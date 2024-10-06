Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

The 19-Panel Page In Absolute Batman #1 (Minor Spoilers)

Absolute Batman #1 ranges from half a panel a page, for a double page spread toa massive nineteen panels a page, across forty-two pages

Article Summary Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder is a visual feast with pages ranging from half a panel to nineteen panels.

The comic expertly blends styles of Frank Miller and Frank Quitely for a unique storytelling approach.

Expect fast-paced, detailed panels that mimic manga while embracing Western comics tradition.

DC Comics to release 250,000 copies, transforming Batman's legacy with modern, intricate visuals.

This Wednesday, DC Comics release a quarter of a million copies of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. In previous coverage, I stated that "Absolute Batman sets out a new language for Batman, but that embodies Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli via Frank Quitely. It's a big book, but it is made even bigger by the many double-figure panel counts for pages. The previews that we have seen are of one of the big action set pieces, but it's not representative of much of the book, not even much of the action. Instead, we have Edgar Wright fast-cutting through Bruce Wayne's world, ten, eleven, and twelve panels per page. Dark Knight Returns meets We3, and the level of detailing slows down or speeds up the reader. There will be comparison to certain manga, but this is still very much in a Western tradition, it is just happy to use a few more tools." Now, with early copies being released (and Scott Snyder signing them), the leaks are out. However, this will be a minor spoiler post to demonstrate the above. I have also counted the panels per page. And they range from half a panel a page, for a double page spread to, at one point, a massive nineteen panels a page, across forty-two pages thus: 3, ½, ½, 9,7, 9, 8, 3, 10, 6, 14, 6, 10, 10, 10, 12, 11, 10, 10, 7, 8, 9, 1, 5, 10, 19, 4, 6, 6, 8, 13, 14, 11, 12, 9, 7, 6, 6, 7, ½, ½, 8. Nineteen panels a page is the outlier, but there are plenty of ten-page pages and more. This is a move against the direction of travel of late. Three examples of how panels look run below:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published next week, Wednesday, the 9th of October.

