and Lou get belly rubs, I lose my deposit on a fog machine I rented, and my killer is revealed!

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: LEGION OF BATS! #2

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art by SHAE BEAGLE

Cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

While out shopping for new outfits at the New Gotham Mall, Harley and Ivy stumble across a possible recruit…but are they recruiting for good or for bad? And what loser(s) would dare to show up and ruin their shopping extravaganza? A very pissed-off Clock King and a butthurt Riddler. Meanwhile, Nightwing and Batgirl follow up on a lead that sends Harley reeling…as many villains' plans come to light. Everyone is out to tear our girls apart!

I AM BATMAN #15

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by KARL MOSTERT

Cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:25 variant cover by CANAAN WHITE

'90s Cover Month variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

A Dark Crisis tie-in issue! When Jon Kent first asked Jace Fox to join the new Justice League, the answer was a firm no. But as Deathstroke and the Legion of Doom hunt the heroes of the DCU Jace learns the hard way that there are some fights from which Batman cannot run, and the only thing he has to fear…is fear itself!

NIGHTWING #98

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

'90s Cover Month variant cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Nightwing meets Nite-Mite! (And Bitewing and Oracle and Daniele Di Nicuolo!) That's right, that meddling Nite-Mite booped himself from the fifth dimension, and after reading Seven Secrets, he hitchhiked his way over with Di Nicuolo into our Nightwing series! Trust us, you're not going to want to miss this one.

POISON IVY #6

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by WARREN LOUW

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by ZOE THOROGOOD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION TO POISON IVY'S FIRST ARC!

Poison Ivy is taken to death's door and beyond, as the fungal parasite she's been playing host to causes Ivy to undergo a terrific metamorphosis. Can the world's greatest villain find the strength within her to carry on, or will something…new take her place? One thing's for sure, this issue is such a doozy it'll make you beg Mommy for more!

POISON IVY #7

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

SHILL, BABY SHILL! Poison Ivy has finally sold out to Big Fracking! That's right! You heard it here first, folks! With a new mission, a renewed outlook on life, and a burgeoning new sense of purpose, Ivy is back and better than ever before. A brand-new era of Poison Ivy begins!

PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #2

Written by TINI HOWARD and BLAKE HOWARD

Art and cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

SHOWDOWN AT ACE CHEMICALS! Punchline's construction of her Royal Flush Gang court draws the attention of Gotham City's thriving Yakuza faction and Batman. All things come to a head at Ace Chemicals. Will Batman successfully stop Punchline and her court, or will the factory bring him another devastating failure?

SWORD OF AZRAEL #4

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

Azrael comes face-to-face with his most startling foe yet—an undying hierophant who feeds on the hearts of the innocent and molten lava. He dwells hundreds of feet below the Earth's surface, hidden away from prying eyes. He is the first son of St. Dumas and his is a most divine purpose.

SWORD OF AZRAEL #5

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by ALVARO MARTINEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

Reeling from his confrontation with the Order of St. Dumas' origins, Jean-Paul Valley and Azrael find their faith crumbling. Disgusted by the shortcomings of his would-be-brother, Father Valley arrives to mete out justice unto the failed Azrael. And the sentence is death!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #2

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/8/22

The sequel that sprouted from the hit maxiseries continues, as Daphne poses as Batgirl to help capture Poison Ivy! Will this bit of high-stakes cosplay turn out to be a rash decision? And what does Barbara Gordon think about this turn of events?

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

'90s Cover Month variant cover by KELLEY JONES

$5.99 US | 40 pages (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

Have you ever wondered if you're the best version of you? What if the best version of you was on national television committing shocking acts of atrocity that could only be perpetrated by a mind as bent and broken as…The Joker's? The Clown Prince of Crime is about to find out a shocking new truth…

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #3

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by LUDO LULLABI

Holiday variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

$5.99 US | 40 pages (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

The Joker is dying and needs medical help…but where can the most wanted man in the United States get it? And to make matters worse, Jason Todd decides now to finally hunt and kill the Clown Prince of Crime?

