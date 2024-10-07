Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

New Looks For Familiar Characters In Absolute Batman #1 (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published this week, Wednesday, the 9th of October.

Article Summary Explore the revamped origin of Absolute Batman, with Bruce growing up on Gotham's rough streets.

King Croc now runs a gym in Gotham, shedding his usual villainous ways in this reimagining.

Oswald Cobblepot partners in a pet store, hinting at more beneath his innocent facade.

Barbara Gordon is now a policewoman; her future as Absolute Batgirl remains uncertain.

Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published this week, Wednesday, the 9th of October. Before Final Order Cut-Off, Bleeding Cool ran a little gossip and spoilers that, we have been told, may have helped lift sales by around 50,000. I should be on commission. But with copies in the wild, even Scott Snyder has been signing them.

As well as rewriting much about the character, including the events that led to his origin, this Absolute version of Bruce Wayne did not grow up in riches, but instead amongst the very people that traditionally the Batman would fight against.

And they have been reinvented too, such as King Croc running a rundown gym in Gotham.

With King Croc looking a little different… but then, of course, so is Bruce Wayne.

Ozzie would, of course, be Oswald Cobblepot, and going in together on a pet store. Which sounds a lot more innocent than whatever it is Coblepot is also up to with his penguins.

And there are plenty of others.

Riddler, Two-Face, Penguin, Catwoman, with King Croc and Batman all growing up together. There's one notable unnamed exception to that list of course.

But a world away, there is something else going down.

With King Croc addressing Mayor Gordon, former police commissioner, now mayor of Gotham, with Harvey Bullock running the police. But also a different story – and look – for his daughter.

Barbara Gordon, daughter of Jim Gordon, and a policewoman herself now, Also sporting a new look, and suggesting a new history for the character,

How long till she will be Absolute Batgirl? Will she ever? And will being a cop rather than just a cop's daughter, complicate that?

Obviously more to come… Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published this week, Wednesday, the 9th of October

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!