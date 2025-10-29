Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Cloak and Dagger, deadpool, Expatriate X-Men, hawkeye, Undeadpool, X-Men Age Of Revelations

New Looks For Hawkeye And Deadpool In X-Men Age Of Revelation Spoilers

X-Vengers #1 by Jason Loo, Sergio Davila, Undeadpool #1 by Tim Seeley, Carlos Magno, Expatriate X-Men #1 by Eve Ewing, Francesco Mortarino and Cloak Or Dagger #1 by Justina Ireland, Lorenzo Tammetta are published by Marvel Comics today as part of the X-Men Age Of Revelation event comic book. Set ten years in the future after the spread of the X-Virus, which kills humans aside from those it turns into mutants. And the rise of Doug Ramsey, Revelation, heir of Apocalypse, and ruler of the Revelation lands as the USA fell.

With Natasha Romanoff now a Blue Widow. And the remaining human Avengers having gone through similar changes.

Those who lived. As Danielle Moonstar steps up as the new Captain America, after the death of Steve Rogers from the virus.

Not that everyone in what remains of America is entirely down with a Captain America who is both a woman, Native American and a mutant…

As for Sam Wilson, who has a (disputed) mutant identity, he has other reasons not to be Captain America…

On the border between the USA and the Revelation Territories, it's one hell of a mess…

Whichever angle you look at it from…

But inside them it's a slightly different story…

But who do we recognise, who has changed and who is new? Scott Lang has been given actual mutant size powers by the X-Virus but they are not as predicatable or as consistent as Pym particles, as The Variable Man…

There's a legacy of those who came before as well.

Cloak And Dagger are no longer separate people as Dagger now has Eclipse blades made of darklight…

While she tags out for Cloak and his lightning blasts…

The Blue Widow is a mutated woman of water now, holding herself together as best she can…

Wade Wilson, Deadpool, is dying from the X-Virus but his healing factor keeps it mostly at bay, as the Undeadpool…

And it's not a happy compromise…

As the X-Virus continues to spread…

Shang-Chi has a glassy Midas touch, killing people and making them shatter with a touch…

The Expatriate X-Men have limited time travel between them, enabling them to Groundhog Day any mission they encounter, courtesy of Rift, Reginald McNair, whose powers have stepped up in ten years.

And The Vision has been merged with a Warlock-like Technarch, part of a technoorganic invasion of the Earth, which he is trying to fight…

And he may not be alone in that, as someone with a similar issue is hunting the Undeadpool…

And while Cable has multiple technarch limbs, he is not alone in that look…

As Hawkeye has mutated into something that can hold many a bow and arrows… the Expatriate rescue someone seemingly new, Lyrebird… also known as Adrian Star.

With an interest from someone of a similar hue…

While some are seeking to weaponise the X-Virus, such as the facist Stryker mutants…

And we get an idea of its fatality rate as well as its mutantity rate…

That's a 25% fatality rate. Odds that Steve Rogers just could not beat… X-Vengers #1 by Jason Loo, Sergio Davila, Undeadpool #1 by Tim Seeley, Carlos Magno, Expatriate X-Men #1 by Eve Ewing, Francesco Mortarino and Cloak Or Dagger #1 by Justina Ireland, Lorenzo Tammetta are published by Marvel Comics today.

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST…HATED AND FEARED! X YEARS LATER, Earth still needs the Avengers…but what happens when those who are left have transformed into mutants?! Dani Moonstar leads a new team of Avengers (Hawkeye, Vision, Water Widow, Shang-Chi, Variable Man and Cannonball) to protect the planet! But can these "X-Vengers" protect all of Earth, including the Revelation Territories?!

THE MERC WITH THE MUTATED MOUTH…HUNGERS! X YEARS LATER, and the virus ravaging the REVELATION TERRITORIES has finally made WADE WILSON into what he always wanted to be – a mutant! But not like this – NOT LIKE THIS! Deadpool's healing factor is on overdrive, his mind a passenger in a body that hungers…and cannot be sated, unless he devours the life force of mutants! His next targets are the new blood known as FEARLESS, MAGNI, KID MAN-THING and FANTASTICA. It's Deadpool like you've never seen him!

UNITED BY WAR! X YEARS LATER, like the fallen and reassembled United States, the new team of MS. MARVEL, BRONZE, MELEE and RIFT rises! They have seized control of the Mississippi River waters that divide mutantkind from the rest of humanity. Feared and powerful, their guerrilla tactics keep them in control – until a high-stakes mission to extract a valuable asset threatens to tear them apart. Can they hold together when everything's on the line?

GHOSTED! X YEARS LATER, and Tandy and Tyrone have tied the knot – but their bond has come with a terrible cost. Now they can no longer exist on the same plane at the same time. Reunited at last, the fan-favorite characters from the hit Marvel Rivals face a love story warped by power and fate.