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #3

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by RILEY ROSSMO

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

1:50 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

'90s Cover Month variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Did someone say goldfish? After a mysterious murder takes place in broad library, Tim, Detective Williams, and Darcy are led to three suspects…except they aren't real? Meanwhile, Tim's been so busy on this case, he's forgotten the case of the boyfriend. Where's Bernard?

SUPERMAN: KAL-EL RETURNS SPECIAL #1

Written by MARK WAID, SINA GRACE,

ALEX SEGURA, and MARV WOLFMAN

Art by MAX RAYNOR, DEAN HASPIEL,

JACK HERBERT, and REILLY BROWN

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

1:25 variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/29/22

Kal-El has returned from his long sojourn to Warworld, but what ramifications does this hold for the broader DC Universe? In this special issue, we'll spotlight Kal-El's reunion with the Dark Knight, Jimmy Olsen, the Justice League, and…Lex Luthor?! Plus: witness the never-before-revealed look at the moments leading to Superman's abduction by Pariah in the Dark Crisis event! The march toward Action Comics #1050 continues in this essential special volume!

JOHN STEWART: THE EMERALD KNIGHT #1

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant cover by JAY HERO

1:25 variant cover by CAANAN WHITE

1:50 foil variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/29/22

John Stewart has been trapped in the dark sectors for months with the rest of his Green Lantern comrades. With the power of the godstorm at his disposal, John's using everything he can to take down Esak, the mad New God, and bring his fellow Corpsmen home. John will need to become something new to win the war against Esak: he'll need to become the Emerald Knight!

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #6

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

1:50 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Black Adam movie variant cover by BEN OLIVER

Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by ARIEL COLON

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

War erupts as more heroes are taken at the hands of Pariah!

The fate of the Multiverse depends on the young heroes of the DCU as they clash with Deathstroke and the Dark Army! Can the resurrected Justice League race home to Earth-Zero in time to join the fight…even if it could mean that not everyone gets to return?! And what dark powerhouse rises on the battlefield? Do not miss this incredible breakneck battle royale!

DARK CRISIS: THE DARK ARMY #1

Written by MARK WAID, DELILAH S. DAWSON, and DENNIS CULVER

Art by FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Variant cover by TAJ TENFOLD

1:25 foil variant cover by TAJ TENFOLD

$5.99 US | 48 pages | one-shot (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

As Pariah's Dark Army continues its march around the globe, Damian Wayne thinks he's got an answer as to why Pariah is able to control the most dangerous cosmic villains of the Multiverse—and he's taking Red Canary and Dr. Light on the road to see if he's right! Don't miss this thrilling Dark Crisis tie-in with direct connections to the present and future of the DCU!

DARK CRISIS: WAR ZONE #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, DELILAH S. DAWSON, JEREMY ADAMS, FRANK TIERI, and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by GEORGE KAMBADAIS, DANIEL BAYLISS, FERNANDO PASARIN, MATT RYAN, and SERG ACUÑA

Cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

Variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO and PRASAD RAO

1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS, NORM RAPMUND, and ALEX SINCLAIR

$5.99 US | 48 pages | one-shot (all covers are card stock)

On sale 12/6/22

A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!

As the Hall of Justice falls, get new perspectives on the various conflicts while the battles across Dark Crisis rage on! With the classic Justice League members gone, see how members of the next generation such as Red Canary and The Flash Family deal with the chaos in this key chapter of the saga leading into Dark Crisis #7.

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – BATMAN #1

Written by SIMON SPURRIER and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by RYAN SOOK, DAN JURGENS, and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant cover by RYAN SOOK

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLON

1:50 foil variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$4.99 | 40 pages | One-shot (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost… until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. Batman is stuck in a loop wherein the greatest detective must solve the mystery of his own existence! Plus, unravel the secrets of Zatanna's world in this final epic chapter of the WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE saga!

