New Heathen #1 by Natasha Alterici in Vault's February 2022 Solicits

Back in September, Bleeding Cool noted that at the Diamond Retailer Summit held online this weekend, Vault Comics promised that there would be more to talk about Natasha Alterici's Heathen in 2022. Which means a) a new Heathen series to accompany the Omnibus, following the third series drawn by Ashley A Woods from 2020, but also possibly b) more news on the previously announced movie being developed. And be timed for Vault Comics' fifth anniversary in 2022. And in Vault Comics' February 2022, we have the first part of that, at least.

HEATHEN #1

(W) Natasha Alterici (A) Ashley Woods (A / CA) Natasha Alterici

The book that started it all…

Natasha Alterici's HEATHEN returns to single issue format for our 5th anniversary to launch Vault Reserve, the definitive collector's edition – featuring new and rare covers, as well as exclusive backmatter.

Aydis is a viking, a warrior, an outcast, and a self-proclaimed heathen. Aydis is friend to the talking horse Saga, rescuer of the immortal Valkyrie Brynhild, and battler of fantastic monsters. Aydis is a woman. Born into a time of warfare, suffering, and subjugation of women, she is on a mission to end the oppressive reign of the god-king Odin.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 7.99

RUSH #5 CVR A GOODEN

(W) Si Spurrier (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

CHAPTER 5: THE THAW

1899: The beast is dead, an outlaw swings in hemp, and the thaw has come at last. And yet, Nettie Bridger feels as if she has sinned against nature itself, fearing some twisted taboo waiting in the cold earth to shatter every certainty and swallow her in darkness.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WE RIDE TITANS #3 CVR A PIRIZ

(W) Tres Dean (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Kit's tenure as a Titan rider gets off to a bad start as a mysterious mech attacks New Hyperion. Plus: waffles.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLUE FLAME #8 CVR A GORHAM

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Adam Gorham

The Blue Flame nearly dies in search of God. Reed and Dee have little luck getting Mateo out of custody. And Sam, recently sober and with a new job, begs for forgiveness and to be let back in the house. The case for humanity collapses as apologies are offered and taken.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HUMAN REMAINS #6 CVR A CANTIRINO

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

Certain that the life-forms are trying to communicate, General Sullivan turns to pseudoscience for a way to talk back. But has he awoken something real, something that makes them even more dangerous?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #7 CVR A LEIZ

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Leila Leiz

Olivia, Connor, and Willow finally find sanctuary in a small town that's been given over to the Wilding. Weeds crack the asphalt. Animals roam the street. Humanity is all but forgotten.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LUNAR ROOM #4 CVR A SPOSITO

(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Giorgia Sposito

Sin and Zero face the truth about each other. Meanwhile, everyone in Solar City now knows they have the shard. Old friends, old foes, numerous gangs, a nefarious institute for higher learning, and at least one crime syndicate converge on Sin and Zero.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BONDING TP VOL 01

(W) Matthew Erman (A / CA) Emily Pearson

WEAR YOUR LOVE ON YOUR CHEST

A man, a woman-and their parasites. Marcus has been alone since the loss of his closest friend and has just recently entered into the dating scene, while Laura has drifted in and out of relationships since high school. They meet, they have a great first date, and Marcus almost dies-because the slug-like parasite that everybody carries in this world nearly rejects him, its host. Bonding is a funny, quirky, and honest look at love, in a world where everyone wears their anxiety, not on their sleeves, but on their chest like big ol' leeches.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 24.99

POIKOS QUESTS & STUFF

(W) Brian Middleton (A / CA) Brian Middleton

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS AN "AVERAGE" DAY FOR POIKO!

Have you ever had to deliver a care package to a dragon with allergies? Have you ever been waylaid by a school of space fish? That's just an average day for Poiko, the kingdom's most reliable courier. The world can be a big, scary place, but it can also be wondrous. Sad things can happen, but there are always good friends to turn to, or new friends to make. And no matter what, there is always, always someone who could use your help. Poiko learns all these lessons and more every time he brushes his tail, pulls on his hoodie, and steps out into a new adventure. The philosophical whimsicality of Calvin & Hobbes meets the fantasy-scapes of Adventure Time in this modern-day classic.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 9.99