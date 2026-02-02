Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: KO, milestone, static

New History Of The DC Universe Dakota Incident Joins Milestone To K.O.

How the New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident joins the worlds of Milestone to DC's K.O. and more

Article Summary New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident merges Milestone and DC Comics timelines in a bold event.

Lex Luthor’s role in the Dakota Incident is spotlighted, reshaping the origins of Milestone characters.

Static and Dakota City heroes clash with the US Government, setting up high stakes for Milestone fans.

Major Milestone creators and artists unite for this pivotal one-shot, hinting at more Milestone stories ahead.

The upcoming New History of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident #1 seems to have been inspired by Milestone Media creators saying "seriously? Two pages is all we get in the New History Of The DC Universe? Give us a book." And so DC Comics did.And not only does this appear to detaila melding of Milestone and DC Comics histories together, with Lex Luthor's involvement in the Dakota Incident that proved the founding of many of the Milestone characters.

DC Comics tells retailers, "Calling all Static fans! A murder rocks Dakota City in New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident #1!

Spinning out of the pages of the epic New History of the DC Universe mini-series comes New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident #1, a one-shot special focusing in on an untold moment of the DCU where a murder sparks an all-out war between the heroes of Dakota City and the US Government!" and that "Fans of Static and DC K.O. readers will not want to miss this!" While also telling retailers that if they order half of what they did of New History of the DC Universe #1, they can then order more issues of the new book at a dollar each in blocks of 25.

And Joseph Illidge has made available a little promo video that also lists the full creative team; Joseph P. Illidge, Stephanie Williams, Morgan Hampton, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Valentine De Landro, Carlo Pagulayan, Stephen Segovia, Jason Paz, Foico Ossio, Edwin Galmon, Marissa Louise, John Halisz, Ulises Arreola, Andrew Dalhouse, Andworld Design, Denys Cowan, Dan Jurgens, Klauis Janson, Francesco Segala, Diego Olortegui, Yasmine Putri and Sway

Last week, Bleeding Cool pointed out the appearance of Static in the DC's K.O. oneshot, The Kids Are Alright, fighting Granny Goodness alongside a bunch of legacy sidekick superkids.

The debut and lead solo character from the Milestone Universe, who was meant to be part of the DC Universe, but that's all been a bit up in the air of late.

And right now, it seems, no one in the DC Universe seems to know who he is.

Maybe the upcoming New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident out at the end of the month will explain it all? Ans maybe kick off more Milestone to come?

Going to FOC today…

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE: THE DAKOTA INCIDENT #1

Writer: JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, MORGAN HAMPTON, and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Artist: CARLO PAGULAYAN, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, and EDWIN GALMON Cover by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Spinning out of the pages of New History of the DC Universe, uncover an untold moment in DC history, where a murder leads to an all-out war between the heroes of Dakota City and U.S. government! As their home becomes a battlefield, what must Static, Rocket, and the others sacrifice to keep their loved ones safe? But as heroes fall in the past, the stage is set for their return in the present… On Sale: 2/25/26