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #6

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl,Arrowette; and Red Tornado are all reunited, but is it too late for them to face down the unmitigated and unhinged power of Mickey Mxyzptlk? Young Justice will have to let their old wounds heal quickly if they're going to escape from Mickey's fake universe and rejoin the real DCU to help join the final battle of Dark Crisis!

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #4

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Pencils by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Inks by ANDY LANNING

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Homage variant cover by DAN MORA

Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Nothing is what the heroes of Earth thought it was. The shocking truth is finally revealed and the fate of all of existence hangs in the balance. Lobo joins the fight, but will the main man help or hinder the greatest heroes in the universe as they gather to fight the galactic armada of the undead?

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #5

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Pencils by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Inks by ANDY LANNING

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Homage wraparound variant

cover by BEN OLIVER

Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 8 |

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

A greater chaotic force enters the battle, and in so doing threatens reality itself. As more heroes fall, and whole galaxies are lost, the most powerful forces across the cosmos must stop watching from the sidelines and finally act.

NUBIA & THE JUSTICE LEAGUE SPECIAL #1

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Nubia 50th anniversary variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

1:25 foil variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$5.99 | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/29/22

In honor of her 50th anniversary, Nubia is joining the Justice League! After years separated from Man's World, the Amazons' most powerful warrior and now queen has been called in to save the day and work alongside the world's greatest heroes. What danger awaits our hero and her new teammates? Find out in this special that shows a bright new future for the character!

WONDER WOMAN #204 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ROBERT KANIGHER

Art and Cover by DON HECK and DICK GIORDANO

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/15/22

After the shocking loss of her mentor, Diana Prince returns to Paradise Island only to be met with more conflict. An armored challenger demands the right to fight our hero for the title of Wonder Woman. Introducing Nubia! Just in time for the characters 50th Anniversary, DC Comics proudly presents the character's iconic first appearance.

WONDER WOMAN #793

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by CLAY MANN

90s Cover Month variant cover by JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by JOE QUINONES

Nubia 50th anniversary variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

$4.99 | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

The Trinity reunited! With Superman's recent return from Warworld, he, Batman, and Wonder Woman have been called to the Justice League's abandoned Watchtower to save their planet from an Imperium invasion! Do they still have what it takes? Or has the time away from one another left Earth open to attacks from throughout the universe that the strongest heroes can't stop?

DC'S GRIFTER GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER #1

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS, JOHN LAYMAN, MAX BEMIS, CAVAN SCOTT, MICHAEL CONRAD, SCOTT BRYAN WILSON, and more!

Art by DUSTIN NGUYEN, FICO OSSIO, CHRISTOPHER MITTEN, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, and others

Cover by CARLOS D'ANDA

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | One-shot

ON SALE 11/29/22

Ho-ho-ho my gosh, it's time to deck the halls with holly…er,

Harley Quinn, Batman, and more of your favorite DC superstars!

Who made it to the Nice List? Hawkman? Black Canary? Is that Animal Man on the naughty list? And how did Grifter find himself in the targeting sights of those pesky reindeer! Get one for you and an extra for a loved one's stocking (yule be glad you did!) in this holiday song celebration!

SUPERMAN #75 SPECIAL EDITION

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by DAN JURGENS and BRETT BREEDING

Cover by DAN JURGENS and BRETT BREEDING

$3.99 US | 32 Pages

ON SALE 11/1/22

Superman and Doomsday go toe-to-toe in Metropolis and the Man of Steel falls! In 1992, the death of Superman shocked the world and changed the DC Universe forever. Now's your chance to own a piece of comic book history in a special edition featuring the iconic tale and interviews with the original creative team just in time for the 30th anniversary!

ACTION COMICS #1049

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MIKE PERKINS

Backup art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

'90s Cover Month variant cover by ROGER CRUZ

1:25 Kal-El Returns arc variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

"KAL-EL RETURNS" PART 5—THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES!

