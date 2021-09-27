Lesbian Viking Comic Heathen Gets An Omnibus, and More, In 2022

It seems a bit on the nose to keep referring to Heathen as a "lesbian Viking comic" in headlines but the creator, Natasha Alterici, knows the curiosity it engenders and always does it herself. So in for a penny… the lesbian Viking comic book Heathen, one of Vault Comics' first big hits in 2017, is to get an Omnibus volume collecting the entire run next year. At the Diamond Retailer Summit held online this weekend, Vault also promised that there would be more to talk about Heathen in 2022. Which means a) a new Heathen series to accompany the Omnibus, following the third series drawn by Ashley A Woods from 2020, but also possibly b) more news on the previously announced movie being developed. And it will all be timed for Vault Comics' fifth anniversary in 2022. And Diamond's 40th anniversary as well, come to that.

Heathen is a comic book series that follows "Aydis, a Viking, warrior, outcast, and a self-proclaimed heathen. Aydis is a rescuer of the immortal Valkyrie Brynhild and battler of demons and fantastic monsters. Aydis is a woman, born into a time of warfare, suffering, and subjugation of women, she is on a mission to end the oppressive reign of the god-king Odin". In 2018, it was announced that the film script for Heathen would be written by Kerry Williamson, produced by Robert Kulzer, Adrian Askarieh and F.J. DeSanto, Damian Wassel, Vault's CEO & Publisher, will Executive Produce, and Tim Daniel, Vault's VP of Branding, would co-produce, and Martin Moszkowicz would be executive producer.

The Diamond Retailer Summit is currently running with retailers being invited to publisher roundtables, getting presentations and swag, all online, using Diamond's new Summit App. After a few early technical glitches, it all seems to be running swimmingly…