We're only one month away from the mammoth Action Comics #1050, and tensions between the Super-Family and Lex Luthor have never been higher. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude, Steel, Supergirl, and Kong Kenan repel an alien invasion!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #9

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by PAOLO RIVERA

'90s Cover Month variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO and PRASADO RAO (PRESSY)

1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:50 variant cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Batman and Superman are on a quest to train the mysterious new hero Boy Thunder… but what's that in the dark? A faint noise…sounds like a laugh? Uh-oh. The Joker is here and he's got his own plans for a super-powered sidekick! Someone hide all the crowbars, quick!

BLACK ADAM #6

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and DAVID LAPHAM

'90s Cover Month variant cover by CARLO BARBERI

1:25 variant cover by BRANDON PETERSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

BATMAN HAS HAD ENOUGH OF BLACK ADAM.

Angered over Bruce Wayne's financing of a democracy movement in his country, Theo Adam confronts Wayne with his demands, which escalates into an epic, book-length clash between the Dark Knight Detective and the Thunder of Aton.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #8

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by J.G. JONES

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement! Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #3

Written by BRUCE CAMPBELL

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Rock and Easy Company have had some fun defending themselves against Hitler's undead goons, but now it's time for them to have a gas when they go on the offensive and head behind enemy lines. And hey, speaking of gas, is that a flamethrower in your hands or are ya just happy to see me? Time to burn it all down or die trying, Easy Company!

DC VS. VAMPIRES #11

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Humanity's final battles against King Nightwing and his vampire armies have seemingly failed on all three fronts. Who lives? Who dies? As all hope is extinguished, will the surviving heroes be able to stop the extinction of the human race?

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by PASQUALE QUALANO

Backup written by MATTHEW MANNING

Backup art by ACKY BRIGHT

Cover by ALAN QUAH

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Betrayed and out of options, the pitiful remnants of the team head to a bleak and desolate Central City for one last Hail Mary as Baron Cinder's terrifying lieutenants close in. Will a Marvel Family showdown at the end of the world snuff out humanity's last hope, or will the team's final desperate gamble pay off?

DC: MECH #5

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

1:50 variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

A SQUADRON DIVIDED! The Justice Squadron is in pieces. The Green Lanterns and Flash have flown off to space with their mechs to face Darkseid's forces head-on, still unwilling to trust Superman or accept his help. Batman will need to convince Wonder Woman that Superman is ready to rejoin their team, and time is running out. Darkseid's forces are at their full power, and Lex Luthor is getting ready to unleash his ultimate weapon on the world…enter the biomechanical nightmare that is…B1-ZAR-0!!!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #15

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by KENDRICK KUNKKA LIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

The brutal conclusion to Year One is here…Deathstroke may have completed his first contract, but he's still got a score to settle with the man who destroyed Slade Wilson's life. If you thought you knew Slade Wilson, you're about to learn how little you know about the origin of Deathstroke!

FABLES #157

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Bigby and Snow have raised their children to be outstanding heroes, but just as they're ready to congratulate each other on their parenting skills, Snow reveals a secret to Bigby that will rattle his world!

LOONEY TUNES #269

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Pencils by ROBERT POPE

Inks by SCOTT McRAE

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/15/22

It's time to award the recipient of the Noble Prize, and only the brightest and smartest are in attendance. But when Bugs misplaces the name of the award's recipient, he announces that it's up to the nominees to decide the winner amongst themselves. Who will rise to the top to become the smartest and brightest of them all?

MAD MAGAZINE #29

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by A SOMEWHAT MORE ARTISTIC IDIOT

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 12/6/22

America's longest-running satire magazine continues to skewer everything pop culture! The first issue of 2023 features a wide variety of classic MAD movie and TV parodies. Plus, vintage MAD favorites like "Spy vs. Spy", A MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, "The Lighter Side of…" by Dave Berg, and much more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD #29 will surely cure what ails you with a shot of humor in the jugular vein.

MONKEY PRINCE #8

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by SAMI BASRI

1:25 variant cover by DEREK KIRK KIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

Sea dragons, the Trench, Atlanteans, and Blank Manta's army all clash…with Monkey Prince and Shifu Pigsy at the center of it all! Tsk tsk tsk pesky Jingu bang staff, why must you disobey your master Monkey Prince and create such a dangerous typhoon at Amnesty Bay?

MONKEY PRINCE #9

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant INHYUK LEE 이인혁

1:25 variant cover by DEREK KIRK KIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

Welcome to Metropolis, where crime is at an all-time low thanks to it being under the watchful eye of Superman—a.k.a. the perfect place for two henchpeople scientists a.k.a. Monkey Prince's parents to find their next henchpeople gig at, right? Nope! They're actually there to visitGrandpa…a.k.a. Ultra-Humanite?

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #6

Written by DANNY LORE and IVAN COHEN

Art by MARCO FAILLA

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant cover by ELEONORA CARLINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

The epic miniseries reaches its unforgettable conclusion as a new hero makes their unexpected debut! The heroes of Teen Justice are still reeling from the loss they suffered last issue, but there's no time to mourn. Sinestra and the other members of the Core have a plan to use all humanity as fuel for their monstrous schemes, and only Kid Quick and the surviving members of their team stand in the way. In the end, everything may depend on the super-heroic debut of…well, that would be telling.

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #2

Written by VITA AYALA and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by PARIS ALLEYNE

1:25 variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

As if vigilantes hunting down Bang Babies in the streets wasn't enough, Virgil learns that his young friend Quincy is manifesting powers—making him their next target! Meanwhile, down in the shadows Ebon is investigating a connection between the vigilantes and the disappearance of his brother, Rubberband Man.

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #3

Written by VITA AYALA and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by RAHZZAH

1:25 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

While Virgil and his dad investigate the recent disappearances of Bang Babies, we learn more about the mysterious leader of the vigilantes. Can Static get to the bottom of these mysterious abductions before more kids get captured?

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #17

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY and RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by JOHN GIANG

1:25 variant cover by JEFF DÉKAL

'90s Cover Month variant cover by STEVEN BUTLER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

"KAL-EL RETURNS" PART 4!

Superman and son are reunited…so why doesn't it feel so good? Could it be because of the Lexcorp automatons threatening the safety of Metropolis? I've got a bad feeling about this…

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #3

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant cover by JOE QUINONES

1:25 variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

$9.99 US | 80 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

The end is nigh! As red skies reign, Superman does what he can to make the world a better place for as long as it continues to exist. But money is power in the greed-driven '80s, and villains like Lex Luthor seem poised to win in the end. Little do they know, there are bigger things to worry about and the hero they've grown to hate is their only hope against this crisis! Don't miss the riveting finale of this soon-to-be-classic miniseries!

THE FLASH #788

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Pencils and inks by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by GEORGE KAMBADAIS

'90s Cover Month variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

When Gregory Wolfe wins the mayorship of Central City, he implements a radical agenda to instill order…including deputizing the Rogues to enforce the law and ridding the city of its well-known vigilante—the Flash!

THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #3

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by JASON HOWARD

Variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

1:25 pencil variant cover by JORGE CORONA

1:50 foil variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

Barry has learned to control his powers and is finally starting to feel like the hero he's always dreamed he could be. But then a showboating new villain going by the name of the Top shows up looking to test his abilities and make some cash selling his weapons after showing how they can take out the Flash! Barry will need to use every skill he's picked up along the way if he's going to stop this topsy-turvy terror!

THE HUMAN TARGET #9

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 9 of 12 (All covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Christopher Chance has only a few days left to solve his own murder. His investigation has been bumpy to say the least, but will the murder of Guy Gardenr finally catch up to the Human Target and end his search before the poison ends his life? Once Batman learns of his ex-teammates, disappearance, can anything stop the Dark Knight from uncovering the truth?

THE NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM! #4

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

Variant cover by ROSE BESCH

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

Darla is missing! While Mary was focusing on her duties as the new Shazam, her now-powerless little sister struck out on her own to help solve the mystery of the missing persons in their city. Now it's up to our hero to find the true villain before everyone is lost for good. Little does she know, the key to saving the day awaits her at Fawcett Community College with her mysterious mentor, Dr. G! You won't want to miss this shocking finale!

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #12

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

The cataclysmic conclusion of the Eisner Award-winning horror hit is here at last…and to say anything more would ruin the only finale more shocking than the end of the world itself! No one is safe and everything can change in an instant!

TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT #3

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Titans no more. As the Church of the Raven closes in on a strangely altered world, Batman and Robin face their deadliest foe yet—Starfire!

YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS #5

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER JONES

Card stock variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Just as it seemed that Superboy was about to make some headway, enter a Kryptonite-laced Metallo! Will the team be able to finally achieve their goal and rescue Perdita, or will the Lexcorp robotics factory be their final resting place? Check out this penultimate chapter to find out!

BATMAN & ROBIN BY TOMASI AND GLEASON OMNIBUS (2022 EDITION)

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by PATRICK GLEASON, MICK GRAY, and others

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON and MARK IRWIN

$150 .00 US | 1,248 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-704-3

ON SALE 1/17/23

Offered again! Can Damian Wayne, an assassin trained from birth, learn to follow the Dark Knight's moral code as the new Robin? This omnibus collects Batman and Robin (vol. 1) #20-22, Batman and Robin (vol. 2) #0-40, Batman and Robin (vol. 2) #23.1, Batman and Robin Annual #1-3, Robin Rises: Omega #1, Robin Rises: Alpha #1, Secret Origins #4, and Detective Comics #27.

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL

Written by NEAL ADAMS

Art and cover by NEAL ADAMS

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-828-6

ON SALE 1/3/23

Ra's al Ghul has begun his campaign to take over Gotham. His private security force is aiding the GCPD, his nuclear power plant is supporting the city's electric grid, his good friend Bruce Wayne is backing his every move…but Wayne's protégés don't trust him. Could there be more to al Ghul's plans that he hasn't revealed? The Court of Owls, the evil genius known as Simulacrum, and the dimension-hopping Chiaroscuro are all working for him…and he's influencing the Batman trials underway to determine the best man to take over the hero's mantle! Batman vs. Ra's al Ghul collects the complete miniseries, the culmination of Neal Adams's contributions to Gotham.

BATMAN: JOKER'S ASYLUM

Written by ARVID NELSON, JASON AARON, J.T. KRUL, and others

Art by ALEX SANCHEZ, JASON PEARSON, GUILLEM MARCH, and others

Cover by RYAN SOOK

$19.99 US | 248 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-637-4

ON SALE 12/6/22

The Clown Prince of Crime is back, here to share 10 villainous tales starring Batman's greatest foes! Get unique insights into the lives of famous criminals such as the Penguin, Poison Ivy, the Riddler, and many more—all narrated by The Joker himself. Collects Joker's Asylum: The Joker #1, Joker's Asylum: Penguin #1, Joker's Asylum: Poison Ivy #1, Joker's Asylum: Scarecrow #1, Joker's Asylum: Two-Face #1, Joker's Asylum II: The Riddler #1, Joker's Asylum II: Harley Quinn #1, Joker's Asylum II: Mad Hatter #1, Joker's Asylum II: Killer Croc #1, and Joker's Asylum II: Clayface #1.

BATMAN: SHADOWS OF THE BAT: HOUSE OF GOTHAM

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

$24.99 US | 144 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-701-2

ON SALE 12/20/22

Two houses overlook Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum. Explore the impact that both have had…through the eyes of a boy whose life was changed forever one dreadful night early in the Dark Knight's career! When the boy's parents were killed by The Joker, he fell through the cracks of the system and was sent to Arkham Asylum! It's a cycle of violence the Dark Knight has no answer for as Gotham's most vulnerable struggle to keep their heads above water! Collects the complete "House of Gotham" story from Detective Comics #1047-1058.

BATMAN: SHADOWS OF THE BAT: THE TOWER

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, MAX RAYNOR, and AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

$39.99 US | 296 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-700-5

ON SALE 12/20/22

Arkham Asylum has fallen. In its place, Arkham Tower has risen in the heart of Gotham City! It's advertised as a place for healing, but what is its mysterious founder, Dr. Wear, hiding? That's just the question that leads the Bat-Family to infiltrate the facility and unravel the dark secrets locked away inside. Will this fact-finding mission turn into a rescue operation for Batman and his team? Collects the complete "Shadows of the Bat: The Tower" story from Detective Comics #1047-1058.

DEATHBED (2022 EDITION)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-702-9

ON SALE 1/3/23

Offered again! From writer Joshua Williamson and artist Riley Rossmo comes the tale of Antonio Luna, the most remarkable man in the world. As Luna lies on his deathbed, dictating his memoirs to failed novelist Valentine Richards, things get strange when they learn that someone is murdering everyone from Antonio's past who could corroborate his wild tales of alien mutants, mummy ninjas, and cannibal cults! Can this unlikely pair solve the mystery of who's trying to purge Luna from history before his life comes to a close? Collects Deathbed #1-6.

EARTH-PRIME

Written by CAMRUS JOHNSON, NATALIE ABRAMS, KELLY LARSON, ADAM MALLINGER, JAI JAMISON, ANDREW WONG, LAUREN FIELDS, DANIEL PARK, JAMES ROBINSON, PAULA SEVENBERGEN, EMILY PALIZZI, JESS CARSON, JEFF HERSH, and THOMAS POUND

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, TOM GRUMMETT, NORM RAPMUND, PAUL PELLETIER, JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ, JONAS TRINDADE, ANDREW HENNESSY, JERRY ORDWAY, DAVID LAUENTE, PABLO M. COLLAR, and WILL ROBSON

Cover by KIM JACINTO

$19.99 US | 240 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-829-3

ON SALE 1/10/23

The creative minds behind The CW's hottest DC superhero shows are bringing their talents and the characters they've made so popular to comic books in a can't-miss event! Set in the CWverse, the series features Ryan Wilder, a.k.a. Batwoman, making her costumed comic book debut, Superman and Lois's first anniversary, the Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, the Flash, and more! While each issue focuses on a different series, a threat lurks in the background, out to finally bring these heroes to their knees! Collects Earth-Prime #1-6.

THE FLASH VOL. 17: ECLIPSED

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by WILL CONRAD, CHRISTIAN DUCE, FERNANDO PASARIN, BRENT PEEPLES, and MATT RYAN

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON and MICHAEL ATIYEH

$19.99 US | 224 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-744-9

ON SALE 12/20/22

Leaving past mistakes behind and racing into the future, Wally West returns as Central City's Scarlet Speedster! Now reunited with his wife, Linda, and their two children, the former Kid Flash begins a new chapter in his life. But Wally quickly remembers that saving lives and fighting super-villains might make him a hero, but they don't pay the bills. Luckily, an old friend might have just the right job for this blue-collar champion. Collects The Flash #772-779.

HARLY QUINN VOL. 1: NO GOOD DEED

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by RILEY ROSSMO and LAURA BRAGA

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$16.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-423-3

ON SALE 12/20/22

Harley Quinn here to let everyone know that I'm starring in a brand-new graphic novel collection with a brand-new status quo. I'm coming back to Gotham City to make up for the sins of my past and help the city recover from the Joker War! But there's no welcoming committee waiting for me, your favorite Maid of Mischief! And between you and me, some real creeps are working to keep the city broken. We can't let that happen, can we?

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

$16.99 US | 160 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-741-8

ON SALE 12/6/22

One thousand years in the future, a Legion of Super-Heroes comes together to dedicate their lives to recapturing the great Age of Heroes of the 21st century. When the heroes discover that reality is falling to a great darkness in both times simultaneously, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes must team up to stop it all. But what is the connection between the secrets of the new Gold Lanterns and the coming of the Great Darkness? A monumental DC epic event miniseries! Collects Justice League vs. the Legion of Super-Heroes #1-6.

NIGHTWING VOL. 1: LEAPING INTO THE LIGHT

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-699-2

ON SALE 12/13/22

Nightwing is back—and his drive to keep Blüdhaven safe has never been stronger! But his adoptive city has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco. When Nightwing enlists Batgirl's help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero.

Dick Grayson's big heart has protected those persecuted by bullies in his youth, combated evil alongside Batman as Robin, and pledged his newly inherited wealth to enriching Blüdhaven as Nightwing. His kindness and generosity have always guided his life. But now a new villain stalks the back alleys, removing the hearts of the city's most vulnerable. Who is this terrifying new menace named Heartless, and will he be able to resist plucking out the biggest heart in all of Blüdhaven?

Collects Nightwing issues #78-83.

NIGHTWING VOL. 2: GET GRAYSON

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-745-6

ON SALE 12/20/22

After millionaire Dick Grayson announces to Blüdhaven his plans to give all his money away to create the Alfred Pennyworth Foundation and help unhoused children on the streets, Blockbuster feels the city's power slipping from his hands and places a target on Dick Grayson's head…and through gritted teeth he orders his assassins to…get Grayson. Also in this volume is the fan-favorite story from Nightwing #87 presented as one continously connected 22-page image, which was nominated for a 2022 Eisner for Best Single Issue. Nightwing Vol. 2: Get Grayson collects Nightwing #87-89, Superman: Son of Kal-El #9, and Nightwing #90-91.

NIGHTWING VOL. 2: GET GRAYSON

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-745-6

ON SALE 12/20/22

After millionaire Dick Grayson announces to Blüdhaven his plans to give all his money away to create the Alfred Pennyworth Foundation and help unhoused children on the streets, Blockbuster feels the city's power slipping from his hands and places a target on Dick Grayson's head…and through gritted teeth he orders his assassins to…get Grayson. Also in this volume is the fan-favorite story from Nightwing #87 presented as one continously connected 22-page image, which was nominated for a 2022 Eisner for Best Single Issue. Nightwing Vol. 2: Get Grayson collects Nightwing #87-89, Superman: Son of Kal-El #9, and Nightwing #90-91.

NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ, MARK MORALES, and JOHN LIVESAY

Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

$24.99 US | 152 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-696-1

ON SALE 12/6/22

Nubia might be queen, but not all Amazons call Themyscira home, which prompts the new monarch to leave Themyscira for the first time in decades to serve her people. Now, as she embarks on her tour through Man's World to show off the newly established sisterhood, she will be met with joy, distrust, and danger. As she travels to the homes of both the Bana- Mighdall and Esquecida tribes, something lurks in the shadows following her every move. A villain from Nubia's mysterious past has been waiting for the day the queen would join the outside world again, and they're ready to make her wish she'd never left paradise!

SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by AARON CAMPBELL

$29.99 US | 160 pages | Hardcover | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-426-4

ON SALE 12/13/22

When five ordinary convicts are given incredible powers by the top-secret Blaze program, it falls to Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark to keep them on mission as they hunt down a brutal cannibal with all the powers of Superman. But no one on Earth is prepared for the cosmic secret that hides inside that cannibal—and which now hides inside the Squad, too! Collects Suicide Squad: Blaze #1-3.

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE

Written by JOHN RIDLEY, MARGUERITE BENNETT, MARK WAID, G. WILLOW WILSON, BRANDON EASTON, STEVEN T. SEAGLE, and others

Art by WES CRAIG, JILL THOMPSON, STEVE LIEBER, CLAYTON HENRY, CHRISTIAN WARD, FRANCIS MANAPUL, JOE QUINONES, and others

Cover by GARY FRANK

$24.99 US | 272 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-747-0

ON SALE 12/27/22

Around the world, everyone knows that when they see a red-and-blue streak in the sky, it's not a bird…it's not a plane…it's Superman. Collected for the first time in softcover in its entirety, this Eisner-nominated anthology series showcases fresh new visions of the Man of Steel in his two signature colors!

Collecting Superman Red & Blue #1-6.